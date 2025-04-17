Valve Steam Deck 2 rumors: The handheld gaming PC we've been waiting for

The Steam Deck sparked an entire market for handheld gaming PCs that blends the convenience of a portable console (often in the style of the Nintendo Switch) with the game compatibility of a gaming PC.

While it has more competition than it did when it launched in 2022, the Steam Deck remains the top handheld gaming device.

That might not be the case much longer, though, because there are rumors Valve is working on a sequel to the original Steam Deck.

If you're excited to get your hands on the Steam Deck 2, here's a look at everything we know about it so far, including the possible price, specs, and rumors about a potential release date.

See also: Best gaming laptop deals in April 2025

Steam Deck 2: Is it happening?

(Image credit: Future)

While it's almost certain Valve will release a Steam Deck 2 at some point, comments from Valve have given fans cause for concern about when (or if) that's still happening.

Back in January, Pierre-Loup Griffais, SteamOS designer at Valve, dispelled rumors about a Steam Deck 2 with an AMD Ryzen Z2 processor, the current next-gen CPU making its way into some competitor handhelds.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Griffais told Tom's Guide: "There is no Steam Deck 2 with Ryzen Z2, and we aren’t thinking about new hardware until next year at least."

He went on to clarify Valve's reasoning for this, stating, "We don’t want to be looking at 20-30% improvement or anything like that, because we don’t think that’s meaningful enough for developers and for users."

Griffais was referring to the potential battery life improvement the Ryzen Z2 chip could offer. These comments imply that Valve isn't scrapping the Steam Deck 2 or delaying it indefinitely. Quite the contrary.

It sounds like Valve is waiting for better processors to hit the market that offer a significant improvement over the current Steam Deck, offering more value for users who might want to upgrade. While this means a longer wait, it will likely result in a more meaningful hardware upgrade for Valve's next handheld gaming PC.

Pierre-Loup Griffais's comments from January shed a lot of light on the timeline for when we can expect the Steam Deck 2 to launch.

One thing is clear: the Steam Deck 2 is not coming in 2025.

That might be a letdown to some, but the wait will be worth it if Valve can deliver more significant hardware upgrades by launching its next handheld further in the future.

With this in mind, it sounds like Valve isn't planning to start seriously working on the Steam Deck 2 until 2026, so that's the earliest we can expect to hear anything about it. The actual release date may not be until 2027.

Steam Deck 2: Rumored specs

(Image credit: Valve)

One of the biggest unknowns about the Steam Deck 2 right now is its specs. Valve has made it clear that it doesn't plan to launch a Steam Deck 2 with the AMD Ryzen Z2 chipset, which is the current leading processor for handheld gaming PCs. However, even that decision gives us a few hints about what to expect from the Steam Deck 2.

It's clear that Valve is prioritizing improved battery life in its next handheld. Pierre-Loup Griffais mentioned to Tom's Guide that "20-30% improvement" will not be enough for Valve, implying that Griffais's team is aiming for at least 40% more battery life in the Steam Deck 2.

Additionally, Griffais hinted that the Steam Deck 2 might not use an AMD processor like the current model. When asked about the chip in the Steam Deck 2 in an interview with Tom's Guide, Griffais stated, "not necessarily AMD!"

That obviously isn't a confirmation that Valve is switching to a different chip partner, but it leaves the door open for that possibility. It's too soon to say what potential chips Valve could choose since it's waiting for next-gen processors that haven't even been announced yet.

Aside from the processor and battery life, it's also possible the Steam Deck 2 could have a slightly larger display. The current model has a 7.4-inch display, but handheld display sizes have been on the rise, so we could see something closer to 8-inches (for context, the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 has a 7.9-inch display).

Steam Deck 2: Possible price

Prices are in a state of flux across the tech industry right now thanks to Trump administration tariffs, which are leading to price hikes on everything from laptops to the Switch 2.

So, it's extremely difficult to predict the pricing for the Steam Deck 2 right now since the situation with these tariffs could change drastically over the next couple of years, for better or worse.

The current Steam Deck starts at $399, so that is the absolute bare minimum price we can expect. However, the Steam Deck 2 will likely have a higher starting price, especially if Valve decides to continue offering the original Steam Deck as a more budget-friendly option.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the Steam Deck 2 start at $500 or potentially even more. The current base OLED Steam Deck costs $549, after all.

Steam Deck 2: What's next?

(Image credit: Future)

We may be in for a long wait for the Steam Deck 2, but it will be worth it. Valve has hinted that the Steam Deck 2 won't arrive for at least another year, but the reason for that timeline is a desire on Valve's part to deliver a significant, meaningful hardware upgrade.

This shows that Valve respects its users (and their wallets) by not asking them to shell out hundreds of dollars just for marginal improvements in performance.

So, we might not see the Steam Deck 2 until 2027, but we can safely expect it to feature at least 40% more battery life and a major bump in performance thanks to a next-gen CPU.

As we get closer to 2026, we'll likely start hearing more about Valve's plans for the Steam Deck 2, so stay tuned for more updates.