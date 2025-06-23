ROG Xbox Ally X: Everything we know about Microsoft and Asus’ next-gen Windows handheld gaming PC

Not all handheld Windows gaming PCs are created equal. While there’s plenty to say about which one currently holds the top position (for a selection of reasons) as best PC gaming handheld between Valve’s Steam Deck, Lenovo’s Legion Go S, or Asus’ ROG Ally X — the heir to the throne is practically written on the wall in neon green paint for all to see: the Asus ROG Xbox Ally.

For years now, we’ve had Microsoft telling us to think outside the box on what we’d consider an Xbox, thanks to its cloud gaming platform and Xbox Anywhere. But this is the first time we’re seeing the brand truly break free from the plastic hardware beneath your TV and dive head-first into a new form factor with the official Xbox branding to its name.

So what makes the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X so worthwhile beyond their branding? Let’s take a closer look.

ROG Xbox Ally: Pricing and availability

While there’s plenty we know about both the standard and X models of ROG Xbox Ally, two things currently out of our grasp are solid release dates and pricing details.

That said, the community is stepping up with information they claim to be accurate, with YouTube leaker Extas1s recently suggesting that the base ROG Xbox Ally could be priced at a fairly competitive $499, with the higher-performance ROG Xbox Ally X model rocking a mighty $799 price tag.

You may be asking, “If the price is already known to certain people on the inside, why hasn’t Microsoft or Asus simply come out and announced it?” Well, that may have more to do with the timing of these handhelds’ release.

When the ROG Xbox Ally was announced, we were given a fairly vague holiday 2025 release window. That’s since been narrowed down by those in the know to October 2025 — particularly Windows Central’s Jez Corden, who “tentatively” corroborates this thinking in a recent update.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, in the time between now and October, much could change regarding U.S. trade policy, and neither Microsoft nor Asus likely wants to deal with a hailstorm of pushback after announcing a set of prices now, only to be forced to change their tune at a later date

ROG Xbox Ally: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Asus ROG Ally X ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (30W) AMD Ryzen Z2 A (20W) AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme (35W) Memory 24GB 16GB 24GB Storage 1TB 512GB 1TB Display 7-inch, 1080p, 120Hz, IPS panel 7-inch, 1080p, 120Hz, IPS panel 7-inch, 1080p, 120Hz, IPS panel Battery 80Whrs 60Whrs 80Whrs

ROG Xbox Ally: Design and performance

While Asus ROG’s other handheld gaming PCs stick close to the winning Steam Deck formula on overall design, the ROG Xbox Ally does things a little differently, adopting more controller-like grips for better ergonomics.

The ROG Xbox Ally might look a little odd with these sizeable grips, but it’s a sure-fire case of function over form, and while chassis designs adopted by the Steam Deck and ROG Ally are comfortable in their own right, having a “proper” controller grip is going to be a welcome addition, especially when it comes to enjoying games for longer on its 7-inch, 120Hz, 1080p IPS display.

And you likely will find yourself hypnotized for hours at a time (or longer if you dock it or keep the charging cable connected), as the ROG Xbox Ally will tap into some rich gaming experiences through the power of its AMD Ryzen Z2 chipsets.

(Image credit: Asus)

While the base model is outfitted with a less-than-stellar for the time AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip (which appears to be a varient of the Aerith APU found within the Steam Deck, potentially the mystery Aerith Plus spotted in March), the ROG Xbox Ally X will flaunt the much more impressive Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme APU — a true sequel to the processor that put the original ROG Ally ahead of the competition when it launched in 2023, and a safe bet to be positioned as the APU widely used to power the next generation of handheld gaming PCs.

The Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme’s Zen 5 architecture and RDNA 3.5 graphics promise a solid upgrade from the Ryzen Z1 Extreme that came before, all tucked neatly into a 35W envelope. While Valve may not feel the Z2 series of chips is a “generational leap” enough to consider pushing out a Steam Deck 2, handheld gaming PC owners will no doubt welcome the increased performance and power it offers.

ROG Xbox Ally: Software and games

While the ROG Xbox Ally's hardware is a solid upgrade, these handheld gaming PCs will be getting a software upgrade to match.

Teaming up with Xbox, Asus is passing on its typical Armoury Crate Special Edition software to focus on delivering a SteamOS-like full-screen Xbox experience that brings a familiar feel and look to console gamers in the PC gaming space.

However, this isn't an Xbox handheld. It's still very much a Windows handheld gaming PC like any other, and users will be able to access the usual Windows desktop interface as they choose.

Much like SteamOS, the ROG Xbox Ally simply offers a separate full-screen interface available that connects popular game storefronts for quick and easy access, and simpler navigation when using the gamepad-like controls.

Some of the other storefronts set to be featured within the Xbox full-screen experience include Steam, GOG, Battle.net, and Ubisoft. However, the new interface will also cater to cloud gaming, Game Pass, and Xbox Remote Play.

While it may not be a fully-fledged Xbox console, it's about as close as we're going to get for some time, given that following the announcement of the ROG Xbox Ally, Microsoft shelved plans for a first-party handheld console, with some insiders saying it has been effectively cancelled.