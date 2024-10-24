Early Apple Black Friday deal drops M2 MacBook Air to record low price of $699
Pick up the M2 MacBook Air for just under $700
Black Friday isn't until Nov. 29, yet Amazon is jump-tarting the holiday shopping season with epic discounts. In what appears to be a premature Apple Black Friday deal, the M2 MacBook Air's price just dropped to $699. It usually costs $999, so you're saving $300 and snagging this MacBook Air for an all-time low price.
I track MacBook deals all year round and this is one of the best early Black Friday MacBook deals I've seen yet. This price slash comes as no surprise since Apple is expected to announce its M4 MacBook series later this month.
Despite its age, the 2022 M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops to buy in 2024. In our M2 MacBook Air review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its solid performance, bright, colorful display, and impressive 14-hour battery life.
At just under $700, the M2 MacBook Air is cheaper than ever before and no no-brainer if you don't want to spend a fortune on a new Mac.
Today's best M2 MacBook Air deal
Lowest price! You can save $300 on the MacBook Air M2 and snag for an all-time low Black Friday price.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Release date: July 2022
Price check: Best Buy $849
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the M2 MacBook Air.
Reviews: In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a portable laptop or MacBook Pro alternative. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is perfect for everyday tasks and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming. While the M2 MacBook Air runs select MacOS-optimized games smoothly with solid frame rates. You may encounter subpar performance with non-optimized titles.
