Apple AR/VR headset may launch with over 100k iPad apps — here's a peek into the library

We're about six weeks away from the rumored launch of the Apple AR/VR headset, and according to Bloomberg, it will be capable of running over 100,000 iPad applications. Having instant access to the massive iPad app library should give Apple's VR headset an enormous boost and entice those who may still be on the fence due to its rumored $3,000 price tag.

Apple's first foray into an AR/VR headset will include apps for fitness, gaming, e-reading, and the ability to watch your favorite sporting events. Apple's core applications, like FaceTime, Maps, Messages, and Siri, are expected to be along for the ride. When you add the thousands of third-party apps currently available for iPad, it looks like Apple's mixed-reality headset will launch locked and loaded to conquer the VR market.

Apple AR/VR headset battery

The Bloomberg report also mentions that Apple's new AR/VR headset will come with an external battery pack that will connect via a special proprietary cable; the battery is reportedly similar to Apple's MagSafe battery back.

Although Apple is expected to launch its AR/VR headset this June at WWDC 2023, the folks at Cupertino are concerned that the expected $3,000 price tag may cause consumers to balk.

I guess we will find out in about six weeks.