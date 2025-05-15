"See you on May 20": Is this Google I/O promo a sneak peek at Android smart glasses?

Google may have just given us its biggest hint yet about a pair of Android smart glasses that could make an apperance at Google I/O next week.

It's been a couple of years since Google finally shuttered its ill-fated Google Glass AR glasses, but it looks like Google isn't giving up yet.

An Android Show video streamed Tuesday on the Android YouTube channel may have included a sneaky tease of Google's rumored Android-powered smart glasses.

Here's a look at what we know so far about Google's potential return to smart glasses and the pitfall Google will need to watch out for this time.

Google teases Android smart glasses ahead of Google I/O

The Android Show: I/O Edition - YouTube Watch On

The live stream unpacked some recent Android updates, but the most interesting part of the show came near its end.

Sameer Samat, Android Ecosystem President, closed things out with a short promo for Google I/O, stating:

"Join us for an exciting Google I/O in just a few days. We'll have deep dives from developers, the latest on Google Gemini, and maybe even a few more really cool Android demos. See you on May 20."

As Samat says, "A few more really cool Android demos," he slips on a pair of black sunglasses. The frames are chunky black plastic, and there appear to be circular indents on each side — in the exact spots where cameras would be on a pair of smart glasses.

This couldn't have been a more obvious hint if Samat had ended by winking directly into the camera.

The implication is clear: one of the "really cool Android demos" coming up at Google I/O could very well be a pair of Android-powered smart glasses.

This hint comes after rumors of a private Google smart glasses demo last month, and as Google's rival Meta goes all-in on smart glasses.

There is a smart glasses showdown brewing. Google's potential return to the smart glasses market is no coincidence. Meta is pouring attention into its Ray-Ban AI smart glasses, which are expected to get a big refresh later this year. At the same time, there are rumors that Apple is developing a chip for a pair of smart glasses.

Can Google learn from Meta's experiences with user privacy?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

It's no surprise that Google is returning to smart glasses despite its failure with Google Glass. The glasses Samat briefly wore in the most recent Android Show Livestream certainly look strikingly similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

While it's nothing exciting, the design is definitely a step up from the blocky Matrix-like look of Google Glass. The question is, what else has Google changed this time around?

Considering we got this sneak peek on the Android Show, it seems likely that this pair of smart glasses will be running on Android, or some sort of modified version of it.

Additionally, I hope Google is paying attention to the controversy surrounding privacy on Meta's Ray-Ban glasses. Privacy is a natural concern when you're walking around wearing a device that can record audio and video at the sound of a simple activation phrase.

Meta took things a step further recently by tweaking its privacy policy to require users to allow Meta to store certain audio and video data in the cloud to improve and train its AI.

While Google isn't exactly a paragon of data privacy, hopefully, they'll pay attention to the concerns over Meta's move with its smart glasses.

If Google commits to respecting user privacy and allowing them to control where and how data from their glasses is stored, it could give Google's new Android-powered smart glasses an edge on Meta.

Either way, we'll soon find out exactly what Google envisions for its Android smart glasses at Google I/O, which will kick off on May 20.