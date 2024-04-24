New Windows 11 update injects ads in your Start menu — here's how to turn them off

By Momo Tabari
published

Here's how to turn off Windows 11 Start menu advertisements

Windows 11 released a software update on April 23 that places advertisements on the Start menu, with the change gradually rolling out to users throughout the week.

On the Microsoft Support website, the company claims "these apps come from a small set of curated developers" and "will help you to discover some of the great apps that are available." 

This isn't the first time the company has experimented with ads, as Copilot is built with third-party advertisements, and Windows will frequently advertise its own software to users, like Windows 10 constantly reminding users to upgrade to Windows 11 or Microsoft Edge advertising itself when users try to download Google Chrome.

Now some users will find these recommendations helpful and if that's the case for you then you don't need to do anything. However, if you prefer to limit your Start menu to things you placed there, we can help.

There is an easy way to turn off Windows 11 Start menu advertisements (or "app promotions" as Microsoft calls it).

How to turn Windows 11 Start Menu ads off

Turning Windows 11 Start menu advertisements off is simple, but you'll also have to turn off tips and shortcuts in the process.

1. Open Settings. You can do this by pressing the Windows Key and searching Settings, or by clicking on the Cog at the bottom right of the same menu.

2. Go to Personalization.

3. Select Start.

4. Toggle to Off where it says Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more. If you don't have the update yet, the section should be named Show recommendations for tips, shortcuts, new apps, and more. It's uncertain if these changes will remain when the update applies to your system, though.

