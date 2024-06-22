Adata XPG Nia is a mindblowing Windows gaming handheld: Everything you need to know

Adata unveiled its XPG Nia Windows gaming handheld during Computex 2024 and took us by surprise.

The Taiwanese hardware manufacturer joined a long list of companies jumping into the Windows gaming handheld market. The technology is seeing explosive growth in popularity, evidenced by four Windows gaming handhelds being announced at Computex 2024 , one of which was Adata’s XPG Nia.

But the Nia goes above and beyond what other gaming handhelds can offer — It promises a unique design that makes it one-of-a-kind. Here’s everything you need to know about the Adata XPG Nia.

The XPG Nia has yet to receive an official release date, but Videocardz reports that the device will see an early 2025 launch. That information isn’t publicly available, so take that with a grain of salt. However, some quick analysis makes a date seem probable.

The model shown at Computex 2024 in Taipei was only a prototype and lacked certain features. For example, pulling out the back stand would provide access to upgradeable RAM and SSD storage, but this wasn’t present in the prototype.

While the company plans to release 3D printing and pinout files for the Nia to make it customizable, in Hardware Busters ’ hands-on experience with the device, Adata reportedly told the YouTube channel that the company might do a Kickstarter to measure interest first. If the company is still toying with the idea of a Kickstarter, it might be far-fetched to expect a 2024 release.

Adata XPG Nia: Price

While we don’t know price specifics, a range between $500 and $600 has been reported: Hardware Busters was told “as close to $500 as possible,” while Videocardz reports it’ll be under $600.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, this will likely just be the starting price, and we have no idea what it’ll be configured with. Considering the device can be built with up to 8TB of SSD storage and 64GB of RAM, it’ll likely get pretty expensive, depending on what’s inside.

Adata XPG Nia: Design

The XPG Nia is most fascinating for its design, and I suspect it’ll likely be a selling point for many. Whereas other gaming handhelds feature an immobile display built into the handheld, Adata has built the Nia with a pop-out panel. Pulling on the panel will prop upwards at an angle. Based on a rough visual assessment, it tilts around 30 to 40 degrees (we’ll likely get an exact number closer to launch).

You might be wondering, “What’s the point?”

Most people use gamepads in their laps while looking up at a display. Having the option to hold the gamepad at a different angle while the display still faces straight toward the player could be a more ergonomic alternative. I can’t wait to test it during long gaming sessions to see how comfortable it is.

When combined with the kickstand on the back, the pop-out display provides a perfect angle when placed on a tabletop if the user connects an external gamepad to the device. It can also be a convenient way to watch films or TV shows on the go if desired, which would be great if its battery life is long-lasting.

Luca Di Fiore, Head of Products at Adata, said in an interview with the GGF Events YouTube channel , “We are building [the XPG Nia] mainly for the modding market.” Di Fiore continued to say how the panel beneath the kickstand will come off, allowing users to expand their memory and SSD storage.

Image taken by Retro Handhelds (Image credit: Adata / Retro Handhelds)

He also noted that this will be the first XPG product with a “circular computing platform.”

“By the time we release this, we’re going to release 3D files online, and we’re going to release the pinout information so people can mod this very easily.” After two years of using the device, you might want to change the motherboard so you can 3D print one and replace it with your own, the Adata executive continued.

He also told the GGF Events YouTube channel, “You can make it into a wireless hub for your kids' room, or into a remote control for your house, or whatever you like. You kind of give it a second purpose.” Whether or not this will be successful is up in the air, but it’s a one-of-a-kind device compared to other Windows gaming handheld products.

And that’s not all: It also features a front-facing camera on the top bezel with eye-tracking functionality. Adata’s website claims the device will “pioneer the use of EYEWEAR eye-tracking technology,” which will let players enjoy gaming “from anywhere.”

Adata XPG Nia: Specs

The specifics of the XPG Nia’s display and processor are vague. It’ll feature a 7-inch display, but details on its refresh rate, panel type, and resolution are unavailable. Its processor will be an AMD Phoenix APU, and according to Videocardz , it will either be built with a Ryzen 7 8840U or a Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

Due to its highly customizable RAM and SSD storage, there’s a lot of breathing room here, featuring up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 8TB of M.2 2230 NVME SSD storage, both of which are expandable.