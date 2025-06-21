Leak reveals Xbox Meta Quest 3S could arrive sooner than expected

Meta Quest is the best-selling VR headset, and it looks like there is going to be a new variant coming very soon.

Last year, Meta released its Meta Quest 3S, which offers a similar experience to the Meta Quest 3, but at $200 cheaper with its $299 price tag. There are expectations that Meta will release the Quest 4 sometime in 2027, but it seems this new version coming out might help fill in the gap of time.

An Xbox Meta Quest 3S will reportedly be announced on Tuesday, June 23, according to Game Sandwich. The Xbox version of the VR headset will have the color scheme of the Microsoft game console and will retail for $399.

Meta and Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation on the new headset.

Meta teased this Quest 3S version last year. In a blog post from April 2024, the company said it was working with Microsoft to do a limited-edition Meta Quest that was inspired by Xbox. There was no date on when it would be released, with some expecting it would have been officially unveiled at Meta Connect 2025, scheduled for Sept. 17-18.

Meta Quest 3S - Xbox Edition https://t.co/q0ZH3S18cx pic.twitter.com/xVBZUt1JsPJune 20, 2025

What's in the Xbox Meta Quest 3S?

According to the report, the Xbox Quest 3S will come with a black and green headset, matching accessories, an Elite Strap, an Xbox wireless controller, and three months of Xbox Game Pass. It will reportedly have the same 128GB storage and specs, which means this does appear to be the Meta Quest 3S with just Xbox colors.

Back in 2023, Meta added the Xbox Cloud Gaming app to its Meta Quest Store. Reviews for the app have been mixed, as many cite controller issues, dealing with being unable to pair their controllers to play a game, or a severe amount of input lag. This version of the Quest 3S might address these hardware issues.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is Microsoft jumping into VR?

Microsoft appears to be willing to try to get the Xbox brand on whatever hardware trend is in these days.

With its Xbox Cloud Gaming, the company has made a push to declare that any device is an Xbox, whether it's a phone, tablet, laptop, or portable gaming device.

This VR headset could be Microsoft dipping its toes in the VR market before it releases the next generation Xbox, which should be sometime in 2027.

Microsoft is doing a similar test out the waters, teaming up with Asus for its ROG Xbox Ally, which is a version of the ROG Ally X that makes use of the Xbox user interface. The company was reportedly developing a portable Xbox alongside its home console version for its next-generation hardware, but the portable version has reportedly been canceled.