Where to buy the 15-inch MacBook Air — Pre-orders open now

The 15-inch MacBook Air has just been announced, and we love this new big screen addition to Apple’s laptop lineup. Here is where you can buy one yourself.

This is the new larger ultraportable from Apple that’s set to take on the likes of the Dell XPS 15, Acer Swift Edge 16 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro — packing plenty of power into a sleek, lightweight chassis.

While the choice to go for an M2 chipset with M3 just around the corner is an odd one, it’s clear this is going to be a stellar must-buy system for a lot of people. If you fall into that category, here’s when you can pick one up and where from.

15-inch MacBook Air availability

Pre-orders are open today on Apple’s website (more on that just below), with a release date set for next week.

Where to buy the 15-inch MacBook Air?

MacBook Air 15-inch: from $1,299 @ Apple

The same gorgeous MacBook Air chassis you know and love, but with a larger 15-inch display for a ton of screen real estate. This is now the cheapest big screen laptop Apple makes, and it's a stunner.

Pre-orders have just been made available on Apple’s website. If you’re speedy, you’ll be able to pick one up to be delivered on the actual release date. We anticipate that the delivery date will slip rather quickly, given how hotly anticipated this new laptop has been.