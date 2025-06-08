Xbox Ally X aims high, but there’s one thing holding it back

After months of rumors, Microsoft's Xbox handheld is a reality, although it might not be the portable gaming machine that will dominate the market.

The ROG Xbox Ally is the new handheld made by Asus in partnership with Microsoft, and the Xbox maker made the announcement of the new gaming hardware during Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase.

There are two versions of the portable console coming: the Xbox Ally and the Xbox Ally X. The former will be the standard version, while the Ally X will be the performance version with improved specs.

This Xbox Ally, however, is not Microsoft's new next-generation hardware. The company was rumored to have a first-party handheld in development that would release along with a standard home video game console, with both of them being the successor to the Xbox Series system. That particular first-party handheld that Microsoft was reportedly working on has now been rumored to be on pause for the time being. The next console from Microsoft is expected sometime in 2027.

What's in the ROG Xbox Ally?

Swipe to scroll horizontally ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Specs Header Cell - Column 0 ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Comfort & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor Memory 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate FreeSync Premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate FreeSync Premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection I/O Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.01x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.01x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Network and Communications Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 290.8*121.5*50.7mm 290.8*121.5*50.7mm Weight 670g 715g Battery 60Wh 80Wh Included ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger Stand ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger Stand

The Xbox Ally comes with an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB LPDDR5X-6400, 512GB M.2 2280 SSD, and 60Wh battery, while the Ally X has an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB LPDDR5X-8000, 1TB M.2 2280 SSD, and 80Wh battery. Both devices have a 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh display, Xbox-inspired button layout, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Some other differences between the two are that the Xbox Ally X has a USB4 and USB 3.2 port, impulse triggers, and weighs 45 grams more.

Looking at the specs, the Xbox Ally X does have slightly better components than the ROG Ally X that came out last July. Both devices will seemingly be more powerful than the Steam Deck, but power is not everything when it comes to handhelds.

A big concern about the Xbox Ally is the Windows 11 operating system. The ROG Ally X, MSI Claw, and Lenovo Legion Go all used Windows 11, and it actually hampers the performance. The devices are essentially Windows 11 laptops, and if the system and games are not optimized, it can feel sluggish and perform poorly.

On the other hand, the operating system for the Steam Deck, SteamOS, offers a much better performance on these portable consoles. The Lenovo Legion Go S can be used with SteamOS, and there is a big performance boost when ditching Windows. It's unclear right now how optimized the Xbox UI will be on the Xbox Ally.

When does the ROG Xbox Ally come out and how much will it cost?

Microsoft says the Xbox Ally and Ally X will come out this holiday season in the U.S., U.K., and several other countries. There will be pre-orders for the portable console, although no specific date was mentioned.

As for how much it will cost, that is the big question. Microsoft says it will reveal the portable's pricing in the coming months, but it's very likely to cost more than $500 since the ROG Ally launched in 2023 with a price tag of $600.

There's also the question of tariffs. Microsoft already had to raise the price of its Xbox Series consoles due to tariffs. Asus has already raised the price of some of its products because of those tariffs, as the company is based in Taiwan. Some portable consoles have also increased in price, or their manufacturers have refused to sell them in the U.S. due to tariffs.