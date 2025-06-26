Get a $50 Samsung Credit and bonus savings of up to $1,150 when you reserve the next Galaxy device by July 9

If you've been keeping up with mobile tech news, then you might have noticed that Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 rumors are ramping up. That's because Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable phones at Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now heavily discounted on Amazon. This is yet another telltale sign that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is launching soon.

Browse: Samsung Galaxy phone deals

Early adopters who reserve the next Galaxy device now will receive a $50 Samsung Credit as well as bonus savings of up to $1,150. Thanks to Samsung's reserve offer, you can potentially save up to $1,200 on the next Galaxy device with an eligible trade-in.

You may also enter an exclusive sweepstakes to win a massive $5,000 Samsung Credit. To win any lottery, you have to be in it to win it, so be sure to tick the box that reads " I would like to enter the sweepstakes and have read and agree to the Official Rules" on the reserve page.

So, how much will Samsung's new foldable cost?

Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 had a starting price of $1,899 at launch while the Galaxy Z Flip started at $1,099. Samsung's next-generation foldables will likely cost the same price. As sister site Tom's Guide reports, no further increases are expected.

Samsung's offer ends July 9, which is the same day as the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025. The event starts at 10 a.m. ET, and you may watch the live stream at Samsung.com, the Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Samsung Next Galaxy Reserve