Don't buy a new monitor or TV this Memorial Day, save big on AR glasses instead — grab this pair for $110 off!
Save $110 on the XREAL Air 2 AR glasses, and wave a farewell to flatscreens once and for all
As crazy as it might sound, I've been filtering out monitors and TVs from my life for some time now — and I haven't cut down on any of the time I spend working at a computer, gaming, or watching shows, either.
How? I've been wearing various AR glasses over the last few years, instead. Like the XREAL Air 2 AR glasses, currently on sale for $249 at Amazon (one of my favorite Memorial Day deals), and a product I personally reviewed and handed a Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award to.
Why? In a nutshell: because they're excellent. I no longer have to deal with a busy multi-monitor workstation, they work with everything from my phone, to my laptop, handheld gaming PCs, and even games consoles — and their relaxed wear and comfort means that the crick in my neck from previously hunching over my Steam Deck has completely vanished.
Owning a pair of AR glasses is like having your very own cinema screen in your pocket at all times. XREAL's frames use a combination of micro-OLED screens and birdbath optics to project holographic displays in front of your eyes, anywhere, anytime.
Better still, their 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers, and virtual, SBS 3D-compatible displays of up to 330 inches in size push that cinematic experience further. You get a surround sound, big-screen experience for a fraction of the price of a setup of its kind. And it all fits comfortably on your face.
Out with the old, in with the new. This year, don't waste your money on expensive gaming monitors or a second display for your laptop, and absolutely don't spend big on a TV you'll have to watch from across the room.
Spend smart, try something new! Who knows, maybe you'll be joining me as I say my farewells to flatscreens. Check out the deal below for more.
See also:
Today's best XREAL Air 2 Memorial Day deal
Save $110 on the XREAL Air 2 AR glasses for a limited time during Memorial Day sales.
Key specs: 46-degree field of view, 0.55 Micro-OLED panel, 1920 x 1080 pixels per eye resolution, 500 nits of brightness, color calibration, screen mirroring with USB-C video output, HDMI, iPhone, Android, ROGAlly, MacBook, Steam Deck, Windows
Launch date: September 2023
Price history: This matches the XREAL Air 2's lowest price ever on Amazon.
Price check: XREAL $249
Review consensus: I was incredibly impressed with XREAL's Air 2 AR glasses when I reviewed them; they even earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable design, sharp, vibrant 1080p per-eye display, and solid build quality.
Buy it if: You're into augmented reality and looking for a means of gaming, streaming, and mirroring in mixed reality. Or if you're looking for a personal cinematic experience that's second-to-none.
Don't buy it if: You're expecting VR or Mixed-Reality levels of interaction. This isn't a headset like the Meta Quest 3 or Apple Vision Pro, but it is a unique viewing experience.
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.