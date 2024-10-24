35 best early Black Friday deals of 2024: Top discounts
See the best Black Friday deals in November for early holiday discounts
Black Friday is the most significant time of year for retailers since that’s when they make the bulk of their sales. Just about everything goes on sale for Black Friday so in short, it’s a bargain shopper's paradise.
As October comes to a close, early Black Friday deals are now live at HSN and QVC while big box retailer Best Buy is starting its Black Friday sale on Nov. 8. Meanwhile, Amazon , Target , and Walmart are quietly dropping prices on products in every category.
Browse through today's deals at these stores and you'll find the lowest prices of the season on select laptops , tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming consoles, video games, and TVs.
Laptop and peripherals brands Dell , HP , Lenovo , Microsoft , and Samsung are also holding early sales featuring Black Friday pricing. I'm talking about considerable discounts of 40% and better.
This year's Black Friday calendar date is on Nov. 29 which is when sales technically start. This is my sixth year covering Black Friday sales and my prediction is that this year's deals will be unprecedented.
If you'd rather spend the day after Thanksgiving with family instead of shopping, there are plenty of early Black Friday deals to shop now.
Whether you're looking for a solid deal on a laptop or holiday gift ideas under $50, I've got you covered.
Browse the best early Black Friday deals I found on tech and gaming below.
Best early Black Friday deals of 2024
Lowest price! Amazon takes $300 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on.
Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
At $110 off, the 512GB model iPad Pro M4 is just $3 shy of its lowest-ever price! Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it's 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage
Lowest price! At $64 off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is at its best price yet. This smartwatch helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Amazon also offers the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $499 ($150 off).
Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Price check: Best Buy $259 | Samsung $259 (up to $225 off w/ trade-in)
Save $100 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life.
Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life
Save $200 on the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15+ hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Lowest price! Save $300 on the excellent MacBook Pro M3. The best laptop for power users, Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS
Price check: Best Buy $1,599
Lowest price! Amazon takes $300 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on.
Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
For a limited time, save $250 on the excellent Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus at Best Buy. In our Dell Inspiron Plus Copilot+ PC review, we named it Editor's Choice for its sharp, bright display, strong performance, and amazing 18-hour battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop with a decent webcam and thermal management.
Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1600 400-nit OLED touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Lowest price! At $65 off, the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest-price yet. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, the 2023 Fire HD 10 is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.
Lowest price! Save $100 on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, shipped by Amazon. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite updates the series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint.
Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14
Amazon knocks $50 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
At $110 off, the 512GB model iPad Pro M4 is just $3 shy of its lowest-ever price! Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage
Save $95 on the OnePlus Pad for a limited time. It's one of the better iPad Pro alternatives. It's also $165 cheaper than the OnePlus Pad 2. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real-world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games.
Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS
Save $100 on the top-rated Asus ROG Swift 27 OLED Gaming Monitor for its best price yet! Sister site Tom's Hardware gave this monitor a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating for good reason. They were floored by its unmatched image rendering and superb gaming performance. Act fast to snag this top-selling display while you still can.
Save $500 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.
Save $200 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system, and 3-mic array.
Lowest price! The newly released AirPods 4 are $10 off right now at Amazon. Apple's next-gen wireless earbuds are redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Save $40 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.
Amazon takes $50 off the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Save $120 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Features: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours with ANC, spatial audio enabled
Save $100 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life.
Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life
Save $60 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. As we praised in our Pixel Buds Pro review, they're comfortable, lightweight, and deliver great audio performance and powerful active noise cancelling (AMC). The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. We rate the Pixel Buds Pro 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 11mm drivers, 6-core audio processor, stellar audio performance, ANC, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, 6 hour + battery life
Save $60 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.
Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.
Lowest price! Save $64 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. This smartwatch helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Amazon also offers the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $499 ($150 off).
Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Upgrade to the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation under Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan. The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.
You can get the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro Max features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Max is available available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.
Save $20 on the Luna Wireless Controller at Amazon. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.
The new PS5 Pro is bound to be one of the most sought-after items this holiday season. You can now preorder the PS5 Pro gaming console for $699 from PlayStation Direct. Over the standard PS5, the PS5 Pro features 2TB of storage, an upgraded GPU, more memory, advanced ray-tracing, and AI-charged upscaling.
From Sony: With the PlayStation5 Pro console, the world’s greatest game creators can enhance their games with incredible features like advanced ray tracing, super sharp image clarity for your 4K TV, and high frame rate gameplay. P55 Pro preorders are expected to ship to arrive by Nov. 7, 2024
Price check: Best Buy $699
Beat the holiday rush and buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle early for $349 at Amazon. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch OLED Console with White Joy-Cons, a full free game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (valued at $60), and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (valued at $20).
You can save $150 on this Meta Quest 3 Bundle: This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 3 VR headset with 512GB of storage, a free VR game download of Batman: Arkham Shadow (playable starting Oct. 22), and a 3-month free trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 combined). In our Meta Quest 3 review, we rated it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its lightweight design, seamless virtual/mixed reality experiences, and full-color passthrough mode. We also praise its great audio and large game library — it's the Editor's Choice VR headset
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built-in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers.
Price check: Best Buy $499| Meta $499 | Walmart $499
Best Buy knocks $30 off the excellent Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Keyboard this week. We reviewed it and gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its eye-catching design and satisfying typing experience.
For a limited time, save $60 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.
Save $30 on the Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam. It features a 080P 2MP CMOS lens for clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. Featuring full stereo dual-mics, this webcam delivers reliable, loud, crisp two-way audio.
TVs & streaming
Lowest price! Now $703 off, the 65-inch LG C4 OLED 4K TV is marked down to a Black Friday price. This is the lowest price I've seen for this top-rated 2024 release LG TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars for its superb picture quality, gaming features, and user-friendly webOS interface.
Features: 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10 Alpha 9 AI processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium. webOS, 4 x HDMI ports, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, 300 + free LG channels
Price check: Best Buy $1,299