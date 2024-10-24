35 best early Black Friday deals of 2024: Top discounts

Black Friday is the most significant time of year for retailers since that’s when they make the bulk of their sales. Just about everything goes on sale for Black Friday so in short, it’s a bargain shopper's paradise.

As October comes to a close, early Black Friday deals are now live at HSN and QVC while big box retailer Best Buy is starting its Black Friday sale on Nov. 8. Meanwhile, Amazon , Target , and Walmart are quietly dropping prices on products in every category.

Browse through today's deals at these stores and you'll find the lowest prices of the season on select laptops , tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming consoles, video games, and TVs.

Laptop and peripherals brands Dell , HP , Lenovo , Microsoft , and Samsung are also holding early sales featuring Black Friday pricing. I'm talking about considerable discounts of 40% and better.

This year's Black Friday calendar date is on Nov. 29 which is when sales technically start. This is my sixth year covering Black Friday sales and my prediction is that this year's deals will be unprecedented.

If you'd rather spend the day after Thanksgiving with family instead of shopping, there are plenty of early Black Friday deals to shop now.

Whether you're looking for a solid deal on a laptop or holiday gift ideas under $50, I've got you covered.

Browse the best early Black Friday deals I found on tech and gaming below.

Best early Black Friday deals of 2024

Top deals

Apple M2 MacBook Air: was $999 now $699 at Amazon US Lowest price! Amazon takes $300 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple iPad Pro 13 M4 (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,389 at Amazon US At $110 off, the 512GB model iPad Pro M4 is just $3 shy of its lowest-ever price! Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage

Laptops

Apple M2 MacBook Air: was $999 now $699 at Amazon US Lowest price! Amazon takes $300 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): was $329 now $229 at Amazon US Lowest price! Save $100 on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, shipped by Amazon. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite updates the series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Apple iPad Air 6: was $599 now $549 at Amazon US Amazon knocks $50 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple iPad Pro 13 M4 (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,389 at Amazon US At $110 off, the 512GB model iPad Pro M4 is just $3 shy of its lowest-ever price! Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage

OnePlus Pad: was $479 now $384 at Amazon US Save $95 on the OnePlus Pad for a limited time. It's one of the better iPad Pro alternatives. It's also $165 cheaper than the OnePlus Pad 2. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real-world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games. Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS

Monitors

Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor: was $1,599 now $1,099 at bestbuy.com Save $500 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 at Amazon US Save $120 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Features: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours with ANC, spatial audio enabled

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $339 at bestbuy.com Save $60 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon US Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Phones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Amazon US Upgrade to the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation under Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan. The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: was $1,199 now $0.01 at Amazon US You can get the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro Max features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Max is available available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Gaming

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $49 at Amazon US

Save $20 on the Luna Wireless Controller at Amazon. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Sony P55 Pro (Preorder: $699 at direct.playstation.com The new PS5 Pro is bound to be one of the most sought-after items this holiday season. You can now preorder the PS5 Pro gaming console for $699 from PlayStation Direct. Over the standard PS5, the PS5 Pro features 2TB of storage, an upgraded GPU, more memory, advanced ray-tracing, and AI-charged upscaling. From Sony: With the PlayStation5 Pro console, the world’s greatest game creators can enhance their games with incredible features like advanced ray tracing, super sharp image clarity for your 4K TV, and high frame rate gameplay. P55 Pro preorders are expected to ship to arrive by Nov. 7, 2024 Price check: Best Buy $699

PC accessories

Samsung Portable SSD T7 (1TB): was $159 now $99 at Amazon US For a limited time, save $60 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.