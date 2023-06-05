15-inch MacBook arrives at WWDC 2023 — is the cheapest big-screen MacBook for you?

The long-rumored MacBook Air 15-inch is finally here, Apple unveiled the first Air to go over 13 inches during the WWDC 2023 keynote and we've got all the details to help you decide if this is the MacBook you've been waiting for.

Just as all the rumors suggested there are no major revisions to the design of the MacBook Air M2 that we know and love, it's just bigger. However, that may have more ramifications than you think, so follow along and we'll walk you through what the super-sized MacBook Air M2 has to offer.

The pricing is enticing starting at $1,299, that's just $200 more than the base 13-inch MacBook Air M2.

You can pre-order the 15-inch MacBook Air starting today and they will start shipping next week.

15-inch MacBook Air: design

The new MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch display in an 11.5mm thin chassis (making it the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop) and it weighs only 3.3 pounds. While we won't argue with Apple on the thinness title, the Air still isn't challenging the lightest large laptops that we've reviewed like the 2.5-pound LG Gram 16.

(Image credit: Apple)

15-inch MacBook Air: ports

As rumored the 15-inch MacBook Air features the same port layout as the 13-inch with two Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe charging connector, and a headphone jack.

15-inch MacBook Air: Features

The 15-inch MacBook Air display is actually 15.3-inches and hits up to 500 nits of brightness.

We'll need to see how it performs in person, but the 1080p webcam sounds promising.

If you've been eyeing the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but couldn't justify the $2,499 starting price, this is an incredibly enticing option.

Developing...