Apple Vision Pro is here and we're never leaving the house — here's a list of everything it can do

The Apple Vision Pro has been in the works for nearly eight years, and today, Cupertino-based tech giant finally pulled the curtains back on its long-rumored mixed-reality headset at WWDC 2023.

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to $3,000 of pure simulated-reality decadence. I'm talkin' dual 4K OLED displays, numerous cameras and sensors that translate your facial expressions and bodily movements to a mixed-reality world, and more.

Ironically, while Apple boasted that Apple Vision Pro will help users connect with others more closely with an immersive, virtual-reality version of the FaceTime app, the Cupertino-based tech giant is coddling my inner anti-social dream. Thank you, Apple! The more I can digitally connect with people inside this sleek, ski goggles-esque device, the less I have to leave the house. Hallelujah!

Without further ado, let's dive into the many features and specs Apple Vision Pro sports that low-key caters to our inner misanthrope.

This story is developing as WWDC 2023 continues to unfold ...

Apple Vision Pro: All the things it can do