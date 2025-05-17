What to expect at Microsoft Build 2025: Copilot, Windows 11, and what’s next

Microsoft will hold its annual Microsoft Build 2025 event starting on Monday. This is when the Windows maker shows what it's working on, which comes during a busy period for tech companies.

A day after Microsoft Build 2025 starts, Google will put on its Google I/O show and the big tech expo, Computex.

This year's Microsoft Build is expected to be all about AI. Copilot has been a feature the company has been pushing hard in 2025, and it doesn't look like it plans to slow down talking about AI.

Microsoft Build 2025 | Satya Nadella Opening Keynote - YouTube Watch On

How can I watch Microsoft Build 2025?

Microsoft Build 2025 starts on May 19 at 12 p.m. ET with a two-hour keynote featuring CEO Satya Nadella and other company leaders discussing the latest features and services Microsoft is developing. Other events will focus on everything Microsoft is developing.

A livestream of the event will be available on Microsoft's YouTube channel.

Here are some of the things to expect at Microsoft Build 2025.

Copilot

What's next for Copilot? (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's going to be a star of the show, it'll be Copilot. Microsoft is not slowing down in making Copilot the AI model Windows users should be using. Expect to see a few new features finally roll out after being in preview for the past several months.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Copilot semantic search in Settings, File Explorer, and the main Windows Search will likely be demoed during the show, along with other features that have been shown in previous events.

Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It wouldn't be a proper Microsoft show without discussing Windows. Now, the question is whether there will be a lot of talk about Windows 11.

Arguably, the most significant and most controversial feature for the operating system, Recall, has already debuted on Copilot+ PCs. Expect some talk about the feature, maybe it's improving a bit more, or simply becoming more widely available.

As for other Windows 11 features, it's hard to find other big changes needed for the operating system. Microsoft could show off some major innovation that it has kept quiet for some time, but the most likely situation is that there will be some optimizations and a few small features coming to Windows 11.

Copilot Agents

Clippy's back. (Image credit: Microsoft)

In April, Microsoft held a Copilot event to show off the Copilot's AI companions. These avatars act as your personal AI agent while using Copilot and can come in different forms. One popular option was the Clippy companion.

It's like Microsoft will reveal some more features for the companions at Microsoft Build, along with a few more character options for your AI friend.

A new AI?

Will there be another AI model coming? (Image credit: Microsoft)

Copilot is now Microsoft's big focal point, and OpenAI's ChatGPT powers it. While the Windows maker owns a stake in OpenAI, it reportedly wants its own AI model. Microsoft's AI model is reportedly on par with some of the newer models of ChatGPT, but it's unknown if this new AI is ready for the spotlight. If it is, Microsoft Build 2025 would be the show to make its debut.

Azure

What next with Azure? (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Azure is the company's cloud platform and one of its biggest moneymakers. However, it's not the sexiest subject to discuss during an event, as it's mainly intended for businesses.

There will be some Azure talk, and how much will depend on what's new with Microsoft and AI. The cloud platform uses ChatGPT to run various services for clients, such as chatbots, customer support systems, and content generators. If Microsoft sticks with OpenAI, expect to hear some new features for Azure, but if a new AI model is revealed, a slew of changes could be coming to Azure.

New Xbox handheld?

The first look at the upcoming Microsoft and Asus handheld? (Image credit: FCC, Huang514613 (@94G8LA) via X)

While the next Xbox is still a ways off, Microsoft is working with Asus on a handheld. Nicknamed Project Kennan, the device isn't the next generation of Xbox. Instead, it's set to be a way for Microsoft to dip its toes into the handheld market by providing the Xbox UI for a handheld made by Asus.

Microsoft Build could be the show where we get the first glimpse of this new hardware. If not, expect it to be shown at the Xbox showcase on June 8.

Windows 12?

Could a new Windows be coming soon? (Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

The least likely news item coming out of Microsoft Build is Windows 12. The company is currently struggling to get Windows 10 users to upgrade to 11, so it's unlikely there will be talk about it.

Unless Microsoft finds it needs a whole new operating system to fully use AI. Plenty of updates are coming to Copilot to make Windows 11 work seamlessly with AI, but maybe there are limitations to what can be done. Again, it's unlikely, and Windows 12 won't be teased until next year at the earliest.