Xbox handheld console rumors: Possible release date, features, and more

Xbox's handheld has been rumored since the start of the year, and it's practically all but confirmed at this point, with Head of Xbox Phil Spencer hinting at its existence more than once.

This includes an interview with IGN where he says that Xbox "should have a handheld too" and claims the company's future in hardware is "pretty awesome." The team works around "different form factors and different ways to play." This could mean something else, but these statements suggest he means an Xbox handheld is coming.

But what do we actually know about the Xbox handheld so far? Considering it's not officially announced, and we don't know about its hardware, there's not much to go on. But based on rumors, leaks, and interviews, we have a few theories.

Without further ado, here's everything we know about the Xbox handheld console, including its possible release date, price, and features.

One of the earliest rumors about the Xbox handheld provided a leaked launch date.

A rumor from February sprouts out of the Xbox News Cast Podcast, where co-host Middleagegameguy claims that the next Microsoft console will launch in 2026. However, he suggests it will be available in two different versions, one of which is a "dockable handheld" similar to the Nintendo Switch. The more expensive model will carry on the traditional console trajectory.

It's hard to say if there's much validity behind this leak, but it would make sense for the company to launch its handheld console alongside the next generation's hardware.

Xbox handheld console: Price

We don't have a lick of information regarding the price of the Xbox handheld, so we can only speculate. However, there's one thing we can confidently say: There's no way it will exceed a $500 threshold if it's an actual dedicated Xbox handheld.

I offer that stipulation because it's not yet confirmed if the Xbox handheld will follow the trend of Windows gaming handhelds (like the Asus ROG Ally X) or if it will be something entirely new that specifically puts an Xbox in your hands.

If it is a Windows gaming handheld, it could get expensive. Devices like MSI Claw, Lenovo Legion Go, and Asus ROG Ally launch anywhere from $599 to $799. After all, these are practically gaming PCs in your hand, and striking that balance between portability and power doesn't come cheap.

But consoles are a whole different story. The PS5 and Xbox Series X launched at $499, and they're dedicated boxes with tons of power stuffed into them. If the Xbox handheld isn't running Windows, Microsoft could not get away with being more expensive than its mainline console.

And if we follow the Xbox News Cast Podcast rumor, the Xbox handheld will launch alongside a more expensive console akin to the Xbox Series X.

Does this remind you of anything? Xbox's current generation began with the launch of the Xbox Series X for $499 and Xbox Series S for $299. If Microsoft follows this pattern again, the Xbox Series S will be replaced by an Xbox handheld during the next generation.

Therefore, the next-generation Xbox console could cost $499, and the Xbox handheld might cost $299. This also keeps it in competition with the Nintendo Switch, which launched at $299, but it's hard to say if the upcoming Switch will even maintain that price point.

Game consoles, in general, may see a price increase across the next generation, and if so, the Xbox handheld could be around $399.

Long story short, we predict the Xbox handheld will cost anywhere between $299 and $399.

Xbox handheld console: Features

Rumors for the Xbox handheld mostly come from Xbox Head Phil Spencer, who cannot stop talking about it.

In an interview with IGN, Spencer was asked "hypothetically" if a Microsoft handheld gaming console would have dedicated hardware akin to the Steam Deck or require a wifi connection. Spencer then mentioned how much he likes the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and Steam Deck. All of these have one thing in common: They play games locally.

To fuel the fire, he said, "I think being able to play games locally is important." After such an interview, it'd be shocking if the Xbox handheld were exclusively a cloud gaming device.

Fans are worried for good reason, as Sony's latest handheld device, the PlayStation Portal, is a $199 machine exclusively used for Remote Play. In other words, it allows you to stream games from your PS5 console to the device.

Most prefer when a handheld console has its dedicated hardware, as the PlayStation Portal relies on already having the $499 PS5 and a perfect internet connection to maintain a quality stream. Not everyone has that, and it dramatically reduces the potential consumer base.

In an interview with Polygon at the Game Developers Conference, Spencer shared his thoughts on his impressions of the Lenovo Legion Go. While this may not seem relevant to a future Xbox handheld, all of his complaints tie directly to potential features that could come to the hardware.

He says, "I want my Lenovo Legion Go to feel like an Xbox." In particular, he wants all of his games to be in one place and wants to "boot into the Xbox app in a full screen, but in a compact mode." I completely agree with this criticism, as the Xbox app on Windows gaming handhelds is a nightmare.

He says he does not want people to feel "lesser" if they're playing somewhere else, and he says he has a "list of things we should go do."

Another rumor, the Xbox News Cast Podcast, suggests that the Xbox handheld could be dockable like the Switch. This could be huge, as it would allow the console to fulfill the space that the Xbox Series S does while breathing new life into its usability with a portable handheld mode.