Google I/O preview: 7 reveals that hint at where Google’s headed next

It's a busy time for the tech industry. Companies are holding their annual events, setting up upcoming software releases, and previewing what’s coming with new devices set to launch in the fall.

Google will have its annual Google I/O event starting on Tuesday, the same time as Microsoft Build 2025 and the Asian tech expo, Computex. It's also happening weeks before Apple's big event, the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9.

Google I/O 2025 is a big event for the company. It's finding itself right in the middle of all the tech trends right now. It's developing new devices to keep up with Apple, pushing its AI to stay right on top of Microsoft, and it's still offering a variety of services whether it be Google Cloud, Chrome, or even YouTube that are either the top dog in their fields or puts the company right up there.

How to watch Google I/O 2025?

Google I/O takes place on Tuesday, May 20, with the keynote speech starting at 1 p.m. ET. The speech will be streamed on Google's Developers YouTube channel.

Here's what we're expecting to see during the keynote speech.

Google Smart Glasses

On May 13, Google held its Android Show to focus on the upcoming changes for Android 16, which should be coming out sometime in June. Sameer Samat, president of Android Ecosystem, hosted the show, and at the end of the event, he put on a pair of sunglasses, teasing that there would be some news coming at Google I/O.

Smart glasses are the current hot tech trend, with Meta's Ray-Ban glasses being the current market leader. Apple is reportedly working on its version, and it makes sense for Google to make its own.

Google was the first out of the gate with smart glasses when it released Google Glass back in 2013. However, the price and lack of functionality made it not that desirable at the time.

It's a different story in 2025 with technology getting smaller and cheaper making smart glasses easier to produce while offering a lot of possibilities. Powering these glasses will be Android XR, an operating system for headsets and glasses. Expect a chunk of the show to be dedicated to these new glasses.

Gemini

Even though the Google smart glasses might be the breakout star of the show, the main character will be Gemini.

Google released its Gemini 2.5 model in March and expect it to be in everything the company produces whether it's hardware, software, or services.

Wear OS

The next version of the Wear OS is its way. Wear OS 6 was shown during the Android Show, and as expected, it will make use of Gemini, although there is more. The wearable OS will have a new look for Pixel Watch while showing more data at a quick glance. Expect to see even more feature for Wear OS during Google I/O.

Android 16

Even though the Android Show talked about Android 16, there are likely some more features to talk about. What those features could be remains unclear, but Google wouldn't have an I/O show without talking about the next Android release.

Google TV

Google TV, the company's operating system for smart TVs, is currently using Android 14, and it's time for an upgrade. Google TV usually updates to the new version of Android every two years, which means it should be jumping to Android 16.

If it does, expect to see more features for smart TVs, and very likely, the incorporation of Gemini into Google TV.

Pinterest Alternative?

What could be an interesting surprise is a new Pinterest-like social media platform from Google. The Information reported that Google is looking to release an app that enables users to put together their pictures into collections that could be shared. It's hard to tell what Google is cooking with this platform, but that's why there are shows like Google I/O to show them off.

Google Chrome

While Google is still dealing with the legal matters involving Chrome and the monopoly the company has that could require it to tell the internet browser, it might as well reveal some new features for it. If there are new features for the browser, like everything else in the show, expect it to incorporate Gemini.