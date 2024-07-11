Where to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Save up to $1,200 on Samsung's new foldable phones

Samsung's next-gen foldable phone rumors are finally put to bed following Samsung Unpacked in Paris on Wednesday. You can now preorder the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and new Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Samsung and select retailers.

Pricing for the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts from $1,899 whereas an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 6 costs $1,099 to start. Luckily, Galaxy Z Series preorder deals help you save big on Samsung's new Galaxy AI foldables. Swing over to Samsung.com, to get a free storage upgrade and $100 credit at checkout. Plus, save up to $1,200 on your new Galaxy Z series device via Samsung's enhanced trade-in offers.

Additionally, Samsung is throwing in a free year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchases (valued at $156). Just in time for back-to-school season, students reap all the preorder benefits I detailed and save an extra 5% via Samsung's Education Offer Program. To register, you'll need a valid edu email address for ID.ME verification.

As an alternative, get a free Amazon gift card (valued at up to $300) including the free storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip at Amazon. This limited-time offer ends July 23, just one day before the Galaxy Z phone's release date. Best Buy mirrors deal by including a free Best Buy gift card with all Galaxy Z Series preorders.

If you're due for an upgrade and want to invest in a new powerful, foldable AI phone, the Galaxy Z series may be right for you.

Preorder Galaxy Z Fold 6

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: from $1,899 @ Samsung + Free storage upgrade

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: from $1,899 @ Samsung + Free storage upgrade

Get a FREE storage upgrade and a $100 credit when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com. Plus, save up to $1,200 when you trade in a qualifying device. From Samsung: Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience and immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold 6's huge screen, lightning-fast processor, and incredibly realistic graphics. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: from $1,899 @ Amazon + FREE $300 Amazon Gift Card

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: from $1,899 @ Amazon + FREE $300 Amazon Gift Card

Save $420 — Get a FREE $300 Amazon Gift Card and a FREE storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Amazon. Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: from $1,899 @ Best Buy + FREE $300 Best Buy Gift Card

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: from $1,899 @ Best Buy + FREE $300 Best Buy Gift Card

Save $420 — Get a FREE $300 Best Buy Gift Card and a FREE storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Best Buy. Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.

Preorder Galaxy Z Flip 6

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: from $1,099 @ Samsung + up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: from $1,099 @ Samsung + up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in

Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Samsung.com and you'll receive a $100 credit and a free storage upgrade. Plus, save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 when you trade in an eligible device. Students and teachers get 10% off via Samsung's Education Program. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Features: 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, water resistant, 4,000mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: $1,099 @ Amazon + FREE $200 Amazon Gift Card

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: $1,099 @ Amazon + FREE $200 Amazon Gift Card

Save $320 — Get a FREE $200 Amazon Gift Card and a FREE storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Amazon. Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.