The MacBook Air M4 hits its lowest price ever after $100 discount at Amazon

The MacBook Air M4 gets $100 price cut for the first time at Amazon.

Oftentimes, patience is key when it comes to getting a good bargain. If you were waiting for a price break on Apple's latest MacBook Air M4, your patience has paid off.

Currently, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon. Normally $1,199, this Apple laptop is now $100 below retail and at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

This is the same discount Apple gives to students, educators, and faculty via the Apple Education Store. By comparison, it undercuts B&H's current price for this same MacBook by $30.

I track laptop deals every day, and I've been keeping a close eye on the MacBook Air M4 since it released last month. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales.

The MacBook Air M4 is one of the best laptops to launch in 2025.

In our 15-inch MacBook Air M4 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its strong performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and class-leading webcam. We also found its battery life impressive, it lasted 15 hours in our testing. Laptop Mag Battery

During real-world trials, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 scoffed at the workload our expert threw at it.

In one test, it easily handled three windows with roughly six Google Chrome tabs each, three of which played YouTube videos at a resolution of 1080p. All the while, its powerful 10-core M4 processor remained cool under pressure.

It's worth noting the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same 12MP Center Stage found in the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4. This impressive webcam produces sharp images in challenging lighting conditons so you'll always look your best in video calls.

If you're looking for a laptop with a screen over 13 to 14 inches but under 16 inches, the 15-inch MacBook Air is just right.

At $100 off, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is now $200 cheaper than the previous-gen 15-inch MacBook M3 Air's price at launch.

Now at its best price yet, the 15-inch MacBook Air is even more of a great value for the price.

Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M4 deal