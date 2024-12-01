Live
Top MacBook Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $500 on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac accessories
Cyber Monday is here, don't miss MacBook deals season! Here are the top discounts from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
I love Apple tech, but one downside is that it can be pretty pricey. That's why I wait for Cyber Monday sales to roll around before upgrading my Apple devices (or gifting them).
We found some outstanding Apple deals over Black Friday, but don't worry; the Cyber Monday sales are looking just as strong with the best deals still available. However, you don't want to wait any longer, as this is the best time of year to buy a new MacBook. I've assembled this handy guide to help you max out your savings with the best deals from across the web.
Apple's new M4 MacBook Pro just started shipping on November 8, but we're already finding some great deals on it. For example, you can save $200 on the base M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, dropping it to $1,399. I've also hand-picked the top deals on M2 MacBooks and M3 MacBooks, including the current M3 MacBook Air, all of which you can check out below.
Remember, you can tack on trade-in bonuses to some of these discounts and save even more. If you want to swap out your current MacBook for a new one, certain retailers, like Best Buy, will slash hundreds off the price through a trade-in rebate in addition to Cyber Monday deals.
Plus, I'm tracking the best Cyber Monday sales on Mac accessories like chargers, portable hard drives, mice, and more, which make great gifts.
So, whether you're shopping for yourself or a fellow Apple fan, check back here throughout the holiday sales season for updates on the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals on everything from the M4 MacBook Pro to the M3 MacBook Air and top Mac accessories!
Cyber Monday MACBOOK DEALS: QUICK LINKS
- Apple M2 MacBook Air: was $999, now $749 at Amazon
- Apple M2 MacBook Air (512GB): was $1,199, now $899 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air: was $1,099, now $844 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: was $1,299, now $1,044 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air: (512GB): was $1,499, now $1,199 at Amazon
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599, now $1,399 at Amazon
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB): was $1,799, now $1,599 at Amazon
- Apple M3 Max MacBook Pro 14: was $3,099, now $2,799 at Best Buy
- Apple M3 Max MacBook Pro 16: was $3,399, now $2,899 at Best Buy
- Apple M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 (48GB RAM): was $3,899, now $3,399 at Amazon
- Apple M1 MacBook Air: was $699, now $599 at Walmart
M2 MACBOOK AIR Cyber Monday DEALS
Take $200 off the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
One of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals today takes $300 off the M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. This is an outstanding choice for students or budget-conscious Apple fans.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
M3 MACBOOK AIR Cyber Monday DEALS
Amazon takes $255 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air for Cyber Monday! This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. We gave it a shining 4.5 out of 5 stars in our MacBook Air M3 review. Plus, it's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Price Check: Best Buy has the model with 8GB of RAM for $799
Amazon also takes $250 off the Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. We gave it a shining 4.5 out of 5 stars in our MacBook Air M3 review. Plus, it's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Save $255 on the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15+ hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Save $265 on the 512GB model 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM. In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15+ hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 25GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
M4 MACBOOK PRO Cyber Monday DEALS
Amazon takes $200 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Price check: Best Buy $1,399
Amazon takes $200 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,699 | Apple $1,799
Amazon slashes $200 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is a solid upgrade choice for more demanding users as it also bumps up to a 12-core CPU. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,899
Best Buy is slashing a solid $300 off the 1TB model M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 36GB of RAM for Cyber Monday. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to 3.5x faster than the M1 Max, so it could be a huge upgrade for current Mac users.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD
Take $400 off the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM with this Cyber Monday deal from Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD
Price check: Apple $3,999
M3 MACBOOK PRO Cyber Monday DEALS
Save $200 on the M3 MacBook Pro 14. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. This gives you more storage than the M4 deals for this price, but you are losing some performance.
Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 10-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Best Buy is offering $400 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16. The MacBook Pro series improves upon its predecessor with the addition of Apple’s M3 Pro chip. Compared to the M2 Pro, expect better overall gaming performance and even longer battery life.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Price check: B&H $2,199
One of the best MacBook deals today knocks $300 off the MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Max. In our review of the 16-model MacBook Pro with M3 Max, we praise its excellent overall performance, stunning display, and comfy keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power users and creators.
Features: 14.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Save $500 on the 1TB M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 48GB of RAM. In our MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max review, we loved its excellent overall performance for productivity and gaming so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 40-core GPU, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Price check: B&H Photo $3,399
M1 MACBOOK AIR Cyber Monday DEALS
The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $400 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy right now! Succeeded by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing-fast performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design (in fact, it's the last MacBook with the iconic "wedge" design).
Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS
Cyber Monday MacBook deals shopping tips
- While the deepest discounts are on the oldest models, I don't recommend that you buy an M1 MacBook in 2024 unless you're on a very tight budget and specifically need an Apple laptop (i.e. students with less than $1,000 to spend who need Apple-specific software like Final Cut Pro).
- The M2 chip from 2022 is powerful enough for many users, but if you are going to hang on to your laptop for 5-10 years, then you should consider opting for an M3 or forthcoming M4 MacBook.
- MacBooks are not upgradeable, so make sure to buy sufficient RAM and storage. In general, we recommend at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Remember, spending a little extra now on good specs will save you trouble later and increase the trade-in value of your MacBook when you're ready to upgrade.
- Apple moved to 16GB of RAM as the base configuration for all MacBooks in October 2024 without increasing the pricing. This means you want to be wary of retailers clearing out old 8GB stock; we're only directing you to models with at least 16GB of RAM as they represent the best value. (Exception for the M1 MacBook Air M1 deal at Walmart.)
- If you aren't sure which MacBook is right for you, we have a variety of guides to help you: MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro, Best MacBook for College Students, and Best Apple laptop.
- There are no bad choices with the current MacBook lineup, so it's just a matter of finding the right one for you. With all-time low prices on many models, this is the perfect time to buy a new MacBook.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops available today. Right up until the moment you find yourself a little short of ports, that is.
While the MacBook Pro redesign in 2021 brought back some ports, the Air only regained MagSafe. This isn't a problem unique to Apple's MacBook Air models, though. Many modern laptops, in their quest to be trimmer and lighter than ever before, are leaving ports behind — which can be a real pain for those of us with workstations or expanded setups in mind.
However, there is a solution: the docking station. Specifically, the Satechi Dual Dock Stand.
During Cyber Monday you can save over $50 on this excellent multi-purpose docking station for MacBooks with the Satechi Dual Dock Stand now only $97 at Amazon.
Not only does this docking station supply your MacBook with a constant charge, but it also offers a much wider port selection, acts as an ergonomic stand, and can be fitted with an NVMe SSD to act as an external SSD enclosure.
Protect your MacBook!
If you're looking for solid protective gear for your tech, you can't go wrong with anything from the brand Thule. To keep your 14-inch MacBook Pro safe, pick up this Thule Gauntlet Attache for only $73 at Best Buy.
If you don't need an entire bag for your MacBook Pro, consider Thule's Gauntlet laptop sleeve for just $46 instead. Once your laptop is inside the sleeve, you can slip it inside your backpack before you head out the door.
This isn't a MacBook, but it is the perfect accessory for your MacBook. Pick up a pair of the AirPods Pro 2 for only $154 at Walmart in this pocketable Cyber Monday deal — that's a savings of $95! That's $15 less than you'll find them anywhere else.
If you go out a lot with your MacBook, the AirPods Pro 2 are easy to store in your bag, unlike the bulky AirPods Max. And if you use your MacBook at home most of the time, you can use these AirPods to block out unwanted distractions while you're trying to focus.
Price check: Target $169 | | Best Buy $169
The best MacBook for most people
If you are looking to gift a MacBook for Cyber Monday, particularly for a student, this M3 MacBook Air 13, now only $844 at Amazon, is an exciting and affordable choice.
It's light, ultra-portable, and is powered by Apple's seriously impressive M3 processor.
As we covered in our tips above, this is the new base configuration with 16GB of RAM, which helps when juggling lots of different apps and tackling more demanding tasks. The 256GB of storage should be plenty for most people, so save your money there.
The M3 Air is our current pick for the best college laptop, but it's also our pick for the best laptop overall in 2024, so rest assured, whether you are buying it for yourself or a loved one, this is an outstanding choice.
Want the most powerful MacBook Apple has to offer? I can't blame you. I have the same thoughts constantly, and the good news is that a 14-inch M4 Max MacBook Pro is already on sale for Cyber Monday, even though it just shipped last month!
Right now, you can save $300 on this 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 Max chip, 36GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Those specs don't come cheap, but Cyber Monday discounts like this one make them a bit more affordable. This configuration has the power to do everything from intense video editing to AAA gaming, making it a no-brainer for power users. We gave the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 5 out of 5 stars and a shining Editor's Choice award in our review, as well, so you'll be getting a great device recommended by our experts.