17 Best early Apple Black Friday deals of 2024

Apple Black Friday deals are expected to go live next month on Black Friday, Nov. 29. However, this year is different and retailers are banking on bargain shoppers who strike while the deals are hot.

The holidays aren't even here yet and I've already spotted never-before-seen discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and AirTags. For example, Amazon continues to offer the M2 MacBook Air for just $699 ($300 off) and the MacBook Pro 14 M3 for $1,299 ($300 off).

This is my sixth year covering Black Friday and Apple deals are known to start early. So if you've had your eye on a particular Apple laptop, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds, why wait? There are plenty of Black Friday-worthy deals on Apple products available now.

Here are the best early Apple Black Friday deals so far.

Best early Apple Black Friday deals

MacBooks

Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: $1,599 at Apple Preorder the M4 MacBook Pro starting from $1,599 at Apple. Save up to $1,170 when you trade in your old Mac via Apple's trade-in offer. The base model M4 MacBook Pro features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's new M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage to start. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Preorders ship to arrive by Nov. 8, 2024.

Apple M2 MacBook Air: was $999 now $699 at Amazon US Lowest price! Amazon takes $300 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $350 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

iPads

Apple iPad Air 6 : was $599 now $498 at Amazon US Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple iPad 9: was $379 now $199 at Amazon US Save $105 on the 9th generation iPad 9. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $329 at Amazon US Save $70 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon US Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

AirPods

Apple AirPods 3: was $169 now $129 at Amazon US Save $30 on the Apple 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water-resistant, with spatial audio providing 3D sound. You get up to 6 hours of playtime and 30 hours on a full charge with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $199 at Amazon US Now $50 off, the latest AirPods Pro 2 ships with a USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant for worry-free everyday use.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 at Amazon US Save $70 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple accessories

Apple AirTags (4-Pack): was $99 now $79 at Amazon US Save $20 on this 4-pack of Apple AirTag trackers. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to ensure your items never get lost

Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $63 at Amazon US Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.

Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $92 at Amazon US Lowest price! Amazon takes $37 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. Works with: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).