Meta unveils its Quest 3S headset as the most affordable way to get a proper taste of mixed reality

Meta's annual Connect event got straight to the point, unveiling a new Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset right out of the gate.

Without using it myself, I'm already willing to bet this headset will be Meta's next hit. It's affordable while still offering most of the core features of the original Quest 3. Meta even claims some of the tech in the more expensive Quest 3 works even better in the 3S now that the company has had more time to develop it.

Meta's groundbreaking new Orion AR glasses might have been the star of today's show, but the Quest 3S could be the most impactful in the short term. Here's a look at all the Quest 3S has to offer, where you can pre-order it, and why it might just be the perfect headset at the perfect time.

The Meta Quest 3S: Sometimes cheaper is better

(Image credit: Future)

The Meta Quest 3S costs $299 for the base 128GB model or $399 for the 256GB model, taking the Quest 2's place as Meta's entry-level headset. Don't confuse "affordable" with "downgrade," though. Meta promises the same level of performance and capabilities in the Quest 3S as the pricier Quest 3 offers. The main difference between the two headsets now is the higher storage on the Quest 3, which now costs $499 for the 512GB model.

The Meta Quest 3S is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor as the Quest 3 and has the same 8GB of DRAM. So, you can expect similar performance. However, there is one area where Meta compromised: the display.

The Quest 3S has a slightly lower display resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye compared to the Quest 3's resolution of 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye. The Quest 3S's display has a lower pixel density, as well, just 773 PPI compared to the Quest 3's 1218 PPI.

Finally, the 3S has a slightly narrower field of view with 96 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically. That's less than 10 degrees difference compared to the Quest 3, though. Plus, the Quest 3S has a 90Hz base refresh rate, which matches the Quest 3. It also has the same 4MP color passthrough as the Quest 3, which is a big upgrade over the grayscale passthrough on the Quest 2.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Quest 3S has a smaller 4,324 mAh battery, but a longer estimated battery life than the Quest 3. It's not a groundbreaking difference — only 2.5 hours for the Quest 3S compared to 2.2 hours for the Quest 3 — but that's still an interesting advantage for Meta's entry-level headset.

Is this the perfect headset at the perfect time?

(Image credit: Meta)

The Meta Quest 3S may have gotten overshadowed by the Orion AR glasses prototype Meta unveiled during Wednesday's event, but that might actually help the Quest 3S and make it the perfect headset to buy right now.

The Orion glasses won't be available any time soon, but virtually anyone can try out Meta's mixed reality advancements right now with the Quest 3S thanks to its low price. Unlike the Quest 2, you don't have to compromise on performance or capabilities compared to the Quest 3. You can effectively get a $500 mixed reality experience for $300.

Whether you have an old Quest 2 you want to upgrade or you've been holding out to try Apple's pricey Vision Pro headset or the Orion glasses caught your eye, the Quest 3S could be the perfect solution. It's less than a tenth of the price of the Vision Pro while offering many of the same features and a much more developed library of apps and games. You'll also get to see firsthand how Meta's mixed reality tech advances over the next few years as the Orion glasses get closer to a consumer launch.

I might even try out a Quest 3S — which is saying something since I swore off Meta headsets years ago due to privacy concerns. Meta has made some changes, though, like removing the need to connect your headset to a Facebook account. If you're also concerned about privacy, you can do a deep dive into your headset's settings to keep your data as private as possible. It's not perfect, but if you want an affordable entry point into mixed reality, the Quest 3S is the headset to get right now.

This could be the turning point for Meta's headsets. The Quest 2 made waves to grow the popularity and accessibility of VR. Over the past few years since the Quest 2 launched in 2020, mixed reality tech has improved significantly and the niche is getting more attention than ever (thanks in part to Apple's much-hyped Vision Pro headset). The Orion glasses will likely only boost interest in mixed reality even further making a perfect storm for the Quest 3S.

Where to order the Meta Quest 3S

If you're excited to get your hands on the Meta Quest 3S, you're in luck. It's available for pre-order now on Meta's website and it will officially launch on October 15. All pre-orders will include a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow for free! Of course, it also includes controllers and a charger. If you wear glasses like I do, you'll have to order your lens inserts separately.

We'll be covering all the latest news on the Meta Quest 3S, Meta's groundbreaking new Orion AR glasses, and more from Meta Connect 2024, so stay tuned and check out more of our coverage below.