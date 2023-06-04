WWDC 2023 Live blog: From MacBook Air to AR/VR, the latest news

Refresh

So let’s address the juiciest rumor of the bunch, Apple’s AR/VR headset, dubbed the Apple Reality Pro headset (for now), not to be confused with the Apple Glasses which are a totally different product. The headset has been a long time in the making. And if it does launch during WWDC 2023, the device could potentially change the course of both augmented and virtual reality technology. Because once Apple dives into the AR/VR space, both technologies could gain that mainstream exposure needed to get them beyond the “really cool, but not really necessary” realm.

The biggest point of speculation so far is the price. Many reports have the Reality Pro headset priced at $3,000. That’s a lot of money, which if true, is double the price of the Meta Quest Pro and incredibly cost prohibitive. The reason for the high price might be because the headset is meant primarily as a developer’s kit, similar to the now defunct Microsoft Hololens. In terms of the release date, many reports are pointing at a launch sometime in 2025, but nothing’s been confirmed as of yet.

(Image credit: Future)

As far as functionality, analysts are pointing towards the headset will come have Sony, TSMC, Everwin Precision, Cowell, and Goretek components onboard. The panel will feature 4K micro-OLED displays along with dual M2-based processors, the headset casing, 12 optical cameras for tracking hand movements, and the external power supply. Those are exciting specs indeed, but what about the apps?

As is the case with rumors, it’s kind of up in the air when it comes to software. We’ve seen some reports that the headset lacks that killer app needed to get and hold consumers’ attention, others suggest that it will feature over 100K apps courtesy of the iPad’s library. In terms of the operating system, the rumored name is "realityOS," not much is known outside of that.

And while this is all exciting, there is a rumor, we’re not too pleased with. Signs are pointing to the headset using a Lightning port instead of USB-C. Hopefully, this one is not true, but we won’t find out until tomorrow’s keynote.