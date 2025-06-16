The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be the most beautiful phone to fail

Samsung’s next foldable phone might be its sleekest and smartest yet. But seven generations in, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s biggest innovation may need to be ideological rather than industrial.

Over the weekend, fresh leaks offered the clearest look yet at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — and, on paper, it’s a stunner that ticks all the right boxes. A thinner hinge, larger camera bump, and a 200MP sensor borrowed from the Ultra all make for a great device. So do the new “glow” lock screen transitions and Android 16 with One UI 8.

It’s everything we’ve come to expect from Samsung’s iterative annual polish.

Samsung is again going to talk much about Gemini at Unpacked, especially “Gemini Live,” which is one of the Highlighting Points of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7.June 15, 2025

And yet, the Fold 7 risks folding in on itself. Because even as Samsung engineers a more beautiful device, it’s drifting further from the mass-market success that foldables were supposed to achieve.

A design triumph in a vacuum

Let’s start with the good: The Fold 7 is reportedly slimmer than ever, coming in at around 4.5mm unfolded. It has titanium hinge components, refined crease control, and the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powering Samsung’s best. It’s not a “lite” model by any stretch. This is Samsung flexing (or, rather, folding…).

The Z Fold 7’s camera also leaps in the right direction. Samsung seems poised to drop the same 200MP sensor seen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra into the Fold 7’s frame, alongside AI-enhanced image processing. If that translates to S-line image quality in foldable form, it’s meaningful.

Add to that One UI 8’s smoother animations, upgraded multitasking UI, and glow-up flair. And yes, it’s a flagship; arguably the best foldable that Samsung has ever made.

But the bigger question remains: Who is this actually for?

Foldable, yes, but accessible?

Despite maturing hardware, foldables remain frozen in the early adopter phase. According to recent studies, foldables account for just 1% of smartphones in key markets . This is a shockingly small share for a product in its seventh generation. And it all comes down to pricing.

The numbers show just how off-trajectory Samsung’s foldable pricing has become. The original Galaxy Fold debuted at $1,980 in 2019. Analysts expected subsequent models to drop in price as yields improved and rivals emerged. But that curve reversed.

The Z Fold 3 dipped slightly to $1,799

The Z Fold 4 and Fold 5 held steady at around the same price.

The Z Fold 6 jumped to $1,899.

jumped to $1,899. Now, the Z Fold 7 may top $2,000 (or even hit $2,500 in the U.S. due to tariffs!)

This goes well beyond the realms of sticker shock. Consumer tech lives or dies by the adoption curve, and Samsung seems to have taken a detour straight into luxury territory.

An official Z Fold 7 promotional stand according to Reddit user Such_Code_923. (Image credit: Reddit / @Such_Code_923)

The Z Fold needs better pricing, not polishing

Here’s the kicker: Even users who do buy foldables often don’t stick with them. According to data referenced in the same report, over 50% of foldable owners switched back to traditional phones during their next upgrade cycle. These weren’t budget-minded downgrades either. They went to the S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This tells us the issue isn’t just cost but value. If the tech doesn’t feel worth it after prolonged use, even premium buyers walk away. So while the Fold 7 is technically superior, its core premise (or gimmick?) — “look what this hinge can do!” — may no longer be enough.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Samsung needs more than just another foldable flagship. It needs a foldable strategy. To regain momentum, the company must rethink accessibility.

That could mean revisiting the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition), a more affordable foldable meant to introduce new users to the form factor without the financial barrier.

If that phone exists and lands under $1,000, it might be a defining release for the foldable space.

Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks incredible. But unless Samsung tackles the price-to-value gap plaguing the foldable category, it risks building a better product for a shrinking market.

After seven years, maybe it’s time to stop chasing thinness and focus on improving relevance.