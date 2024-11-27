Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2024: Early discounts for every budget

Cyber Monday laptop deals offer post-Black Friday discounts on today's best notebook PCs. Cyber Monday, December 2, will be your second chance at scoring the lowest prices of the year on our favorite laptops.

So if you plan to skip Black Friday this year or spend the day after Thanksgiving watching football and eating leftovers, shop Cyber Monday instead.

Our expert reviewers have tested and rated today's best portable computers, from Windows machines to MacBooks to Chromebooks. Bargain shoppers know that now is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop.

For the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech, visit our Cyber Monday deals roundup.

Laptop Mag top picks

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $300

HP Chromebook 14: was $203 now $159 at Amazon Save $44 on the 2024 HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N100 4-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 64GB of storage, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: was $179 now $139 at Walmart Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is the ideal budget laptop for everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500

Black Friday deal HP Laptop 14: was $699 now $499 at HP US The HP Laptop 14 is ideal for college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a sub-$500 everyday computer. Features: 14-inch FHD(1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 120U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Black Friday deal HP Laptop 14: was $699 now $499 at HP US The HP Laptop 14 is ideal for college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a sub-$500 everyday computer. Features: 14-inch FHD(1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 120U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Black Friday deal Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy Laptop Mag's beloved Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is $150 off for Black Friday. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Plus 515 w/ Sleeve: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy Save $120 on this Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and laptop sleeve bundle. We scored this model with 4 out of 5 stars. With a Core i3, this is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen so far. Between its performance and price, we highly recommend snagging it while you can if you want a great Chromebook for cheap. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of eMMC flash storage.

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $529 at Samsung Samsung and Best Buy slash $370 off the Galaxy Book 4 (NP750XGK-KS2US). Though we didn't test this exact laptop, the Galaxy Book 4, we reviewed its top-tier sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. We were so impressed by its overall performance, battery life, and robust Samsung ecosystem that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the entry-level Galaxy Book 4 in this deal to be just as capable and reliable. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual array mics, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home Price check: Best Buy $529

Editor's Choice Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon This Black Friday laptop deal knocks $255 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,049 now $849 at Amazon Save $200 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this Black Friday laptop deal from Amazon. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour long battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop. Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI

Lenovo Yoga Book 7i: was $1,204 now $899 at Lenovo USA Save $305 on the Lenovo Yoga Book 7i 2-in-1 during Lenovo's pre-Black Friday sales. This deal includes two free months of Adobe Creative Cloud (valued at $120) and a free 3-month membership of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at $60). You also get the Lenovo Digital Pen to get you up and running in creative apps right out of the box. Lenovo's 2-in-1 features Intel's Core Ultra processor, which is capable of running AI processes better on-device. This gives you better access to some of the more demanding AI-based features of apps like Photoshop. Features: (Base model) 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, includes Lenovo Digital Pen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, FHD IR webcam with dual array microphone, Windows 11 Home

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,500

Black Friday deal Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 (16GB/512GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon Amazon also takes $250 off the Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14 : was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting to shadows and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

MSI Crosshair 16 RTX 4070: was $1,399 now $1,199 at Best Buy Best Buy is offering $200 off the MSI Crosshair 16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. Although we didn't test this release, we praise its great gaming performance and solid battery life in our MSI Crosshair (Rainbow Six Extraction Edition) review. We were also floored by its immersive display and attractive design, rating it 4 out of 5 stars for these attributes. Given its system upgrades and enhancements, we expect this latest MSI Crosshair gaming laptop to be just as impressive. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, Windows 11 Home

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14 : was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting to shadows and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $2,000

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: was $1,899 now $1,614 at Amazon One of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals knocks $285 off the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 graphics. We reviewed the smaller size 16-inch Asus ROG Strix G16 and were impressed by the laptop's keyboard, speakers, performance, and long battery life. This Asus ROG Strix G18 configuration is ideal for heavy productivity, AAA gaming, video editing, and working with large photo files. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

FAQs

What is a good laptop deal?

This differs from laptop to laptop, but the key tip we have is to check the original price. And I don't mean to look what the deal says you're saving. Shopping direct from Lenovo and HP almost guarantees that the laptop will always be on sale.

You can find the original price for laptops in our reviews, or you can even Google the laptop's name followed by "original price." Then you'll see if you're actually saving money on that deal you found.

There are so many deals, which laptop should I buy?

Now this is where Laptop Mag's reviews come in handy. If you're looking for a laptop that you won't regret purchasing, we highly recommend checking out our best laptops list or best gaming laptops list.

Any laptop that scores 4 out of 5 stars or above is worth your consideration. Although the recent MacBook Pro achieved 5 stars, we rarely deliver 5 stars. However, 4.5 stars with an Editor's Choice award are way more common, so keep an eye out for those.