Lenovo Black Friday deals 2023 — up to 76% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and more

Lenovo Black Friday deals slash up to 76% off its family of top-rated laptops. As part of the sale, you can still get the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,327 via coupon, "THINKBFDEALZ1". Normally $3,319, that's 60% off and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals to snag early. This laptop is configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and speedy 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, it's the ultimate laptop for business professionals.

And that's just one of the many bargains among Lenovo's Black Friday deals. See our favorite discounts from Lenovo's sale below. Quantities typically sell out fast, so don't hesitate.

Black Friday 2023 continues to huge savings on today's best laptops. For the best tech deals in town, browse our Black Friday laptop deals roundup. See our Cyber Monday 2023 hub for predictions and early discounts.

Lenovo ThinkPad Black Friday deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,319 $1,327 @ Lenovo

Save 60% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKBFDEALZ1" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, speedy 1TB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: $1,739 $1,130 @ Lenovo

Save $609 on the Lenovo ThinkPad Nano Gen 3 via coupon, "THINKHOLIDEALS" at checkout. The base model ThinkPad Nano Gen 3 boasts a 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) 450 nit matte display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. Our favorite compact business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a smaller version of the ThinkPad Carbon X1.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14: $2,104 $945 @ Lenovo

Save 69% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL" at checkout. Students and work professionals will benefit from the laptop's multitasking performance, durability and security. While we didn't test it, ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 customer reviews rate it 4.4 out of 5-stars for its sleek, portable design, top tier performance and beautiful anti-glare display. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i5-1250P vPro 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics,1TB SSD SSD, 1080p FHD camera with privacy shutter.

Lenovo IdeaPad Black Friday deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: $1,129 $709 @ Lenovo

Save $420 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i via coupon, "BFNOWDEAL" at checkout. It's one of the best laptops for remote workers, college students and anyone else looking for a solid laptop. Portable, sleek and thin, it packs a large 16-inch 2.5K display for a color-rich vibrant viewing experience. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe, 1TB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14: $899 $585 @ Lenovo

Take $315 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop with coupon, "BFNOWDEAL" at checkout. This flexible machine morphs from laptop to tablet, stand or viewing mode as needed. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU,16GB of RAM, Integrated Iris Xe graphics. 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga Black Friday deals

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1: $ 999 $699 @ Lenovo via coupon "BBYDEALS"

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 2-in-1: $1,349 $949 @ Lenovo

Save $400 on the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i via coupon, "BFNOWDEAL" at checkout. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops for homework and work from home, it's powerful, secure and durable. In our Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5-stars for its great performance, punchy audio, long-lasting battery and fast SSD. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" 2-in-1: $1,700 $1,258 @ Lenovo

Save $442 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "CTOSALE". In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we loved it breataking 2.8K display, great productivity performance and fast SSD. Versatile, powerful, durable and secure, the Yoga 9i is more than adequate for work, school and everything else. It packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1800) 400 nit touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Friday deals

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 RTX 4070: $1,609 $1,333 @ Lenovo

Save $277 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 8 via coupon, "GAMINGCTO". This gaming rig packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display for a best-in-class viewing experience. It's powered by the latest Intel Core i5-13500HX 14-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. The latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated RAM provides the graphics muscle. Store all of your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 8 RTX 4060: $1,819 $1,449 @ Lenovo

Save $370 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 8. Although we didn't test this model, Lenovo Legion Slim 7 reviews at Lenovo average 4.6 out of 5-stars. Proud owners praise the laptop's impressive performance and lightweight slim design. Others state that beyond gaming, the Legion Slim 7 makes a great college laptop. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-niit display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Tab Black Friday deals

Lenovo Tab P12: $349 $279 @ Lenovo

Save $70 on the Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best value tablet deals you can get. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3: from $149 @ Lenovo

Save up to $70 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 for getting thing done and all your content consumption needs. Prices start from $149 for the M10 Plus with 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4): $109 $83 @ Lenovo

At regular price, the 4th generation Lenovo Tab M8 is one of the best budget tablets around. This tablet packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Price check: Amazon $83

Lenovo Tab M9: $149 $113 @ Lenovo

Save $37, the Lenovo Tab M9 is the ideal tablet for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400 nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound. At just under $113, the Tab M9 is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for an iPad alternative.

Lenovo Monitor Black Friday deals

Lenovo Q27q-20 27" 2K Monitor: $309 $217 @ Lenovo

The ultra-slim Lenovo Q27q-20 monitor is a brilliant blend of elegance and functionality. Immerse yourself in movies, games, and more on this 27-inch 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with built-in dual 3W speakers.

Lenovo T27p-30 ThinkVision 4K Monitor: $549 $359 @ Lenovo

Save $190 on the Lenovo T27p-30 ThinkVision 4K Monitor. It has a stunning 27-inch (3840 x 2160) 350 nit-panel with in-plane switching for impressive visual clarity. To prevent eye strain, it employs natural low blue light and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification. Multiple ports including HDM I2.0 and DisplayPort1.4 make allow for hassle-free, plug-and-play connectivity.

Lenovo laptop accessories

Lenovo Select USB-C 4K Mobile Hub: $99 $55 @ Lenovo

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub: $99 $57 @ Lenovo

Save $42 on the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 hub for travel-ready productivity. Connect and charge new and legacy devices wherever you happen to be. Sleek and compact, the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub fits unlimited productivity inside your everyday bag.