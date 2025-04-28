Nothing's modular CMF Phone 2 Pro adds one huge feature, but kills one of my favorites

Nothing announced a freshly upgraded version of its budget-friendly CMF Phone 1 on Monday, which now features a new camera and a desperately needed upgrade that the first model was missing.

Nothing unveiled the new CMF Phone 2 Pro in a livestream presentation, showing off a modular design similar to the original, but with some key hardware upgrades. The price is refreshingly similar, though, at just $279.

I’ve been loving the CMF Phone 1 as my daily driver for the past couple of months, but I’m torn about picking up the CMF Phone 2 Pro thanks to the addition of one much-needed feature and the loss of another.

See also: Best phone deals in April 2025

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a sweet upgrade on a stellar budget phone

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

Nothing has officially unveiled the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the follow-up to last year's CMF Phone 1, which immediately caught my eye with its unique modular design. The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a similar aesthetic, but with a cleaner design, a new camera, updated specs, and — finally — NFC.

Here's how it compares to the original CMF Phone 1 and the Nothing Phone 3a:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 CMF Phone 2 Pro CMF Phone 1 Nothing Phone 3(a) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Qualcomm SM7635 Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 RAM 8GB 6GB, 8GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Display 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Camera 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 16MP selfie 50MP main, 2MP depth, 16MP selfie 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide, 32MP selfie Battery 5000 mAh 5000 mAh 5000mAh NFC Yes No Yes Price $279 $199 $379

I'm a fan of the sleek, two-tone design Nothing went with for the CMF Phone 2 Pro, but even if you only care about specs, it's a pretty good deal. It features a more powerful processor than the CMF Phone 1, a slightly larger display, and an updated camera. While the camera specs are similar, the sensor is a major upgrade since Nothing equipped the CMF Phone 2 Pro with the same sensor it used for the pricier Nothing Phone 3a.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the inclusion of NFC, a much-requested feature missing from the CMF Phone 1, the CMF Phone 2 Pro delivers most of the core features you'd get in the Nothing Phone 3a, but for $100 less, which is a great deal if you're looking for a good budget-friendly phone.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

Unfortunately, there is one feature missing from the CMF Phone 1: the modular backplates. You could swap out the entire backplate on the original CMF Phone and mix and match your hardware (for instance, I paired an orange backplate with black screws). Nothing has removed that feature this time around, though. You can screw on cases and accessories, but the backplate can't be swapped out anymore.

I have to admit, as much as I like the spec upgrades on the CMF Phone 2 Pro, I'm sad to see the modular backplates go away after just one generation. I thought that was a fun design, but Nothing may have ditched it to improve the water resistance on the Phone 2 Pro from IP52 to IP54.

If you want to get your hands on a CMF Phone 2 Pro, you'll need to snag one soon since they'll only be available in the U.S. during Nothing's Beta Program (meaning, once they're out of stock in the U.S., you won't be able to get one anymore, at least not directly from Nothing).

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is currently available for pre-order for $279 directly from Nothing.