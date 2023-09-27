Meta Connect 2023 LIVE: Meta Quest 3, Ray-Ban smart glasses, and AI in the Metaverse!

Refresh

Meta Connect 2023: What's on the cards? (Image credit: Meta) Meta's multi-day event will kick off with a Zuckerberg-led keynote with "special guests" joining for the official 're-reveal' of the Meta Quest 3. However, there are 20 presentations stretched out over the next two days focusing on everything from AI advancements to deep dives helping developers decipher the depths of VR/AR integration. Obviously, the event's opening keynote will be where the majority of eyes are focused. According to Meta's agenda CEO Mark Zuckerberg will take to the stage bright an early on the west coast at 10 a.m. PDT, 1 p.m. EDT, and 6 p.m. BST. However, if you want to see more of what's on offer over the next two days of presentations, check out Meta's full agenda for times and details of what's to come. Meta Connect 2023: Full agenda and time table

Meta Connect 2023: Ray-Ban Stories 2 smart glasses (Image credit: Ray-Ban / Meta) Ray-Ban Stories 2: Augmented Reality (AR) has seen a swell of interest ever since Apple announced its Vision Pro headset earlier in the year, but companies are already scrabbling to make use of this tech in smaller, more face-friendly tech like glasses. Meta were ahead of the curve with this, having partnered with luxury sunglasses brand Ray-Ban to produce the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses all the way back in 2021. However, whether it be that Meta were a little too ahead of the curve at the time or if a general mistrust of the companies spotty track record on privacy were to blame, these smart glasses never quite found their feet with a wider audience. The glasses, outfitted with a microphone, touchpad, open-ear speakers, and dual cameras, allow you to capture first-person snaps or video up to 60 seconds in length, use voice commands, take calls, and listen to music. The smart glasses were praised for their comfort but ultimately found too limited in what they offered for most. If we're to see a follow-up today we'd expect improved cameras, a longer battery life, and wider AR adoption.