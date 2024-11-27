Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2024: Early discounts for every budget
Shop the best Cyber Monday deals on laptops after Black Friday
Cyber Monday laptop deals offer post-Black Friday discounts on today's best notebook PCs. Cyber Monday, December 2, will be your second chance at scoring the lowest prices of the year on our favorite laptops.
So if you plan to skip Black Friday this year or spend the day after Thanksgiving watching football and eating leftovers, shop Cyber Monday instead.
Our expert reviewers have tested and rated today's best portable computers, from Windows machines to MacBooks to Chromebooks. Bargain shoppers know that now is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop.
For the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech, visit our Cyber Monday deals roundup.
Cyber Monday laptop deals — Quick links
- Amazon: up to $60% off select laptops
- Best Buy: up to 50% off select laptops
- Target: up to $800 off select laptops
- Walmart: up to $400 off select laptops
- Dell: up to $600 off Inspiron and XPS laptops
- HP: up to 84% off Envy, Pavilion, EliteBook & more
- Microsoft: save up to $800 on Surface devices.
- Newegg: save up to $400 off select laptops
- Lenovo: up to 77% off IdeaPad, ThinkPad, Legion & more
Laptop Mag top picks
Best Overall
Best overall
The MacBook Air M3 is the best overall laptop, period. It's the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Best Budget
Best budget
Experts agree that the Acer Chromebook 515 Plus packs great performance into a sturdy design. Its keyboard and trackpad are a pleasure to use. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best Chromebooks you can get. It doesn't sacrifice performance for price.
Best 2-in-1
Best 2-in-1
If you're in the market for a 14-inch convertible laptop, the HP Spectre 14 is the best 2-in-1 laptop. It's ideal for productivity, creating, streaming content, and cloud gaming. In our HP Spectre x360 14 review, we were blown away by its impressive performance, battery life, and gorgeous OLED display. We loved it so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
Cyber Monday laptop deals under $300
Now $20 cheaper than its already modest price, the Acer Aspire Go 15 is one of the budget laptops around. For less than $280, you're getting a decent Windows notebook with a comfortable keyboard, plenty of ports, and 10 hours of battery life, as per sister site Tom's Guide's review.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB SSD
Save $44 on the 2024 HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content.
Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N100 4-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 64GB of storage, ChromeOS
Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is the ideal budget laptop for everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.
Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500
The HP Laptop 14 is ideal for college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a sub-$500 everyday computer.
Features: 14-inch FHD(1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 120U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
The HP Laptop 14 is ideal for college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a sub-$500 everyday computer.
Features: 14-inch FHD(1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 120U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Laptop Mag's beloved Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is $150 off for Black Friday. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design.
Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS
Save $120 on this Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and laptop sleeve bundle. We scored this model with 4 out of 5 stars. With a Core i3, this is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen so far. Between its performance and price, we highly recommend snagging it while you can if you want a great Chromebook for cheap.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of eMMC flash storage.
One of the best 2-in-1 Chromebook deals is $160 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. We didn't test this 10.9-inch version; however, the 13-inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from us. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its dazzling display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design.
One of the best 2-in-1 detachable devices around, the Chromebook Duet series is a cheaper alternative to the Surface Pro 9 with a keyboard.
Features: 10.9-inch 2.5K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage
Price check: Lenovo $259
Cheaper alternative: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $219 ($160 off) at Best Buy
Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Samsung and Best Buy slash $370 off the Galaxy Book 4 (NP750XGK-KS2US). Though we didn't test this exact laptop, the Galaxy Book 4, we reviewed its top-tier sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. We were so impressed by its overall performance, battery life, and robust Samsung ecosystem that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the entry-level Galaxy Book 4 in this deal to be just as capable and reliable.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual array mics, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $529
This Black Friday laptop deal knocks $255 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Take $250 off the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by its elegant redesign, outstanding performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Save $200 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this Black Friday laptop deal from Amazon. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour long battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI
Dell XPS 13 laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Intel Ultra 7 processors are up to $500 off for Black Friday. Prices start from $899 for the Snapdragon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC.
As we praise in our Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite review, this laptop is slim and portable, has a bright display, and delivers outstanding performance and battery life. We gave this Snapgradon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Snapdragon X Elite, X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone array, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Save $305 on the Lenovo Yoga Book 7i 2-in-1 during Lenovo's pre-Black Friday sales. This deal includes two free months of Adobe Creative Cloud (valued at $120) and a free 3-month membership of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at $60). You also get the Lenovo Digital Pen to get you up and running in creative apps right out of the box.
Lenovo's 2-in-1 features Intel's Core Ultra processor, which is capable of running AI processes better on-device. This gives you better access to some of the more demanding AI-based features of apps like Photoshop.
Features: (Base model) 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, includes Lenovo Digital Pen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, FHD IR webcam with dual array microphone, Windows 11 Home
Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,500
Amazon also takes $250 off the Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Save $350 on the HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop. In our latest review of the HP Envy x360 14, we praise its gorgeous OLED touchscreen, comfortable keyboard, and clear webcam. This model comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, HP Wide True Vision 5MP IR camera with mic, Windows 11 Home
Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting to shadows and reflections.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS
You can now save $400 on the AMD Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus TUF Gaming A14 with 32GB of RAM via Antonline. In our hands-on Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2024) review, we were shocked by how lightweight this thing is. Weighing in at just under three pounds and measuring 0.7 inches thick, it's nearly on par with an ultrabook.
If you're looking for a super-portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is a wise choice. It even scored over 10 hours of battery life. Our sister site TechRadar calls it brilliant and awarded it Editor's Choice.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best Buy is offering $200 off the MSI Crosshair 16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. Although we didn't test this release, we praise its great gaming performance and solid battery life in our MSI Crosshair (Rainbow Six Extraction Edition) review.
We were also floored by its immersive display and attractive design, rating it 4 out of 5 stars for these attributes. Given its system upgrades and enhancements, we expect this latest MSI Crosshair gaming laptop to be just as impressive.
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, Windows 11 Home
Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated).
Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting to shadows and reflections.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS
You can now save $400 on the AMD Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus TUF Gaming A14 with 32GB of RAM via Antonline. In our hands-on Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2024) review we were shocked by how lightweight this thing is. Weighing in at just under three pounds and measuring 0.7 inches thick, it's nearly on par with an ultrabook.
Are you in search of a portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity? Look no further than the Asus TUF Gaming A14. It even scored over 10 hours of battery life. Our sister site TechRadar calls it brilliant and awarded it Editor's Choice.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Cyber Monday laptop deals under $2,000
Best Buy is offering $300 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16. The MacBook Pro series improves upon its predecessor with the addition of Apple’s M3 Pro chip. Compared to the M2 Pro, expect better overall gaming performance and even longer battery life.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Price check: B&H $2,199
Amazon's on-page coupon knocks $200 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,949 w/ Plus
Amazon is offering $207 off the Gigabyte Aorus 17X with RTX 4070 graphics during Prime Day week. In our hands-on review of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X, we liked the device's all-black sleek, eye-catching metallic design and the razzle-dazzle of the programmable RGB keys and light strip.
Features: 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
One of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals knocks $285 off the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 graphics. We reviewed the smaller size 16-inch Asus ROG Strix G16 and were impressed by the laptop's keyboard, speakers, performance, and long battery life. This Asus ROG Strix G18 configuration is ideal for heavy productivity, AAA gaming, video editing, and working with large photo files.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
FAQs
What is a good laptop deal?
This differs from laptop to laptop, but the key tip we have is to check the original price. And I don't mean to look what the deal says you're saving. Shopping direct from Lenovo and HP almost guarantees that the laptop will always be on sale.
You can find the original price for laptops in our reviews, or you can even Google the laptop's name followed by "original price." Then you'll see if you're actually saving money on that deal you found.
There are so many deals, which laptop should I buy?
Now this is where Laptop Mag's reviews come in handy. If you're looking for a laptop that you won't regret purchasing, we highly recommend checking out our best laptops list or best gaming laptops list.
Any laptop that scores 4 out of 5 stars or above is worth your consideration. Although the recent MacBook Pro achieved 5 stars, we rarely deliver 5 stars. However, 4.5 stars with an Editor's Choice award are way more common, so keep an eye out for those.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.