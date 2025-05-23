Don't buy a new monitor or TV this Memorial Day, save big on AR glasses instead — grab this pair for $110 off!

As crazy as it might sound, I've been filtering out monitors and TVs from my life for some time now — and I haven't cut down on any of the time I spend working at a computer, gaming, or watching shows, either.

How? I've been wearing various AR glasses over the last few years, instead. Like the XREAL Air 2 AR glasses, currently on sale for $249 at Amazon (one of my favorite Memorial Day deals), and a product I personally reviewed and handed a Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award to.

Why? In a nutshell: because they're excellent. I no longer have to deal with a busy multi-monitor workstation, they work with everything from my phone, to my laptop, handheld gaming PCs, and even games consoles — and their relaxed wear and comfort means that the crick in my neck from previously hunching over my Steam Deck has completely vanished.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Owning a pair of AR glasses is like having your very own cinema screen in your pocket at all times. XREAL's frames use a combination of micro-OLED screens and birdbath optics to project holographic displays in front of your eyes, anywhere, anytime.

Better still, their 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers, and virtual, SBS 3D-compatible displays of up to 330 inches in size push that cinematic experience further. You get a surround sound, big-screen experience for a fraction of the price of a setup of its kind. And it all fits comfortably on your face.

Out with the old, in with the new. This year, don't waste your money on expensive gaming monitors or a second display for your laptop, and absolutely don't spend big on a TV you'll have to watch from across the room.

Spend smart, try something new! Who knows, maybe you'll be joining me as I say my farewells to flatscreens. Check out the deal below for more.

See also:

Today's best XREAL Air 2 Memorial Day deal