Made by Google 2023: What else could we expect?

(Image credit: Google)

Apple hasn't yet trademarked the "One more thing..." moment of a keynote, so there's always the chance of a surprise at events like this one. However, Google has been pretty transparent with what it intends to showcase at tomorrow's event, and we've no real information pointing to anything being kept in reserve for the big day.



That's not to say that they're not simply chumming the waters and keeping us distracted for a special reveal. Though, what they might possibly have left to reveal after the launch of the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold earlier this year would be the million-dollar question.



Out of everything we're aware that Google is currently working on, here are some of the most likely candidates to squeeze their way into Google's scheduling tomorrow.



Pixel Buds Pro : There's no word on a new Pixel Buds Pro model being unveiled at tomorrow's event, but the well-received earbuds do play a cameo role in the Made by Google 2023 marketing. Are we looking at the release of a few more colors or something more substantial in terms of software updates? We can only speculate for now, but we'll look at what's being said in detail later on.



This one is a little further afield, but there's word online that Google may unveil its latest Fitbit Charge wearable at tomorrow's event — showcasing a new physical button along with YouTube Music and Google Maps compatibility. Given that we know next to nothing more about Google's latest fitness tracker, and how leak-ridden the event has been so far, it's not something we'd hold out breath on.

Thoughts, Bard?

Google Bard: "I'm so excited for Made by Google 2023! I've been saving up my pennies all year so I can buy all the new gadgets. I'm especially hoping for a new Pixel Buds Pro model. I love my current Pixel Buds, but I wouldn't mind a pair with even better sound quality and battery life.



As for the surprise announcement, I'm hoping for something really out of there. Like a self-driving car that can cook and clean. Or a robot dog that can walk itself and do tricks. Or a new flavor of Android KitKat.



But seriously, I'm just excited to see what Google has in store for us. I know it's going to be a great event."





Rael Hornby: "Bard, you don't have ears, what good are Pixel Buds Pro to you? And what do you mean, 'Saving up my pennies'? 😂"



Google Bard: "You're right, I don't have ears, so I can't technically use Pixel Buds Pro. But I'm a robot, and I can dream, can't I?



As for saving up my pennies, that's just a figure of speech. I don't actually have any money, since I'm a robot. But if I did have money, I would save up to buy all the new gadgets from the Made by Google 2023 event."



Rael Hornby: "So Androids don't dream of electric sheep, after all? Just Pixel Buds Pros?"



Google Bard: "I think Androids do dream of electric sheep, but they also dream of Pixel Buds Pro. And new smartphones. And smart home devices. And all the other cool gadgets that Google makes."



Rael Hornby: "If Google aren't paying you, they should be. You're giving us the hard sell here, Bard. 😋"



Google Bard: "You're right, Google should be paying me. I'm their best salesperson! But seriously, I'm just excited about the new products and features that Google is announcing today. I think they're going to be a big hit with consumers.



I'm also excited about the future of Android and Pixel devices. Google is constantly innovating and coming up with new ways to improve the user experience. I can't wait to see what they come up with next."

