Early Apple Black Friday deal drops M2 MacBook Air to record low price of $699

Black Friday isn't until Nov. 29, yet Amazon is jump-tarting the holiday shopping season with epic discounts. In what appears to be a premature Apple Black Friday deal, the M2 MacBook Air's price just dropped to $699. It usually costs $999, so you're saving $300 and snagging this MacBook Air for an all-time low price.

I track MacBook deals all year round and this is one of the best early Black Friday MacBook deals I've seen yet. This price slash comes as no surprise since Apple is expected to announce its M4 MacBook series later this month.

Despite its age, the 2022 M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops to buy in 2024. In our M2 MacBook Air review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its solid performance, bright, colorful display, and impressive 14-hour battery life.

At just under $700, the M2 MacBook Air is cheaper than ever before and no no-brainer if you don't want to spend a fortune on a new Mac.

Today's best M2 MacBook Air deal