Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are all 20% off in rare summer sale

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses rarely go on sale, but now is one of those times.
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses rarely go on sale and now is one of those times. Just in time for summer, you can get the incredibly popular frames for 20% off, just in time to take photos and videos, and use their AI features, as the warm weather arrives.
In total, 25 pairs of different colors and designs are on sale on Meta's website until June 16, 2025.
We tried Meta's updated Ray-Ban smart glasses and they became the unexpected star of an increasingly competitive gadget lineup. They're not the next-gen holographic AR glasses we've been waiting for, but they're great for taking calls, turn-by-turn navigation, and listening to music, and they just got a whole host of AI features that could make them even more advanced in the near future.
And now, to make things even more enticing, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are getting a heavy discount. If you've been curious about what a pair of smart glasses can offer you in your daily life, these are my favorite styles currently on sale.
A classic in a new colorway — with lenses that transition from dark to light, depending on your environment
In addition to being great for Bluetooth audio, the Meta Ray-Ban glasses come with a built-in camera capable of taking pictures and videos. The addition of Meta's voice assistant and Meta AI also makes using your glasses to capture video and pictures incredibly easy.
One of the best parts of Meta's smart glasses is that, aside from a little extra thickness on the arms, they mostly pass for regular Ray-Bans.
Okay, so these aren't going to block any UV rays, but they are very convenient to wear indoors.
It seems silly on the surface, but I do find myself longing to use my Ray-Ban glasses to take calls inside, and these would be the perfect glasses to do that.
As much as I love classics, I also love a wild card. These Meta Ray-Bans with pink lenses are perfect for anyone who wants to really switch it up.
Just don't get mad if anyone accuses you of seeing things with "rose-colored glasses."
