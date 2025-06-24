The Xbox Meta Quest 3S is baffling gamers, but the answer is right in front of them

Last week, I all but performed an act of journalistic necromancy, dredging up an announcement of an Xbox-branded Meta Quest VR/AR headset from over a year ago to speculate on the possibility of us finally seeing it unveiled during September's Meta Connect 2025 event.

Since then, the hornet's nest has well and truly been kicked, and Meta and Microsoft's Xbox-themed headset has gained a second wind, with reported packaging for the device leaking online, but also word on its availability and pricing.

More interestingly, while I was right to pick up the scent of the Xbox Meta Quest in the air, I was wrong about which model of third-generation Quest headsets it would be, and just how soon we could be expecting to see it announced. According to one rumor, we could see a limited edition Xbox Meta Quest 3S revealed today, carrying a price tag of $399.

Still, the news seems to be confusing some, who appear to be asking why the Xbox needs a VR headset when it has no VR games. Well, the answer to that is right in front of you — literally. It's all about the screen.

We drew up what the limited edition Xbox Meta Quest 3S might look like based on early packaging leaks, with the headset and Xbox Wireless Controller (and likely the two bundled Touch Plus controllers) donning a black and green color scheme (our render shows colored face buttons on the Xbox Wireless Controller, but a more up-to-date look at the packaging shows X, Y, A, B buttons all in green). (Image credit: Rael Hornby)

Xbox Meta Quest 3S: A portal to a better "Xbox Experience"

As word spread about the Xbox Meta Quest 3S' pending reveal, many seemed confused about this collaboration more than anything. And who could blame them? Sony's PSVR didn't exactly make a huge splash with most console owners, and Xbox doesn't even have any VR games to its name.

But this partnership isn't really about VR, it's about mixed reality. More specifically, the Quest's ability to conjure up cinema-sized displays with impressive Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital surround sound in virtual space, anywhere and everywhere you need it.

While its "Play Anywhere" mentality means you can now enjoy more Xbox titles across a range of devices, Xbox's partnership with Meta gives more gamers access to enjoy big-screen experiences with high-quality audio at a fraction of the cost of purchasing a comically sized TV and speaker setup.

Seriously, go find me a 250-inch TV and a surround sound speaker setup for less than $500 anywhere else. Virtual or not, since enjoying flatscreen content through the Meta Quest, buying physical displays feels nothing short of daylight robbery.

While Xbox's cloud gaming efforts have made it so you can access the "Xbox Experience" on more hardware than ever, its limited edition Meta Quest 3S reminds you that the "Xbox Experience" isn't just about where you can play games, but how you can.

Xbox and Meta Quest: A mutually beneficial crossover

When the Xbox One released in 2013, Microsoft re-angled its console as a do-it-all device for games, movies, apps, TV, and even the internet. The Xbox One wasn't your run-of-the-mill console; it was an entertainment center.

This generation, with the Xbox Series S|X, Microsoft has been more aware of its hardware limitations, branching into cloud gaming to make the Xbox experience feel like something less shackled to a particular piece of hardware.

It's also the reason we're seeing Xbox games make the jump to other platforms, and even Xbox-branded hardware like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally.

Similarly, with its third-generation shift into augmented reality, Meta has been pushing hard to make the Quest a one-stop hardware destination, covering everything from gaming to productivity.

xbox Meta quest #metaquest - YouTube Watch On

Meta's real challenge has been replicating the sales success of the Quest 2 and convincing flat-screen gamers to give its platform a shot. This partnership with Xbox gives it that opportunity.

It's a chance to get regular gamers across its hardware threshold, and hopefully sway them to the spatial gaming/computing experience, all while handing Xbox users a unique way to game: plastered across enormous, mixed reality displays that truly live up to Xbox's "Play Anywhere" branding.

While its pricing seems a little high at first, a recently shared video shows that this limited edition bundle includes an Xbox Wireless Controller, two Touch Plus controllers, a Meta Quest Elite strap, and the Quest 3S headset itself. That's a considerable serving that justifies the price, and a free, three-month helping of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the cherry on top.