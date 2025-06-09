Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are all 20% off in rare summer sale

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses rarely go on sale and now is one of those times. Just in time for summer, you can get the incredibly popular frames for 20% off, just in time to take photos and videos, and use their AI features, as the warm weather arrives.

In total, 25 pairs of different colors and designs are on sale on Meta's website until June 16, 2025.

We tried Meta's updated Ray-Ban smart glasses and they became the unexpected star of an increasingly competitive gadget lineup. They're not the next-gen holographic AR glasses we've been waiting for, but they're great for taking calls, turn-by-turn navigation, and listening to music, and they just got a whole host of AI features that could make them even more advanced in the near future.

And now, to make things even more enticing, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are getting a heavy discount. If you've been curious about what a pair of smart glasses can offer you in your daily life, these are my favorite styles currently on sale.