The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning XREAL Air 2 AR glasses just dropped $110
Take $110 off XREAL Air 2 AR glasses in this exclusive deal from Amazon.
If you want the best AR glasses for gaming, streaming, and mirroring, I recommend the XREAL Air 2 for good reason. These Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning AR glasses are comfortable, easy to set up, and offer an immersive viewing experience.
Currently, Amazon offers the XREAL Air 2 AR glasses for $299. You can snag them for $249 when you apply the $50 on-page coupon at checkout.
We reviewed the XREAL Air 2 and praised its simple setup, slim, comfortable design, sharp, vibrant 1080p per-eye display, and solid build quality.
The only main critique our expert had was its lack of myopia adjustment. However, XREAL Air 2's high 120Hz refresh rate and 130-inch virtual screen make for an excellent augmented reality experience.
During testing, our reviewer was amazed by how immersive it made games feel. In games like Call of Duty, Hitman 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, colors were vivid and bright.
The XREAL Air 2's sound quality was also remarkably impressive. Our reviewer liked how the directional sound system did a great job at reducing external noise, which further enhanced the auditory experience.
If you're looking for a comfortable means of enjoying mixed reality, the XREAL Air 2's are the best smart glasses for the money. Especially now, thanks to this stellar discount.
Today's best XREAL Air 2 AR deal
Overview:
Take $110 off the XREAL Air 2 AR glasses at checkout by clicking Amazon's on-page coupon.
Key specs: 46-degree field of view, 0.55 Micro-OLED panel, 1920 x 1080 pixels per eye resolution, 500 nits of brightness, color calibration, screen mirroring with USB-C video output, HDMI, iPhone, Android, ROGAlly, MacBook, Steam Deck, Windows
Launch date: September 2023
Price history: This is the XREAL Air 2's lowest price ever on Amazon.
Price check: XREAL $249
Review consensus: In our XREAL Air 2 review, our reviewer called these smart glasses an "excellent follow-up to an already impressive product." They earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable design, sharp, vibrant 1080p per-eye display, and solid build quality.
Buy it if: You're into augmented reality and looking for a means of gaming, streaming, and mirroring in mixed reality.
Don't buy it if: You have no desire to step into the world of AR and prefer computing, streaming, and gaming on a laptop, desktop PC, console or handheld.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
