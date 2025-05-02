The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning XREAL Air 2 AR glasses just dropped $110

Deals
By published

Take $110 off XREAL Air 2 AR glasses in this exclusive deal from Amazon.

XREAL Air 2 AR glasses against blue background.
XREAL Air 2 AR glasses are great for gaming and streaming. (Image credit: XREAL)

If you want the best AR glasses for gaming, streaming, and mirroring, I recommend the XREAL Air 2 for good reason. These Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning AR glasses are comfortable, easy to set up, and offer an immersive viewing experience.

Currently, Amazon offers the XREAL Air 2 AR glasses for $299. You can snag them for $249 when you apply the $50 on-page coupon at checkout.

We reviewed the XREAL Air 2 and praised its simple setup, slim, comfortable design, sharp, vibrant 1080p per-eye display, and solid build quality.

The only main critique our expert had was its lack of myopia adjustment. However, XREAL Air 2's high 120Hz refresh rate and 130-inch virtual screen make for an excellent augmented reality experience.

Person wearing XREAL Air 2 AR smart glasses

Our reviewer called the XREAL Air 2 an "excellent follow-up to an already impressive product." (Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

During testing, our reviewer was amazed by how immersive it made games feel. In games like Call of Duty, Hitman 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, colors were vivid and bright.

The XREAL Air 2's sound quality was also remarkably impressive. Our reviewer liked how the directional sound system did a great job at reducing external noise, which further enhanced the auditory experience.

If you're looking for a comfortable means of enjoying mixed reality, the XREAL Air 2's are the best smart glasses for the money. Especially now, thanks to this stellar discount.

Today's best XREAL Air 2 AR deal

XREAL Air 2
Lowest price!
XREAL Air 2: was $359 now $249 at Amazon

Overview:

Take $110 off the XREAL Air 2 AR glasses at checkout by clicking Amazon's on-page coupon.

Key specs: 46-degree field of view, 0.55 Micro-OLED panel, 1920 x 1080 pixels per eye resolution, 500 nits of brightness, color calibration, screen mirroring with USB-C video output, HDMI, iPhone, Android, ROGAlly, MacBook, Steam Deck, Windows

Launch date: September 2023

Price history: This is the XREAL Air 2's lowest price ever on Amazon.

Price check: XREAL $249

Review consensus: In our XREAL Air 2 review, our reviewer called these smart glasses an "excellent follow-up to an already impressive product." They earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable design, sharp, vibrant 1080p per-eye display, and solid build quality.

Buy it if: You're into augmented reality and looking for a means of gaming, streaming, and mirroring in mixed reality.

Don't buy it if: You have no desire to step into the world of AR and prefer computing, streaming, and gaming on a laptop, desktop PC, console or handheld.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about vr

This Spacetop and AR glasses combo turns your Windows machine into a spatial computer that you'll have to see to believe

Meta Ray-Ban Glasses Gen 3 rumors: What to expect in the next-gen smartglasses

Amazon Gaming Week slashes up to $248 off TP-Link gaming routers — here are 5 deals I'd add to give my setup a speed boost
See more latest
Most Popular
TP-Link router deals
Amazon Gaming Week slashes up to $248 off TP-Link gaming routers — here are 5 deals I'd add to give my setup a speed boost
Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop against blue gradient background.
Score! Dell is slashing $500 off select Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptops right now
Walmart plus week 2025
Walmart Plus Week is back, and it's packed with tech deals and... free burgers?
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G61SD gaming monitor against orange gradient background.
Hurry! Get Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor for its lowest price ever before Amazon Gaming Week ends
Dark gray Acer Nitro V gaming laptop against red gradient background with epic deals laptop sticker on the left.
The top 5 cheap gaming laptop deals under $700 from Amazon's weeklong gamer-centric sale
Green Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen against pink gradient background.
Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen crashes to $199 in time for Mother's Day
White SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset with swappable batteries against blue gradient background.
7 gaming headset deals I'd buy from Amazon's Gaming Week
Black Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with RGB keyboard against pink gradient background with epic deal sticker on the top left.
Amazon Gaming Week knocks $250 off the high-performance Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060 laptop
A pair of AirPods Max headphones beside a Laptop Mag deals icon in front of a blue background
I found 3 outstanding AirPods deals in time for Mother's Day: Save up to $80 on AirPods Pro and Max!
Laptop Mag, Samsung Odyssey QLED-G9 curved monitor, Acer Nitro V, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, Corsair RGB keyboard, Xbox wireless controller in Pulse Cipher, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Amazon Gaming Week continues, shop my favorite 21 deals on laptops, monitors, headsets, games, and more