Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals LIVE: MacBooks, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more!
The best Cyber Monday laptop deals live from around the web!
Black Friday is in the rearview mirror and Cyber Monday is creeping towards a spectacular finale. But don't sleep on these incredible savings just yet! With just hours to go before Cyber Monday draws to a close, there's still time to shop. And, if there's still time to shop, then there's time to save!
The team at Laptop Mag has been hard at work scouring the four corners of the internet through retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for the best deals from brands like Samsung, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft!
Combined, our staff has decades of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping experience. We know how to spot a good deal when we see one. As our Deals Editor Hilda Scott would say "Friends don't let friends pay full price for anything," and this Cyber Monday we're hoping to be your window shopping wingman to ensure you can fill your shopping cart without wasting a dime!
We have a roundup of today's best Cyber Monday deals for you to peruse below already, but if you want the absolute latest deals we've come across then you can catch our LIVE deals updates at the bottom of the page (you can skip there by using the "Go to live deals ⤵" link at the end of each section too). Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often, as we'll be swapping deals in and out where possible and the live deals section will be updated right through Cyber Monday!
With all that said, let's check out the best deals of Cyber Monday 2023 so far!
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: Editor's choice
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: Acer
Acer Chromebook Spin 714:
$699 $469 @ Best Buy
Save $230 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touchscreen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core
i5-1335U CPU, 8GB of RAM,
Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.
Acer Aspire 5:
$699 $499 @ Newegg
Newegg takes $200 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58M-54LG). When you're on the hunt for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy.
Price check:
Amazon $569 Sold out
Similar models on sale
Acer Aspire 3: $399 @ Walmart
Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050:
$999 $799 @ Walmart
Save $200 on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. This is an ideal laptop for entry-level gamers, pairing a sizable 15.6-inch 144Hz display and RGB keyboard aesthetic with impressive 12th Gen Intel Core i5 performance and a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU. Not only will you be able to unlock ray-traced graphics and DLSS-boosted performance, but you'll be able to do so at a remarkably low price.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: Apple
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M1):
$999 $749 @ Amazon
The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design.
Price check: Best Buy $749
Similar models on sale:
MacBook Air 13 (M1) w/ Apple Care+: $888 @ Amazon
Check out other Apple MacBook Black Friday deals.
MacBook Air 13 (M2):
$1,199 $949 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Lowest price! Save $200 on the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It also packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display. As an alternative, you can get Apple's previous-gen M1 MacBook Air for only $799.
Similar models on sale:
MacBook Pro 14 M3: $1,399 @ My Best Buy
Check out other Apple MacBook Black Friday deals.
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2):
$1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Price check: Amazon $1,049 | B&H $1,029
Check out other Apple MacBook Black Friday deals.
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M3):
$1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership
My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $200 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.
Check out other Apple MacBook Black Friday deals.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: Asus
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Laptop:
$799 $499 @ Best Buy
Save $250 on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q410VA). Not only is the Zenbook 14X OLED a fantastic laptop for students, it's also a powerful and secure portable laptop for productivity and entertainment. It features an FHD IR camera for video conferencing and secure logins with Windows Hello. Dolby Atmos and Smart Amplifier provide immersive, distortion free sound for streaming content.
Price check:
$690 @ Amazon Sold out
Asus Vivobook 16:
$549 $424 @ Amazon
Save $125 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook 16 which we tested and rated 4 out of 5-stars. With this Black Friday laptop deal, you're getting a powerful machine for a low price. If you want a sub $500 big screen laptop for school, work and play, this Vivobook 16 is a solid buy.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1600 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Price check: Walmart $549
Asus TUF Gaming F15 w/ RTX 4070:
$1,399 $979 @ Best Buy
Save $420 on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 at Best Buy during the Black Friday sales and snag a powerful gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 performance for less! Don't be fooled by its entry-level in price, the F15 is far more capable due to its impressive components and is an ideal companion for most gamers.
Price check:
$1,429 @ Walmart Sold out
Similar models on sale:
Asus TUF Gaming A17 w/ RTX 4070: $1,399 @ Walmart
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition:
$1,699 $1,189 @ Best Buy
Save a whopping $510 on the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. The powerful gaming laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Oh, and you can also expect AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU for all your gaming needs.
Similar models on sale:
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 4070 $1,799 @ Best Buy
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: Dell
- Laptops: save up to $700 on XPS, Inspiron series
- Gaming: save up to $700 on Alienware series
- Business: save up to 60% on Latitude, Vostro, Precision series
Dell XPS 13 (9315):
$799 $599 @ Dell
Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop, an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. This Dell XPS 13 configuration is suitable for day-to-day takes, light video editing and casual gaming. Overall, it's the best laptop for most people who want a super-portable PC with good battery life.
Price check: $779 @ Amazon via third party seller.
Similar models on sale:
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,199 @ Dell
Dell XPS 13 Plus: $1,099 @ Dell
Check out other Dell Black Friday deals.
Dell XPS 15 9530 RTX 4060:
$2,499 $1,999 @ Dell
Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. We tested this exact configuration and gave it a 4 out of 5-star and our Editor's Choice Award. We found its overall and gaming performance and sleek, elegant design impressive.
Price check: $1,840 @ Amazon (3rd Party)
Similar models on sale:
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,199 @ Dell
Check out other Dell Black Friday deals.
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1:
$899 $599 @ Dell
Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life.
Similar models on sale:
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: $1,199 @ Dell
Check out other Dell Black Friday deals.
Alienware m16 RTX 4070:
$2,099 $1,399 @ Dell
Dell's Cyber Monday sale knocks $700 off the Alienware m16. In terms of gaming laptops, it's among the industry's most beastly machines. Whether you're AAA gaming at high refresh rates, editing videos or creating, it doesn't disappoint.
Similar models on sale:
Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1499 @ Dell
Check out other Dell Black Friday deals.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: HP
HP Chromebook 11:
$244 $79 @ Newegg
Save $165 and get one of the cheapest laptops on discount for Cyber Monday for just $79! The HP Chromebook 11 G4 delivers a solid keyboard and good sound for a low price, but it will only serve those with browsing and simple computing tasks in mind due to its limited hardware.
Check out other HP Black Friday deals.
HP Pavilion 15:
$1,009 $499 @ HP
Save $510 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 with the latest 13th Gen Intel CPU. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the HP Pavilion 15t-eg300 is ideal for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a powerful PC at an affordable price. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch 1080p anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.
HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1:
$1,049 $649 @ Best Buy
Save $400 on the AMD Ryzen-powered HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop (15-fh0023dx). With a 360-degree hinge design, the latest Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy.
Check out other HP Black Friday deals.
HP Omen 16:
$1,799 $1,299 @ HP
HP knocks $500 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of Intel's Core i7-13700HX and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are a 16.1-inch QHD 240Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy 1TB SSD.
Check out other HP Black Friday deals.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: Lenovo
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook:
$319 $149 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Now $170, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $300. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes a great computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop.
Price check: Target $149 | Lenovo $149
Similar models on sale:
IdeaPad Duet 3: $269 @ Best Buy
Check out other Lenovo Black Friday deals.
Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 RTX 4050:
$1,299 $929 @ Lenovo
Save $370 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i if you're looking for a cheaper Legion Pro 5i alternative. Given the specs, this in an exceptional value for the price. The pricier Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro, earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display and performance impressive. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par.
Similar models on sale:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 RTX 4070: $1,333 @ Lenovo
Legion Slim 7 Gen 8 RTX 4060: $1,449 @ Lenovo
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 RTX 3070: $1,499 @ Lenovo
Check out other Lenovo Black Friday deals.
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1:
$1,700 $1,258 @ Lenovo
Save $442 on the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i via coupon, "CTOSALE" at checkout. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops for homework and work from home, it's powerful, secure and durable. In our Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5-stars for its great performance, punchy audio, long-lasting battery and fast SSD.
Similar models in sale:
Yoga 7i 14 2-in-1: $637 @ Lenovo
Check out other Lenovo Black Friday deals.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11:
$2,609 $999 @ Lenovo
Save 61% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKDOORBUSTER12" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests.
Similar models on sale:
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: $1,130 @ Lenovo
ThinkPad T14: $945 @ Lenovo
IdeaPad Flex 5i 14: $585 @ Lenovo
Check out other Lenovo Black Friday deals.