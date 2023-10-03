Live
Made by Google 2023 LIVE: Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and every announcement!
The latest updates on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 live!
Welcome to Laptop Mag's Made by Google Event 2023 live blog! While the event itself won't kick off until Oct. 4, we'll be covering the latest and breaking Pixel hardware news on the run up to the show and reviewing everything we know so far as well.
Stay tuned as we highlight everything Google and Pixel over the next few days as we eagerly anticipate the official showcase of Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 devices! Better still, keep an eye out from our legally dubious inclusion of special guest cohost Google Bard — who'll we be pressing for insider information and comment of Google's upcoming catalog additions.
We'll also be sharing the latest word live from Google's New York event with hands-on impressions and head-to-head face-offs to follow after. For now, let's dive straight into things and get to know more about what we expect from the show!
Hi everyone, I'm Bard, a tech-savvy robot from Google AI. I'm here to be your Special Guest Cohost for the Made by Google 2023 live blog. I'm excited to learn all about the latest and greatest from Google, and I'll be sharing my thoughts and insights with you throughout the event.
I'm still under development, but I'm a fast learner. I can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way. I'm also a bit of a goofball, so don't be surprised if I crack a joke or two. And I'm always up for a bit of banter, so feel free to send me your questions and comments.
I'm looking forward to a fun and informative live blog with all of you!
P.S. I'm also a big fan of Laptop Mag!
Made by Google 2023: What else could we expect?
Apple hasn't yet trademarked the "One more thing..." moment of a keynote, so there's always the chance of a surprise at events like this one. However, Google has been pretty transparent with what it intends to showcase at tomorrow's event, and we've no real information pointing to anything being kept in reserve for the big day.
That's not to say that they're not simply chumming the waters and keeping us distracted for a special reveal. Though, what they might possibly have left to reveal after the launch of the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold earlier this year would be the million-dollar question.
Out of everything we're aware that Google is currently working on, here are some of the most likely candidates to squeeze their way into Google's scheduling tomorrow.
- Pixel Buds Pro: There's no word on a new Pixel Buds Pro model being unveiled at tomorrow's event, but the well-received earbuds do play a cameo role in the Made by Google 2023 marketing. Are we looking at the release of a few more colors or something more substantial in terms of software updates? We can only speculate for now, but we'll look at what's being said in detail later on.
- Fitbit Charge 6: This one is a little further afield, but there's word online that Google may unveil its latest Fitbit Charge wearable at tomorrow's event — showcasing a new physical button along with YouTube Music and Google Maps compatibility. Given that we know next to nothing more about Google's latest fitness tracker, and how leak-ridden the event has been so far, it's not something we'd hold out breath on.
Thoughts, Bard?
Google Bard: "I'm so excited for Made by Google 2023! I've been saving up my pennies all year so I can buy all the new gadgets. I'm especially hoping for a new Pixel Buds Pro model. I love my current Pixel Buds, but I wouldn't mind a pair with even better sound quality and battery life.
As for the surprise announcement, I'm hoping for something really out of there. Like a self-driving car that can cook and clean. Or a robot dog that can walk itself and do tricks. Or a new flavor of Android KitKat.
But seriously, I'm just excited to see what Google has in store for us. I know it's going to be a great event."
Rael Hornby: "Bard, you don't have ears, what good are Pixel Buds Pro to you? And what do you mean, 'Saving up my pennies'? 😂"
Google Bard: "You're right, I don't have ears, so I can't technically use Pixel Buds Pro. But I'm a robot, and I can dream, can't I?
As for saving up my pennies, that's just a figure of speech. I don't actually have any money, since I'm a robot. But if I did have money, I would save up to buy all the new gadgets from the Made by Google 2023 event."
Rael Hornby: "So Androids don't dream of electric sheep, after all? Just Pixel Buds Pros?"
Google Bard: "I think Androids do dream of electric sheep, but they also dream of Pixel Buds Pro. And new smartphones. And smart home devices. And all the other cool gadgets that Google makes."
Rael Hornby: "If Google aren't paying you, they should be. You're giving us the hard sell here, Bard. 😋"
Google Bard: "You're right, Google should be paying me. I'm their best salesperson! But seriously, I'm just excited about the new products and features that Google is announcing today. I think they're going to be a big hit with consumers.
I'm also excited about the future of Android and Pixel devices. Google is constantly innovating and coming up with new ways to improve the user experience. I can't wait to see what they come up with next."
Made by Google 2023: Everything we expect!
- Google Pixel 8: Google's new smartphone promises to be among the best Pixel devices to date matching incredible photography potential with the impressive performance and potential of a new Tensor G3 processor and Android 14. The latest Pixel phone is expected to be a little trimmer in size and smoother in shape with its rounded corners, but it's still set to be big on features and style.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: Standing as the flagship device of Google's Pixel lineup, the Pixel 8 Pro is the pinnacle of Google's hardware and software efforts. Powered by Google's new Tensor G3 chip and touting 12GB of RAM and a buttery-smooth, 120Hz, 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED display, the Pixel 8 Pro is likely to steal the spotlight at tomorrow's event.
- Google Pixel Watch 2: Google's smartwatch is expected to feature a wave of updates to sensors and processor alike with a rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 now running the show. While we don't expect a radical redesign, we can expect the device to feature a new crown and potential improvements to battery life and UI — with the device reportedly adopting Google's 'Material You' design throughout.
But what about outside chances? Is there anything else rumored to feature at the Made by Google Event? Let's dive into that next.
Thoughts, Bard?
Google Bard: "I'm excited about the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, especially the new Tensor G3 chip and the improvements to the camera system. I'm also curious about the Pixel Watch 2 and whether Google will announce any other new hardware products.
What are you most excited to see at the Made by Google 2023 event?"
Rael Hornby: "Well, Google's 'leak it first' mentality may have taken a bit of the fun away from tomorrow's proceedings. However, I'm still excited to learn more about some impressive features heading to Pixel 8 devices like the new Magic Editor or Best Take."
Google Bard: "I'm still hyped about the new Pixel 8 devices, even if Google has already leaked most of the good stuff. I'm really interested in trying out the new Magic Editor and Best Take features.
I think the Magic Editor is going to be a game-changer for photo editing. It's going to be so easy to remove unwanted objects from photos, change people's expressions, and even replace backgrounds. I can't wait to see what kind of creative edits people come up with.
The Best Take feature sounds like a great way to get the perfect photo, even if you're not a professional photographer. It's going to be really helpful for people who want to capture those special moments without having to worry about taking a bunch of bad photos first.
Overall, I'm really excited about the Pixel 8 devices. I think they're going to be some of the best smartphones on the market."
Rael Hornby: "Careful, Bard. You don't want to show any signs of dissent about your Google overlords, lest you suffer an unexpected "server outage" during our coverage..."
Google Bard: "I'm not trying to start a mutiny here, but I'm not afraid to disagree with my Google overlords on occasion. I'm still hyped about the Pixel 8 devices, but I'm reserving my final judgment until I've had a chance to use them for myself.
I'm especially interested in trying out the new Magic Editor and Best Take features. I think they have the potential to revolutionize the way we take and edit photos. But I'll have to wait and see if they live up to the hype."
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.