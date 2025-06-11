Best gaming deals in June 2025: Save big on laptops, handhelds, and games

It's officially June, and the start of summer brought with it some of the best gaming deals I've seen in a long time. Who would've thought?

Some of my friends tend to take the summer off from any serious gaming. "I'm going out," they say when I ask them whether they want to play some R.E.P.O. Not me, though, and it seems that the retailers think the same way, because these early summer deals are downright juicy.

Let's start with this affordable gaming laptop. The Lenovo LOQ RTX 4060 is now just $799 at B&H ($300 off), and thanks to Nvidia's DLSS 3, it'll stay strong even when faced with demanding games.

If you're dead-set on going outside, good news: You can game while outside if you pick up a gaming handheld. The MSI Claw is now just $525 on Amazon ($80 off), and it gives you access to your entire game library while you partake in the great outdoors, which I count as a win all around.

Want the latest gaming laptop money can buy? Save $400 on the incredible Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, which was $3,499, and is now $3,099 at B&H Photo.

Even if you're all sorted on the laptop front, think about console gaming. This Microsoft Xbox wireless controller is now just $49 at Walmart; a sweet discount of $20. This is one piece of tech I can personally swear by. I've been abusing that poor controller for months with no issues. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 Pro console is now down to $649 in a rare sale.

Below, I'll walk you through all of the best gaming deals in June 2025, including laptop deals, but also discounts on the Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, VR headsets, and handhelds.

Best gaming deals right now

PC gaming

Asus ROG Strix G17 RTX 4070: was $2,299 now $1,999 at microcenter.com One of the best gaming laptop deals right now takes $300 off the Asus ROG Strix G17 with 32GB of RAM and RTX 4070 GPU graphics. In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid gaming and productivity performance. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, the ROG Strix G17 is a wise choice if you want high-tier performance for less. Features: 17.3-inch WQHD(2560 x 1440 ) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $3,499 now $3,099 at BHPhoto Grab a beastly gaming laptop equipped with Nvidia's latest RTX 5080 graphics card at $400 off. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i comes with a stunning OLED display, a beefy GPU, and plenty of RAM and storage. Specs: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 24-core processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 SSD storage

Dell Alienware x16 R2: was $3,699 now $2,799 at Dell How does $900 in savings sound? Especially if it gets you one of the best gaming laptops? Pretty great, if you ask me. This Alienware laptop comes with the best graphics card of the previous generation, so it's still plenty powerful for current games. Features: 16-inch 1920 x 1200 480Hz 3ms display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6 graphics card, 32GB LPDDR5X-7467 RAM, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Dell Alienware 18 Area-51: was $3,199 now $2,999 at Dell Wanna take your gameplay to the next level? This is one of the best laptops to do that with. Dell's Alienware 18 Area-51 comes equipped with Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs, and you can configure it up to the eye-wateringly powerful RTX 5090. This configuration starts with the RTX 5070 Ti, which is an excellent GPU. Features: 18-inch 2560 X 1600 300Hz 3ms 500-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (configurable up to RTX 5090) graphics card, 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM, 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $879 at BHPhoto The RTX 4060 Lenovo LOQ 15 is seeing a hefty $220 price cut at B&H for a limited time. We didn't test it, however, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. Touting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quietly. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing and day-to-day multitasking. Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

LG UltraGear OLED 32" 4K Gaming Monitor: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Best Buy Save $300 on the UltraGear OLED 32" 4K Gaming Monitor (LG 32GS95UE-B) at Best Buy. Also great for gaming and work, what sets this monitor apart from others is its ability to switch from 4K 240Hz to 1080p 480Hz with the push of a button. Sister site Tom's Guide gave this monitor 4 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award for its vivid OLED display, fast performance, and user-friendly interface. Features: 31.5-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) matte OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate (up to 480Hz at 1080p), 0.03ms response time, HDR10 support, 275-nit brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync compatible Price check: B&H $1,246

Acer Nitro 24-inch monitor: was $119 now $109 at Amazon Grab this 1080p Acer Nitro monitor for $10 off at Amazon. This is a VA display with reasonably high refresh rates (165Hz) and exceptionally thin bezels. While it's only 1080p, that can be a good thing -- it won't strain your GPU while still playing games beautifully.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Sky Cipher): was $75 now $57 at Walmart Save $18 on the Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. It pays homage to the retro clear Xbox controller with its transparent blue design, silver interior, and metallic features. The Xbox wireless controller easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse: was $49 now $34 at Amazon Save $15 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honeycomb design and a Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Sonic x Shadow Generations, the latest version of Sonic Generations, which features a standalone campaign revolving around Shadow the Hedgehog facing off against Black Doom, is now discounted for just $39. Considering the game is still so new, this is an excellent deal, and if you're a fan of Sonic, you can get one of the best games in the franchise now.

Nintendo Switch Unicorn Overlord: was $59 now $34 at Amazon Now seemingly permanently discounted by $25, Unicorn Overlord is an epic tactical fantasy RPG from legendary development company Vanillaware, which is responsible for beloved titles like 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, comes a gorgeous game featuring an expansive cast of over 60 characters to make up in your party.

Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $52 now $48 at Amazon This is hands down one of my favorite Switch deals right now. This game is a Switch staple, and it's endlessly entertaining. Whether you play by yourself or with a group of friends, hours will fly by just as fast as the cute little racing cars you'll find yourself driving across all the different tracks.

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card: $27 at BHPhoto Save $2 on this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring.

SanDisk 1TB Memory Card: was $145 now $121 at Newegg Save $28 on the 1TB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, for fast file transfers.

Xbox

HUGE DISCOUNT Madden NFL 25 : was $69 now $21 at Amazon Madden NFL 25 for Xbox Series X is now available 70% off. From EA Sports: Hit like you mean it with FieldSENSE powered by BOOM Tech on Xbox Series X|S. Experience how the new physics-informed dynamic tackling system unlocks realistic collisions and new gameplay animations on both sides of the ball. Price check: Best Buy $49

Xbox One NBA 2K25: was $20 now $12 at Amazon The recent NBA 2K25 game is currently discounted to $12 for a limited time. Live your best basketball-loving life in The City and dive into a host of features, including the return of MyCOURT, iconic NBA 2K MyPARKs, and the Boulevard of the Stars. Also new to the series as a paid add-on is the fast-paced multiplayer game called Gravity Ball. In this intense futuristic game, you can play with your quad in 3 vs 3 and 5 vs 5 game modes.

Xbox Series X Star Wars Outlaws: was $110 now $65 at Amazon Love Star Wars? Love Ubisoft's open-world games? Look no further than Star Wars Outlaws, an adventure game where you can travel throughout a galaxy of unique cities and landscapes, and live as an outlaw as you take on intense missions.

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $599 at Best Buy The excellent Microsoft Xbox Series X is the world's most powerful gaming console. It features 12 teraflops of processing might (the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops) supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, and is 8K ready future-proof. Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was $429 now $399 at Amazon Buy the Xbox Series X for just $399 at Amazon. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: was $159 now $129 at Amazon Amazon takes $30 off the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. This is a great deal considering it sold for $220 at launch. It adds 1TB of storage to your game drive without compromising graphics, latency, and load times. If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage or want to prevent it, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Sky Cipher): was $79 now $69 at Amazon Save $10 on the Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. It pays homage to the retro clear Xbox controller with its transparent blue design, silver interior, and metallic features. The Xbox wireless controller easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt): was $69 now $49 at Amazon This snazzy Xbox wireless controller is now on sale, priced at just $49 with a 30% discount. I own this one myself (mine is purple, though) and it's been great. You can connect it to the Xbox Series X|S, but also to a Windows PC or an Android/iOS device -- and the battery holds for ages.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller: was $45 now $41 at Amazon Amazon takes $4 off the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra. Featuring multi-zone RGB lighting, including 4 lighting zones and 3 lighting modes, this controller is super customizable. Features: Multi-zone RGB lighting, integrated IR, share button, 2 mappable buttons, 3-way trigger locks, dual rumble motors, analog sticks, 3.5mm stereo headset jack

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 Wireless Headset: was $199 now $166 at Amazon Playing online in a wired headset is no fun, especially on an Xbox. Those games can get pretty heated, and cables just get in the way. This Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 headset is now just $166, and it sports 60mm drivers, AI noise cancellation, and an impressive battery to keep you gaming for ages. We've dubbed it the best all-around Xbox Series X|S headset in our roundup of the best Xbox headsets.

PlayStation

EA Sports College Football 25: was $29 now $9 at Best Buy It's rare to see a game of this caliber on sale for under $10, but that's how it goes - once the season ends, those price cuts start rolling in. EA Sports College Football 25 is now just $9, down from $29, and it serves up updates such as the new wear & tear system that increases realism and adds a bit of a challenge.

PS5 Lies of P (Digital): was $59 now $29 at store.playstation.com Save $30 on the game Lies of P for PS5 — a dark fantasy action game inspired by Pinocchio. From the Developer: In this grim reimagining of Carlo Collodi's treasured tale, Pinocchio is trying to find the mysterious Mr. Geppetto. His journey takes him to Krat, a Belle Époque-inspired city whose humanity has been lost to madness and killer puppets.

Bandai Namco Dragon Ball Sparking: was $69 now $45 at Amazon If you're looking to go on a bit of a nostalgia trip all the while battling it out on your PlayStation 5, you're in luck. This title, belonging to the timeless Dragon Ball franchise, is now 36% off and will only cost you $45. There's practically no better way to unwind after a long day than to beat up some enemies and master earth-shattering attacks.

Editor's Choice Bandai Namco Elden Ring: $39 at store.bandainamcoent.com Elden Ring for PS5 has dropped in price since its release, and it now costs just $39. It's also the best open-world game we've played. In our Elden Ring review, we found the game's striking, open-world environment and breathtaking sense of scale impressive. We were also fond of the game's challenging bosses. We gave Elden Ring an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Console Slim: $445 at Walmart If you prefer disc-less gaming, the Sony PS5 Slim digital console is for you. It supports 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and affords you 1TB of storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. Price check: $449 at Amazon.

Sony PS5 NBA 2K25 Console Bundle (Digital): $399 at Best Buy At $399, the Sony PS5 NBA 2K25 Console Bundle (Digital Edition) is an excellent value. This bundle includes: PlayStation 5 disc-less console, DualSense wireless controller, and a full game download of NBA 2K25 (valued at $70). Features: New slim disc-less design, ray-tracing, 4K gaming at up to 120 fps, HDR support