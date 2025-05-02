The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning XREAL Air 2 AR glasses just dropped $110

XREAL Air 2 AR glasses are great for gaming and streaming.

If you want the best AR glasses for gaming, streaming, and mirroring, I recommend the XREAL Air 2 for good reason. These Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning AR glasses are comfortable, easy to set up, and offer an immersive viewing experience.

Currently, Amazon offers the XREAL Air 2 AR glasses for $299. You can snag them for $249 when you apply the $50 on-page coupon at checkout.

We reviewed the XREAL Air 2 and praised its simple setup, slim, comfortable design, sharp, vibrant 1080p per-eye display, and solid build quality.

The only main critique our expert had was its lack of myopia adjustment. However, XREAL Air 2's high 120Hz refresh rate and 130-inch virtual screen make for an excellent augmented reality experience.

Our reviewer called the XREAL Air 2 an "excellent follow-up to an already impressive product." (Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

During testing, our reviewer was amazed by how immersive it made games feel. In games like Call of Duty, Hitman 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, colors were vivid and bright.

The XREAL Air 2's sound quality was also remarkably impressive. Our reviewer liked how the directional sound system did a great job at reducing external noise, which further enhanced the auditory experience.

If you're looking for a comfortable means of enjoying mixed reality, the XREAL Air 2's are the best smart glasses for the money. Especially now, thanks to this stellar discount.

