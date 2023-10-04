Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch: Which is better?

We just got the reveal for the Pixel Watch 2 at the Made by Google 2023 event, and since there's only one other Pixel Watch, it's time to see which is worth your time and money.

Understand that we can't make an apples-to-apples comparison between these two products until we get the Pixel Watch 2 in for review. But for now, let's see how these watches hold up at a glance.

Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch price and value

The original Pixel Watch launched at $349 with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and can get up to $399 if you add 4G LTE. Apart from the additional bands you can purchase, ranging from $49 to $199 each, there isn't a lot of customizability to the price.

Now that the Pixel Watch 2 is here, it's taking up the same price point, at $349. Google didn't indicate that the original Pixel Watch would be sticking around at a discounted price, so while you may spot deals while inventory remains, we expect the Pixel Watch won't be around much longer.

Considering that you're getting more for the same launch price, the Pixel Watch 2 is a safe purchase.

Winner: Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch design

Both the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 come in at the same diameter and height: 41 mm and 12.3 mm, respectively. However, minus the band, the Pixel Watch 2 is noticeably lighter than the original, weighing 31 grams vs. 36 grams.

These are the colors available with the Pixel Watch 2:

Matte Black Aluminum Case / Obsidian Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Bay Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Porcelain Active Band

Champagne Gold Aluminum Case / Hazel Active Band

For those keeping track at home, the Bay and Porcelain bands have replaced the Chalk and Charcoal of old. Additionally, the Pixel Watch 2 is made of 100% recycled aluminum, whereas the original features 80% recycled stainless steel.

With a more premium finish and a lighter chassis, it's hard not to grab the Pixel Watch 2.

Winner: Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch display

The original Pixel Watch is packing a custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel with a 320 ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color and brightness up to 1000 nits.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 features the exact same display. Yep, there are absolutely no changes to the panel. This is technically a draw, although part of me is tempted to give it to the original because the Pixel Watch 2 is the only disappointment here.

Winner: Draw

Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch battery life and charging

This is tricky. The original Pixel Watch got in some trouble with its battery life claims, with Google suggesting it offered 24 hours of battery life, which didn't live up to real-world testing.

For the Pixel Watch 2, Google claims that the new watch has even longer battery life, at 24 hours. Huh? Is that not the same claim? Well, the company suggests that the 24-hour rating is now calculated with the Always-on display active. Such a weird way to claim you have longer battery life.

Until we see something proving otherwise, the Pixel Watch 2 has the longer battery life on paper.

Winner: Pixel Watch 2

Outlook

The Pixel Watch 2 doesn't seem like the biggest update in terms of raw specs, but we'll have to see if the fitness and health-tracking side of things really outmatch its predecessor.

Overall the Pixel Watch 2 seems like a relatively minor update, but the reduced weight, improved sensors, and software updates may make for a more significant upgrade than it seems on paper. We'll find out as we dive into our review.

