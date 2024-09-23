Amazon October Prime Day MacBook deals 2024: Best early sales before Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon October Prime Day MacBook deals are on the horizon now that the countdown to Prime Big Deal Days has begun. Amazon's fall sale is bound to offer enticing MacBook deals for Apple fans and bargain hunters looking for a premium notebook.

So if your dated MacBook Air or MacBook Pro is due for a refresh, Prime Big Deal Days is a great time to save. It's worth noting that Apple's October Event is expected to reveal the rumored M4 MacBook series. As with any new MacBook release, previous-gen and older model MacBooks will be priced to move.

With the anticipated arrival of Apple's new M4 MacBooks, Amazon may roll out early clearance deals on M3 MacBooks during Prime Big Deal Days.

Like Amazon's annual July Prime Day sale, expect October Prime Day laptop deals to offer Black Friday-like discounts on various MacBook configurations. So if you were hoping for a price break on one of Apple's stylish laptops, Amazon's October Prime Day event is your best bet ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deals Days fall sale takes place Oct. 8-9. Technically, October Prime Day MacBook deals start at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT, yet early discounts are available now.

If you want to buy a laptop sooner rather than later, here are the best early October MacBook deals you can snag ahead of Amazon's fall sale.

Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $250 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air for a limited time. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: $1,299 $1,149 @ Amazon

Amazon fall sale deals start now with $150 off on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15 (16GB/512GB): $1,699 $1,449 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $250 on the 512GB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS.

Apple M2 MacBook Air 13: $999 $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2022 M2 MacBook Air which is still one of the best laptops around. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 — the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,649 Amazon

Amazon knocks $350 off in this Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro deal. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3. It's the best laptop for power users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high-performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and graphics-intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS