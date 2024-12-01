Top MacBook Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $500 on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac accessories

I love Apple tech, but one downside is that it can be pretty pricey. That's why I wait for Cyber Monday sales to roll around before upgrading my Apple devices (or gifting them).

We found some outstanding Apple deals over Black Friday, but don't worry; the Cyber Monday sales are looking just as strong with the best deals still available. However, you don't want to wait any longer, as this is the best time of year to buy a new MacBook. I've assembled this handy guide to help you max out your savings with the best deals from across the web.

Apple's new M4 MacBook Pro just started shipping on November 8, but we're already finding some great deals on it. For example, you can save $200 on the base M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, dropping it to $1,399. I've also hand-picked the top deals on M2 MacBooks and M3 MacBooks, including the current M3 MacBook Air, all of which you can check out below.

Remember, you can tack on trade-in bonuses to some of these discounts and save even more. If you want to swap out your current MacBook for a new one, certain retailers, like Best Buy, will slash hundreds off the price through a trade-in rebate in addition to Cyber Monday deals.

Plus, I'm tracking the best Cyber Monday sales on Mac accessories like chargers, portable hard drives, mice, and more, which make great gifts.

So, whether you're shopping for yourself or a fellow Apple fan, check back here throughout the holiday sales season for updates on the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals on everything from the M4 MacBook Pro to the M3 MacBook Air and top Mac accessories!

M2 MACBOOK AIR Cyber Monday DEALS

Lowest price Apple M2 MacBook Air (16GB/256GB): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Take $200 off the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple M2 MacBook Air (512GB): was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon One of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals today takes $300 off the M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. This is an outstanding choice for students or budget-conscious Apple fans. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

M3 MACBOOK AIR Cyber Monday DEALS

M4 MACBOOK PRO Cyber Monday DEALS

Brand new and already on sale Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (24GB/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,749 at Amazon Amazon slashes $200 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is a solid upgrade choice for more demanding users as it also bumps up to a 12-core CPU. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS Price check: Best Buy $1,899

Brand new and already on sale Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 : was $3,499 now $3,199 at Best Buy Best Buy is slashing a solid $300 off the 1TB model M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 36GB of RAM for Cyber Monday. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to 3.5x faster than the M1 Max, so it could be a huge upgrade for current Mac users. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD

Brand new and already on sale Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 : was $3,999 now $3,599 at Amazon Take $400 off the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM with this Cyber Monday deal from Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD Price check: Apple $3,999

M3 MACBOOK PRO Cyber Monday DEALS

Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Best Buy Save $200 on the M3 MacBook Pro 14. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. This gives you more storage than the M4 deals for this price, but you are losing some performance. Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 10-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

M1 MACBOOK AIR Cyber Monday DEALS

Apple M1 MacBook Air: was $999 now $599 at Walmart The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $400 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy right now! Succeeded by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing-fast performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design (in fact, it's the last MacBook with the iconic "wedge" design). Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

