I switched from iPhone to Android, and there's still one thing I can't get over

I love my iPhone, but a few weeks ago, I decided to make a big switch to Android.

Having used both operating systems, I know there are pros and cons to each, but I've been using iPhones for several years now.

I was thrilled when I first switched to iOS and I can safely say it has some major advantages over Android, like a super streamlined ecosystem and the "Ask app not to track" feature that makes it easy to block app tracking.

So, if I genuinely like using iOS and have had a good experience with my iPhones overall, why have I been using an Android phone for the past few weeks?

There are a few reasons, and I think a lot of iPhone users might be finding themselves in a similar position to me due to some recent moves from Apple.

And after switching back to Android, there’s a chance I might have to leave my iPhone behind for good, though there’s one frustrating drawback that’s giving me pause.

Why I switched to Android… even though I love iOS

The size difference between the iPhone 12 Mini and CMF Phone 1 took some getting used to (Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

I've been dragging my feet on replacing my iPhone 12 Mini for a while now because I usually prefer small phones. Unfortunately, the Mini's compact design was also part of why I ended up deciding to switch back to Android. The iPhone 12 Mini really struggles with battery life, which has been a pain point since it launched. The smaller chassis meant everything had to be downsized, including the battery.

That was starting to become a big issue since I travel a lot. I typically couldn't go a full day without charging my iPhone 12 Mini. I could plug it in first thing in the morning and it would still need to sit on its charger again in the evening, even with relatively low usage.

The battery life was so bad that I had to constantly keep a close eye on my phone's battery level while I was navigating airports or spending long days on the road. A portable charger became a crucial component of my carry-on bag.

Needless to say, that got old pretty fast.

I waited it out, though, because I was expecting Apple to launch the iPhone SE 4 this year and figured that would be an affordable trade-in option. That's not how things panned out.

Instead, Apple abandoned its only budget phone entirely, replacing the iPhone SE with the iPhone 16e, which starts at $599 and has a lower quality camera than the one on my iPhone 12 Mini. Even after trade-in, it would have cost me over $400, which was really tough to swallow given the huge camera downgrade.

So, I decided it was time to give Android another chance. I've had my eye on the Nothing CMF Phone 1 for a while because I liked the unique interchangeable backplates and the industrial design aesthetic. Plus, it was right in my price range.

I got my CMF Phone 1 for just $260 at Walmart with a configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For context, the matching iPhone 16e configuration costs $699, which is over two times more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CMF Phone 1 vs iPhone 16e specs Header Cell - Column 0 CMF Phone 1 iPhone 16e Display 6.67-inch AMOLED 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Camera 50MP main w/ Portrait sensor, 16MP selfie 2-in-1 48MP Fusion main, 12MP selfie Price $260 ($239 starting) $699 ($599 starting)

What Android does better than iOS in 2025

The CMF Phone 1 includes Nothing's custom icon pack (Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

I've been using my CMF Phone 1 for a couple of weeks now and have been really liking it, although it did take some getting used to.

On a basic level, Android and iOS both look and feel good. iOS is getting better at customization, but it still can't beat Android. Not only does Android let you freely place apps wherever you want, you can also easily swap between icon packs to give your app icons a completely unique look. I liked the minimal aesthetic of the Nothing icon pack that came pre-installed on my CMF Phone 1, so I left it turned on.

Android also gives users more freedom to download apps from third-party app stores. I'm a big fan of free and open-source software, so I was excited to be able to use the F-Droid store as an alternative to Google's App Store.

F-Droid is a free third-party app store that focuses on free, open-source Android apps, often with attention to data privacy. I found it handy for getting all kinds of basic apps like a private gallery app to use instead of Google Photos, a local music app, and a Pomodoro timer.

Apple is notoriously strict about preventing the use of third-party app stores on iPhones. That's starting to change, but only in certain parts of the world – specifically, for countries that are a part of the European Union, where the Digital Markets Act is essentially forcing Apple to allow third-party app stores to users. At the time of writing, third-party app stores are still not allowed on iPhones in the U.S.

The CMF Phone 1 features modular backplates you can mix and match (Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

While more specific to my phone, I've also had far better battery life on my CMF Phone 1. I can usually go two days between charges. Meanwhile, I still have to charge my iPhone 12 Mini almost every day, even while it's just sitting idle on my desk.

Similarly, the design of the CMF Phone 1 really is fun. I got an orange replacement backplate for it and mixed that with the black screws and SIM card tray that came with my phone. The CMF Phone 1 is designed to be used without a case, so it's effectively thinner than my iPhone 12 Mini despite being larger overall.

The CMF Phone 1 is a perfect example of the kind of unique, creative designs you can find on Android phones that you just can't get with iPhones. The aesthetic of Nothing phones isn't for everyone, but it is nice to see more innovation in the design department than Apple is offering.

What I miss from my iPhone after switching to Android

I miss my iPhone 12 Mini... but not its battery life (Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

While I've had a good experience returning to Android overall, it wasn't without its drawbacks, including one big one.

I miss the compact design of my iPhone 12 Mini, but the larger display on the CMF Phone 1 is admittedly nice for gaming, reading, and watching videos. There are also some quirks of navigating Android compared to iOS that take a bit of getting used to, like swiping down twice to access settings like Do Not Disturb and Airplane Mode.

Those are little things, though.

The one thing about Android that I just can't seem to get over is notifications. The way they're displayed on iOS is much clearer, easier to read, and easier to keep track of. Maybe that's because I'm just used to iOS, but it's also partly due to Face ID, which makes it easy to keep notifications private without compromising convenience.

There's a lot of friction about even viewing notifications on my CMF Phone 1 because it uses a fingerprint sensor. So, I can't just pick up my phone and glance at my notifications. I have to unlock it and swipe down again to view everything. That sounds like a minor problem, but it's still annoying even a couple of weeks after making the switch.

The other thing I lost in my trade-off was NFC. The CMF Phone 1 doesn't have NFC, which wasn't a big deal to me but is a bummer nonetheless. It's also an odd thing to leave out in 2025, considering how popular contactless payment methods are, but hopefully, CMF will add it on future phones.

Do I regret switching to Android from iPhone?

I'm staying on Android... for now (Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

After several years on iPhones, it was a bit jarring switching back to Android. However, Apple's current pricing wasn't really an option for me and the battery life on my iPhone 12 Mini was too consistently bad to continue using it. Overall, I've had a good experience on Android and will probably stay on it for the time being.

With that said, I could see myself switching back to an iPhone one day if Apple begins offering a budget-friendly phone again or does something genuinely interesting and innovative with its iPhone designs. Price, design, and battery life were the three factors that pulled me over to Android, but the door is still open for those same factors to bring me back to iOS.

The CMF Phone 1 is proof that budget phones can have fun, unique designs and deliver great performance even at a reasonable price. I wish the same could be said for the iPhone 16e, but right now it seems like Apple is leaving its budget users behind. If that includes you, it may be time to give Android a chance.