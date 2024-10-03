The 50 best Black Friday deals and sales in October 2024

It's early October and fall sales are going on at just about every store this month with the lowest prices of the season so far. I'm talking about Black Friday-worthy deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming consoles, video games, and TVs.

Once again, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are kicking off the holiday season early with Black Friday in October deals on the most wished-for tech. nflation. If you prefer to buy electronics from the source, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung also offer excellent discounts on their inventory.

Traditionally, Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving so this year's Black Friday is on Nov. 29. However, retailers aren't shying away from putting their best holiday discounts forward early. Given that many products are already marked down to their lowest prices of the season, in some instances, there's no need to wait for better discounts.

I've been covering Black Friday for 6 years and friends don't let friends pay full price for anything. That's why I'll be closely tracking sales and comparing prices to bring you the best Black Friday deals in October 2024. I'll also weed out all the fake deals from sketchy third-party sellers looking to prey on unsuspecting holiday shoppers.

See my favorite Black Friday deals in October below.

Best Black Friday deals in October 2024

Top deals

Apple M3 MacBook Air: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the excellent MacBook Pro M3. The best laptop for power users, Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,299 | Apple $1,499

Dell XPS 14 RTX 4050: $1,999 $1,449 @ Dell

Lowest price! For a limited time, you can save $550 on the new Dell XPS 14 (model 9440). In our Dell XPS 14 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous design, as well as its powerful overall and graphics performance. It also had a solid battery life of around 11 hours which is impressive. Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

Meta Quest 3 VR Bundle: $649 $499 @ Amazon

You can save $150 on this Meta Quest 3 Bundle: This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 3 VR headset with 512GB of storage, a free VR game download of Batman: Arkham Shadow (playable starting Oct. 22), and a 3-month free trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 combined). In our Meta Quest 3 review, we rated it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its lightweight design, seamless virtual/mixed reality experiences, and full-color passthrough mode. We also praise its great audio and large game library — it's the Editor's Choice VR headset Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built-in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers. Price check: Best Buy $499| Meta $499 | Walmart $499

Laptops

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple M2 MacBook Air: $999 $849 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $150 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple M3 MacBook Air: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the excellent MacBook Pro M3. The best laptop for power users, Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,299 | Apple $1,499

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC: $999 $749 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $250 on the excellent Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus at Best Buy. In our Dell Inspiron Plus Copilot+ PC review, we it our Editor's Choice Award for its sharp, bright display, strong performance, and amazing 18-hour battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop with a decent webcam and thermal management. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1600 400-nit OLED touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Dell XPS 14 RTX 4050: $1,999 $1,449 @ Dell

Lowest price! For a limited time, you can save $550 on the new Dell XPS 14 (model 9440). In our Dell XPS 14 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous design, as well as its powerful overall and graphics performance. It also had a solid battery life of around 11 hours which is impressive. Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $549 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $50 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $926 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $73 off the latest iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $269 $229 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13 Price check: Best Buy $229

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $329 $266 @ Amazon

Save $63 on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, shipped by Amazon. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite updates the series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Amazon Fire HD 10: $180 $85 @ Amazon

Lowest price! At 53% off, the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet just hit its lowest price yet. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, the 2023 Fire HD 10 is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire Max 11: $229 $139 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of the best deals on Amazon devices today knocks $140 off the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, a detachable keyboard, and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Monitors

27" Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor: $1,599 $649 @ Amazon

Save $950 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV show via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.

27" Apple Studio Display Standard: $1,599 $1,349 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system, and 3-mic array.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,299 $999 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Headphones

Apple AirPods 4: $129 $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The newly released AirPods 4 are $10 off right now at Amazon. Apple's next-gen wireless earbuds are redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3. Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $129 @ Amazon

Save $40 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $50 off the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Features: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours with ANC, spatial audio enabled

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones: $379 $249 @ Amazon

Save $130 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life. Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $139 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. As we praised in our Pixel Buds Pro review, they're comfortable, lightweight, and deliver great audio performance and powerful active noise cancelling (AMC). The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. We rate the Pixel Buds Pro 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. Features: 11mm drivers, 6-core audio processor, stellar audio performance, ANC, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, 6 hour + battery life

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $223 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $126 off, the latest Google Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Phones

Apple iPhone 16: $799 $0.01 @ Amazon

You can now buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 at Amazon for just a penny with activation with Boost Mobile. Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip, a 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. iPhone 16 preorder deals slash up to $800 off the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 Plus when you trade in an iPhone 12 or later. The iPhone 16 is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $999 $0.01 @ Amazon

You can now buy the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $1.199 $0.01 @ Amazon

You can now buy the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro Max features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Max is available available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Gaming

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050 (2024): $979 $599 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Walmart knocks $350 off the Ryzen 5-charged HP Victus 15 with RTX 4050. Don't let the modest cost fool you, it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for beginner gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 8545HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Sky Cipher):$69 $59 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $10 on the Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.

Luna Wireless Controller:$69 $39 @ Amazon

Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349 @ Best Buy

Beat the holiday rush and buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle early for $349 at Amazon. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch OLED Console with White Joy-Cons, a full free game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (valued at $60), and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (valued at $20).

Meta Quest 3 VR Bundle: $649 $499 @ Amazon

You can save $150 on this Meta Quest 3 Bundle: This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 3 VR headset with 512GB of storage, a free VR game download of Batman: Arkham Shadow (playable starting Oct. 22), and a 3-month free trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 combined). In our Meta Quest 3 review, we rated it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its lightweight design, seamless virtual/mixed reality experiences, and full-color passthrough mode. We also praise its great audio and large game library — it's the Editor's Choice VR headset Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built-in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers. Price check: Best Buy $499| Meta $499 | Walmart $499

Logitech G335 Gaming Headset: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset and get a whole lot of audio bang for your buck. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads will keep you comfy for hours, no matter your gaming console. The 40mm neodymium drivers also deliver crisp, clear, balanced sound, regardless of where your gaming adventures take you.

PC accessories

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard: $99 $69 @ Best Buy ($66 w/ Plus)

Best Buy knocks $30 off the excellent Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Keyboard this week. Take an extra $3.50 off at checkout with My Best Buy Plus. We reviewed it and gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its eye-catching design and satisfying typing experience.

Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse: $13 $10 @ Amazon w/ Prime

This early Prime Big Deal Days deal takes $3 off the Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse. It's powered by a single AA battery and pairs with your Mac or Windows laptop via 2.4GHz wireless connectivity.

Amazon Basics USB Docking Station: $149 $119 @ Amazon w/ Prime

If you're looking for a compact and portable docking station? Save $30 on this Amazon Basics USB Docking Station with Prime. It works with Thunderbolt 4-equipped laptops running on Windows 10 or later as well as non- M1/M2 MacBooks running macOS 11 or later.

Anker Accessories: up to 60% off @ Amazon

Save up to 60% on Anker accessories including USB-C hubs, USB chargers and cables, portable power banks, and surge protectors. Plus save up to 25% on Soundcore by Anker headphones, earbuds and portable Bluetooth speakers.

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam: $49 $24 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam. It features a 080P 2MP CMOS lens for clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. Featuring full stereo dual-mics, this webcam delivers reliable, loud, crisp two-way audio.

TVs & streaming

LG C4 evo 55-inch OLED TV: $1,999 $1,296 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $703 off, the 65-inch LG C4 OLED 4K TV is marked down to a Black Friday price. This is the lowest price I've seen for this top-rated 2024 release LG TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars for its superb picture quality, gaming features, and user-friendly webOS interface. Features: 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10 Alpha 9 AI processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium. webOS, 4 x HDMI ports, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, 300 + free LG channels Price check: Best Buy $1,299 ($1,069 w/ Total)

65" Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV (2024): $997 $797 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2024 65-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: $519 $339 @ Amazon

This Amazon early fall deal knocks $180 off the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.

Paramount Plus: $120 $60 @ Paramount via "coupon, FALL50"

Get 50% off 12 months of Paramount Plus and pay just $60 for a 1-year subscription via coupon, "FALL50" at checkout. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber and have a valid email address. Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more. Or, get Paramount Plus free for 30 days when you apply coupon, "OGGMPZR3YBW" at checkout. You will not be charged if you cancel your plan before your trial ends. There's no risk since you cancel your plan at any time.

Black Friday in October sales

October Prime Big Deal Days at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's October Prime Day event for Prime members. This year's sale is on Oct. 8-9 and kicks off at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. To jump-start the holiday shopping season, Prime Big Deal Days offers tons of fantastic deals on tech and gaming for holiday shoppers who want to save big before Black Friday.

Black Friday in October deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the best go-to electronics retailers in the nation. Best Buy Black Friday in October deals offer impressive discounts impressive savings on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, and more. If you're looking for bargains on must-have tech for the holidays, Best Buy is one of the best places to look.

Black Friday deals in October Deals at Target

If you're looking for Black Friday in October deals on tech and video games, Target is a great source. Target Circle Week runs from Oct. 6-12 featuring discounts on laptops, tablets, video games, headphones, wearable tech, and TVs. Shop early with confidence from now through Dec. 24.