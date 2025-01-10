The Belkin Stage PowerGrip was the must-have phone accessory at CES 2025

With so many excellent new laptops, powered by top-of-the-line chipsets on show at CES, you'd be forgiven for forgetting all about the computer you carry in your pocket.

However, while CES 2025 wasn't the location for the next big iPhone announcement, that's not to say there wasn't plenty to look for when it came to smartphones. In the hunt for this year's best smartphone accessory, our Laptop Laurel fell squarely on the head of a very familiar type of device to many, but there's no harm in highlighting a golden oldie, if it's a true classic.

While it may simply be another smartphone power bank to some, in our eyes, the Belkin Stage PowerGrip is more than worthy of our pick for best smartphone accessory of CES 2025.

Best phone accessory of CES 2025: Belkin Stage PowerGrip

Power banks are plentiful, but Belkin’s Stage PowerGrip adds a twist to this useful category. The Stage PowerGrip attaches magnetically to iPhones with MagSafe, allowing them to charge wirelessly or with a cable.

In addition, it comes with a built-in button that acts as a Bluetooth camera shutter, making it ideal for content creators who perhaps don't have access to the latest iPhone's action button.

That feature is complemented by a unique design that resembles a digital camcorder, adding an additional touch of charm to an otherwise traditionally background-level device.

Outside of that, the Stage PowerGrip is just a solid external battery. It has a 10,000 mAh battery capacity and can charge three devices simultaneously – one wirelessly via MagSafe, one through its built-in USB-C port, and another through a retractable wire built into the power bank.

Yes, a power bank may not be the most exciting device you can attach to your smartphone, but that doesn't detract from the fact that accessories like the Belkin Stage PowerGrip remain among the best.

Belkin reps say that the Stage PowerGrip will be available from May 2025, with the aim to keep the price under $80, making the Stage PowerGrip an excellent value for a power bank.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Belkin Stage PowerGrip: Specifications Capacity 10,000 mAh