55 best Cyber Monday deals and sales of 2024
Shop Cyber Monday deals after Black Friday
1. Quick links
2. Top deals
3. Laptops
4. Tablets
5. Monitors
6. Headphones
7. Wearables
8. Phones
9. Gaming
10. PC accessories
11. TVs & streaming
12. Store sales
- Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon
- Asus ROG Strix G16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Walmart
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $179 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Earbuds: was $99 now $58 at Amazon
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD: was $159 now $88 at Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M9: was $149 now $79 at Best Buy
- Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon
- Apple iPad Air 6: was $599 now $499 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 9: was $329 now $199 at Amazon
- Sennheiser CX Plus Earbuds: was $179 now $55 at Woot
- Samsung 34" ViewFinity Monitor: was $349 now $199 at Amazon
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: was $59 now $49 at QVC via coupon, "WELCOME10"
- Shure SM7B Vocal Microphone: was $499 now $359 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday deals of 2024
Top deals
Amazon takes $255 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Now $250 off, the M2 MacBook Air hit an all time low price of $699 earlier this month. At $749, it's now $50 shy of it. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on.
Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
One of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500 is the Dell Inspiron 15 (3530). Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks, like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz LED display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home
Amazon takes $150 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 which drops it to an all-time low price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage
Price check: Best Buy $899
At $72 off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is at its best price yet. This smartwatch helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Amazon also offers the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $473 ($176 off).
Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Price check: Best Buy $259 | Samsung $259 (up to $225 off w/ trade-in)
Laptops
Save $255 on the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15+ hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
One of our favorite go-to retailers, Antonline via Walmart takes $200 off this AMD Ryzen 7-powered Asus Vivobook 15 for Cyber Monday. If you're looking for a sub-$500 15.6-inch laptop that can provide decent performance for simple tasks like web browsing and media streaming, the Asus Vivobook is one to consider.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home
Now $120 off for Cyber Monday, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is just under $280. In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for outstanding performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS
Save $400 on the excellent MacBook Pro M3. The best laptop for power users, Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, MacOS
For a limited time, save $250 on the excellent Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus at Amazon. In our Dell Inspiron Plus Copilot+ PC review, we named it Editor's Choice for its sharp, bright display, strong performance, and amazing 18-hour battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop with a decent webcam and thermal management.
Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1600 400-nit OLED touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Tablets
At $65 off, the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest-price yet. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, the 2023 Fire HD 10 is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.
Lowest price! Save $130 on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, shipped by Amazon. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite updates the series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint.
Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14
Amazon knocks $100 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Save $100 on the OnePlus Pad for a limited time. It's one of the better iPad Pro alternatives. It's also $165 cheaper than the OnePlus Pad 2. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real-world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games.
Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS
Save $130 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet this season. The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praise across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast. I've owned my Pixel Tablet for five months and it offers a wonderful, true Android experience.
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage
Monitors
Save $75 on the top-rated Asus ROG Swift 27 OLED Gaming Monitor. Sister site Tom's Hardware gave this monitor a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating for good reason. They were floored by its unmatched image rendering and superb gaming performance.
Save $700 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.
Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system, and 3-mic array.
Headphones
Lowest price! The newly released AirPods 4 are $10 off right now at Amazon. Apple's next-gen wireless earbuds are redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Amazon takes $96 off the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Save $150 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Features: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours with ANC, spatial audio enabled
Save $100 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life.
Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life
Save $60 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. As we praised in our Pixel Buds Pro review, they're comfortable, lightweight, and deliver great audio performance and powerful active noise cancelling (AMC). The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. We rate the Pixel Buds Pro 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 11mm drivers, 6-core audio processor, stellar audio performance, ANC, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, 6 hour + battery life
Wearables
Save $120 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.
Save $100 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.
Lowest price! Save $72 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. This smartwatch helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Amazon also offers the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $473 ($176 off).
Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Lowest price! Now $204 off, the latest Google Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.
Phones
You can now buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 at Amazon for just a penny with activation with Boost Mobile. Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip, a 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. iPhone 16 preorder deals slash up to $800 off the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 Plus when you trade in an iPhone 12 or later. The iPhone 16 is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink.
Upgrade to the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation under Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan. The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.
You can get the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro Max features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Max is available available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.
Gaming
Save $25 on the Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. I've had my eye on this controller since it first launched earlier this year in August. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.
Save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller at Amazon. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.
Priced at $699, the new PS5 Pro is bound to be one of the most sought-after items this holiday season. Cyber Monday is the best time to scoop one up before the high demand kicks. Over the standard PS5, the PS5 Pro features 2TB of storage, an upgraded GPU, more memory, advanced ray-tracing, and AI-charged upscaling.
From Sony: With the PlayStation5 Pro console, the world’s greatest game creators can enhance their games with incredible features like advanced ray tracing, super sharp image clarity for your 4K TV, and high frame rate gameplay.
Price check: Best Buy $699
Beat the holiday rush and buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle early for $349 at Amazon. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch OLED Console with White Joy-Cons, a full free game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (valued at $60), and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (valued at $20).
You can save $150 on this Meta Quest 3 Bundle: This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 3 VR headset with 512GB of storage, a free VR game download of Batman: Arkham Shadow (playable starting Oct. 22), and a 3-month free trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 combined). In our Meta Quest 3 review, we rated it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its lightweight design, seamless virtual/mixed reality experiences, and full-color passthrough mode. We also praise its great audio and large game library — it's the Editor's Choice VR headset
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built-in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers.
Price check: Best Buy $499| Meta $499 | Walmart $499
This Cyber MondayNintendo Switch deal knocks $10 off Balatro Special Edition for Nintendo Switch. This 2024 game of the year nominee is now at its lowest price ever. Balatro is a hypnotically satisfying deckbuilder where you play illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers, and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos.
Price check: Amazon $22| GameStop $19| Nintendo Store: $13 (Standard Editon)
Walmart's Cyber Monday deal deals event offers the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $30. This Nintendo Switch exclusive game is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". Shape your destiny as you explore the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the skies above.
Price check: Amazon $49 | Best Buy $49 (Digital) | Nintendo Store $49
Save $31 on Prince of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and immerse yourself into a Persian mythological fantasy game. Since its Jan. 2024, it's received rave reviews from satisfied Switch owners. The game's great action, epic boss battles and smooth combat makes it a popular pick up for adventure game lovers.
Price check: Best Buy $19 | Target $39 | Nintendo Store $19 | Walmart $17