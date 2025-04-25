The MacBook Air M4 hits its lowest price ever after $100 discount at Amazon
Save $100 on the M4 MacBook Air at Amazon
Oftentimes, patience is key when it comes to getting a good bargain. If you were waiting for a price break on Apple's latest MacBook Air M4, your patience has paid off.
Currently, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon. Normally $1,199, this Apple laptop is now $100 below retail and at its lowest ever price on Amazon.
This is the same discount Apple gives to students, educators, and faculty via the Apple Education Store. By comparison, it undercuts B&H's current price for this same MacBook by $30.
Browse: Amazon's entire sale
I track laptop deals every day, and I've been keeping a close eye on the MacBook Air M4 since it released last month. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales.
The MacBook Air M4 is one of the best laptops to launch in 2025.
In our 15-inch MacBook Air M4 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its strong performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and class-leading webcam. We also found its battery life impressive, it lasted 15 hours in our testing. Laptop Mag Battery
During real-world trials, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 scoffed at the workload our expert threw at it.
In one test, it easily handled three windows with roughly six Google Chrome tabs each, three of which played YouTube videos at a resolution of 1080p. All the while, its powerful 10-core M4 processor remained cool under pressure.
It's worth noting the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same 12MP Center Stage found in the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4. This impressive webcam produces sharp images in challenging lighting conditons so you'll always look your best in video calls.
If you're looking for a laptop with a screen over 13 to 14 inches but under 16 inches, the 15-inch MacBook Air is just right.
At $100 off, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is now $200 cheaper than the previous-gen 15-inch MacBook M3 Air's price at launch.
Now at its best price yet, the 15-inch MacBook Air is even more of a great value for the price.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M4 deal
Overview
Save $100 on the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning 15-inch MacBook Air 15 with Apple Intelligence support.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS
Release date: March 12, 2025
Price check: Apple $1,199 | Apple Edu Store $1,099 | B&H $1,129
Price history: This is the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air's lowest price ever.
Reviews: In our 15-inch MacBook Air M4 review, we praise its excellent performance, 15+ hour battery life, and bright Liquid Retina Display. We also liked its superior webcam and the new lower price than the M3 MacBook Air.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop with long battery life. The M4 MacBook Air is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use. Browse our best laptops in the 2025 buying guide for more options.
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.