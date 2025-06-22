Some Galaxy Watch users may need a subscription to unlock Samsung’s latest health tools

One of the new health features coming to the Galaxy Watch.

There is an expectation that next month Samsung will hold its annual Galaxy Unpacked event to show off its upcoming phones and other devices.

The stars of the show will likely be the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and a new Fan Edition Flip. The company will also show off its new Galaxy Watch with its wealth of new health features, but not all the features will be available for free.

Samsung’s new health features for the Galaxy Watch will keep track of a lot of health markers and even provide coaching to improve a wearer’s health. However, some of the advanced coaching may require a subscription, according to a report from CNET. The company says it’s exploring a monthly subscription model similar to Fitbit Premium and Garmin’s new Connect Plus and that new watch owners could get a subscription for free, likely for a limited time. Older watch owners will reportedly have to pay to access these coaching features.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on this possible subscription.

One of the new features for the Galaxy Watch is checking your antioxidants levels. (Image credit: Samsung)

What are the new health features coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch?

Samsung will release its upcoming One UI 8, its customized version of Android 16, soon, and will likely show it off at the Unpacked event. For the Galaxy Watch, the update will bring some health features that haven't been done before with a smartwatch.

One of the most interesting new additions is the Antioxidant Index. Antioxidants such as beta-carotene, found in carrots and sweet potatoes, can help the body fight off free radicals, which can cause damage and lead to severe health problems like cardiovascular disease or cancer. The Antioxidant Index feature measures the level of carotenoids, which are antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables that are stored in the skin. The measurement is done by placing a thumb on the back of the watch sensor, which will determine whether the levels are balanced or unbalanced.

Another health feature coming in the next update is the Vascular Load metric. The watch will use pulse-wave analysis and optical sensors to track arterial stiffness and overall cardiovascular strain. If the strain is above or below the baseline, the watch will recommend some changes, such as reducing sodium intake or stress.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both the Antioxidant Index and Vascular Load will only be available to owners of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, as the premium watch has the sensors needed for these features.

Other health features coming to the Galaxy Watch are Bedtime Guidance and Running Coach. With Bedtime Guidance, the watch will use its sleep tracking tools to recommend the best sleep and wake time based on a wearer's sleep patterns.

Running Coach is a feature similar to Apple's Workout Buddy, announced at this month's Worldwide Developers Conference. For the Galaxy Watch, Running Coach will analyze a user's running for 12 minutes to develop a training plan to help the wearer complete a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon.

It's unclear which of these features will have the additional coaching that could be paywalled. The most likely is the Running Coach, but the other health features do offer their own coaching.

These health features will make the Samsung Galaxy Watch more of a competitor in the wearable market that has been dominated by the Apple Watch, which has been a focal point for Apple's health initiatives.

Galaxy Watch users can test out some of these features before they officially release by downloading the One UI8 beta.