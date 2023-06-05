Apple Vision Pro is here and we're never leaving the house — here's a list of everything it can do

The Apple Vision Pro has been in the works for nearly eight years, and today, Cupertino-based tech giant finally pulled the curtains back on its long-rumored mixed-reality headset at WWDC 2023.
Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to $3,000 of pure simulated-reality decadence. I'm talkin' dual 4K OLED displays, numerous cameras and sensors that translate your facial expressions and bodily movements to a mixed-reality world, and more.
Ironically, while Apple boasted that Apple Vision Pro will help users connect with others more closely with an immersive, virtual-reality version of the FaceTime app, the Cupertino-based tech giant is coddling my inner anti-social dream. Thank you, Apple! The more I can digitally connect with people inside this sleek, ski goggles-esque device, the less I have to leave the house. Hallelujah!
Without further ado, let's dive into the many features and specs Apple Vision Pro sports that low-key caters to our inner misanthrope.
This story is developing as WWDC 2023 continues to unfold ...
Apple Vision Pro: All the things it can do
- A fully 3D-dimension interface that can be controlled with your face, hands, and more.
- Place apps anywhere you want in AR (overlayed on top of your real-world surroundings). For example, you can experience mindfulness artifacts superimposed in your space.
- There's a reality dial. It lets you decide how immersed you'd like to be. You can be fully inside virtual reality, or you can allow your real-world surroundings to appear instead.
- Browse the system just by looking and using your eyes. You can also use pinching gestures to select and a flicking gesture to scroll.
- Voice input. Dictate commands with your voice.
- Siri - Use Siri open and close apps, play media, and more.
- Safari. You can browse through Safari right in front of you. The tabs can be stacked any way you want. Plus, you can multi-task with several apps in front of you.
- Pull out 3D images and content from your Messages app that you can interact with inside the mixed-reality environment.
- Works with Magic trackpad and Magic Keyboard and other Bluetooth-enabled, Apple supported devices.
- You can bring your MacBook along, too, just by looking at it. It gives you another 4K display right before you.