As Windows 11 adoption skyrockets, Microsoft tightens its grip on new users

Since its arrival in October 2021, Windows 11 has been yet another "ugly duckling" in Microsoft's family of operating systems — sneered and jeered at in similar ways to Windows 8, Vista, or ME.

However, with Windows 10's October 14, 2025 end-of-support date fast approaching, it's Windows 11 or bust for familiars of Microsoft's OS, with no sign of Windows 12 to be found as a viable alternative (although if it does arrive, it's unlikely to be the lifeboat users are hoping for).

Thankfully, for Microsoft at least, Windows 11 is finally gaining notable traction as it is rapidly closing in on Windows 10's majority market share among desktop PCs.

But with Windows 11 now practically guaranteed the success and userbase Microsoft has long sought, the company still isn't content.

Taking advantage of this timely swell in users, Microsoft will now seek to maximize Microsoft Account sign ups on install by removing a well-known bypass from Windows 11's initialization process.

From "bypassnro" to "Bypass? No"

Windows 11 is no stranger to controversy. From expanded hardware requirements, injecting full blown ads into the platform, and Recall's privacy concerns, the operating system has given users plenty to complain about.

However, one of its more frustrating requirements was the insistence that users connect to the internet and forge a Microsoft Account to complete the Windows initialization process — Introduced with Windows 11 version 22H2.

Luckily, a workaround has been available for some time by way of the bypassno.cmd script, which can be run to circumvent the Windows OOBE's (Out-Of-Box Experience) need to connect to a network during setup.

Unfortunately, the latest Windows 11 preview build (26200.5516) seeks to close this loophole, with Microsoft stating:



"We’re removing the bypassnro.cmd script from the build to enhance security and user experience of Windows 11.

"This change ensures that all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account."

What does it mean?

The change means that new users must now complete the Windows 11 initialization process using both an internet connection and a Microsoft account—effectively eliminating offline installations and potentially hampering Microsoft's efforts to attract more users to Windows 11.

The update is currently in preview, meaning there'll be a short Windows Insider testing phase before it's pushed out to all users in the coming weeks.

The changes will not affect users who have previously used this process to avoid creating or linking a Microsoft account to Windows.

Are there ways to install Windows 11 without an internet connection or a Microsoft account?

While Microsoft has removed the bypasnro command in its latest preview build for Windows 11, it is still possible to re-add it to your system using the following script, as noted by Windows Central.

"reg add HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\OOBE /v BYPASSNRO /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f shutdown /r /t 0"

That said, this workaround may be temporary, with Microsoft likely to close this loophole before the update goes live for all users.

Another method of bypassing Windows 11's online initialization efforts includes creating an unattend.xml answer file to automate certain aspects of the installation process.

However, this is a lengthier process, not as accessible to all users as the more popular bypassno command.

What's next

According to estimates sourced by StatCounter, last month, Windows 11's market share saw a 4.56% growth, catapulting the operating system to a 42.69% share of the Windows desktop market and rapidly closing in on Windows 10's dwindling 54.2% lead.

That gap is expected to close fast as businesses and home users jump ship to Windows 11 ahead of Windows 10's October 14, 2025, end-of-support date.

In the meantime, Microsoft's moves suggest the company is interested in tightening up any workarounds and closing out any loopholes in the initialization process to maximize potential Microsoft account holders, and ensure users have an internet connection — likely to ensure they're able to take full advantage of the platform's cloud-based tools like OneDrive or its AI assistant, Copilot.