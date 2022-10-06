Pixel Watch is here: Fitbit and Wear OS in a gorgeous round case

All the Pixel Watch speculation is over; today, Google launched its elegant, feature-rich, potent Pixel Watch, and it's simply gorgeous. The Pixel Watch will attempt to win over consumers with its bold and unique looks compared to the Apple Watch Series 8 or Galaxy Watch 5.

At $349 for the Wifi version and $399 for the LTE version the Pixel Watch undercuts Apple's flagship, but comes in pricier than its main Android wearable competition in Samsung.

Made from 80% recycled steel, the environmentally friendly Pixel Watch comes with Wear OS 3 integrated with the Fitbit health and fitness applications and a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium. Google designed the Pixel Watch to deliver the best of Google Wear OS and Fitbit in one device, and it showed during the demonstration.

Google was out to sell its full ecosystem of devices today to properly rival Apple and Samsung's offerings, and the Pixel Watch is an integral part of that system.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel Watch specs $349 for Wifi / $399 for LTE WearOS 3.5 41mm diameter 320 ppi AMOLED display 1000 nits of brightness 32 GB eMMC of storage 2GB of RAM Sensors Compass Altimeter, Blood oxygen sensor7 Multipurpose electrical sensor, Optical heart rate sensor Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

The Pixel Watch monitors heart rate by the second to deliver a highly accurate and detailed map of your heart's health, which also includes AFib detection and emergency SOS just in case your heart isn't behaving as it should. You add that to the well-established Fitbit fitness and health monitoring capabilities, and you've got a winning combination. Whether that's enough to actually challenge the established leaders in the smartwatch space like Samsung and Apple remains to be seen.

Pixel Watch price and availability

The Google Pixel Watch cost $349 for the WiFi version and $399 for the LTE version. It's available for pre-order starting today and will be on shelves next week. When you purchase the Pixel Watch not only will you get six months of Fitbit Premium (opens in new tab), but 3 months of YouTube Music Premium as well.

(Image credit: Google)

The Watch is available in four colors with over 20 different watch bands to pair it with. The four main body colors are Champagne Gold case / Hazel Active band, Matte Black case / Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver case / Chalk Active band, and Polished Silver case / Charcoal Active band.

Well, now that I have updated my holiday wish list; if you haven't checked out the rest of what Google revealed today the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the perfect smartphone companion for your Pixel Watch and we even got another teaser regarding the Pixel Tablet that is arriving next year. Google's slowly getting all of the pieces in place for its ecosystem and we're intrigued to see if it can make a real run at Apple and Samsung.