I accidentally spent $300 on games during Steam's Summer Sale — here are 15 games you should 'accidentally' buy too

Valve has opened the floodgates on this year's Steam Summer Sale, unleashing thousands of gaming deals onto the unsuspecting bank accounts of gamers worldwide. Including mine, after I accidentally purchased roughly $300 worth of games after testing my luck during our live coverage of the platform's recent service issues.

Yes, we're all guilty of the occasional impulse buy, but if you were to cast your eyes across the vast expanse of my Steam game library, then you'd assume I was less prone to caving to the occasional guilty pleasure, and more inclined to commit war crimes against my wallet.

On the plus side, I now have a fresh new bundle of games to enjoy. Though, countering that, I am left wondering where I'll find the time to play them, and how I'm going to make rent. Still, I regret mostly nothing, and I'm here to share some of the games I'd recommend you could 'accidentally' buy also, with many available for under $10.

Top picks from Steam's Summer Sale

You don't have to be as careless with your cash as I was during Steam's Summer Sale. In fact, you can grab plenty of top titles that offer hours of content for less than $10 or $20.

Let's take a closer look at some of the better deals available right now through July 10, 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Save 60% Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition: was $19.99 now $7.99 at Steam Amazon's Fallout TV show returns for its second season in December 2025, so if you want a way to pass the time until then (or simply never got around to playing Obsidian's RPG masterpiece), why not get familiar with the New Vegas setting in advance? With the Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, which includes all of this title's pre-order bonuses and post-release DLC, you might just get around to finishing it before the show returns to screens.

Save 50% Grounded: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Steam Grounded 2 is right around the corner, releasing to Early Access on July 29. However, don't let that dissuade you from checking out the original, which is an 80s-themed romp through a backyard at the scale of Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. There's a ton of content to enjoy, and a great many mechanics to familiarize yourself with ahead of its sequels' debut.

Save 30% Project Zomboid: was $19.99 now $13.99 at Steam Forget your 7 Days to Die and your DayZ, perpetually in early access title Project Zomboid is the hardcore survival RPG of every zombie fan's dreams. Don't let its graphics deceive, under its rustic isometric charm lies a hard-to-pick-up, hard-to-put-down simulation of the post-apocalypse that's as brilliant as it is brutal. And boy, is it brutal.

Save 80% DOOM (2016): was $19.99 now $3.99 at Steam It's hard to believe that the DOOM reboot is almost ten years old, but clearly all of that running and gunning has given it a lot of stamina, as it stands as one of the most intensely fun shooters in recent memory. Better still, if it's not already at home in your library, you can claim it for only $4. So what are you waiting for? Get your ass to Mars.

Save 80% A Way Out: was $29.99 now $5.99 at Steam Developer Hazelight Studios has built a sterling reputation for creating incredible co-op games, and while the Pixar-esque It Takes Two often steals the limelight, A Way Out serves as another fantastic outing that pairs creative gameplay with an impressive story to boot.

Save 20% R.E.P.O.: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Steam If you're, literally, late to the game on this one, R.E.P.O. has become a massive viral hit for its intentionally goofy approach to the extraction spooker genre (think Lethal Company or Content Warning), inviting you and up to five other players to team up and take on many a horror before vaulting to the exit with all the valuables you can carry.

Save 30% Schedule I: was $19.99 now $13.99 at Steam In Schedule I, you play as a small-time herb salesperson whose only taste of the big leagues has come through late-night binges of Breaking Bad on Netflix — but all of that is about to change. If you think you've got a little Walter White inside you that's bursting to get out, this is definitely the game for you, striking a tidy balance between simulation and satire.

Save 90% Black Mesa Definitive Edition: was $19.99 now $1.99 at Steam If you're anything like me, your heart breaks when you return to play the original Half-Life, only to realize that the game looks absolutely nothing like you've chosen to remember it in your mind. Thankfully, Black Mesa provides the solution, offering a full reimagining of Valve's original built within Half-Life 2's Source engine for enhanced graphics, gameplay, and audio.

Save 90% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: was $39.99 now $3.99 at Steam A complete remake of the Crash Bandicoot trilogy is fantastic nostalgia bait for the eternally masochistic, and an outright steal at only $4. Not only will you be able to dive into familiar levels from a trio of games, but there's even NEW content to be found in this bundle, with the Future Tense level being a brief expansion 20 years in the making.

Save 90% Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59.99 now $5.99 at Steam I don't give a damn how well it sold or what you might have to say otherwise, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most underrated gems of the past five years. While it's not perfect, it's fun and funny enough to make up for it, giving us a new take on beloved MCU characters and a glimpse into a gaming universe that could've been quite special (if only Marvel's Avengers had been received a little better).

Save 90% RoboCop: Rogue City: was $49.99 now $4.99 at Steam I think I shared the same thought as everybody else the first time I saw RoboCop: Rogue City, and it wasn't very nice. However, shame on us for judging, as it's actually a pretty fun time that lets you buy into the power fantasy of being a brain and a hand in a garbage can, strapped with the kind of firepower that would make any 80s protagonist proud. 10/10, would recommend.

Save 75% Terminator: Resistance: was $39.99 now $9.99 at Steam Rounding off a duo of 80s cult-classic revivals, Terminator: Resistance is another title shunned too soon, that wonderfully adds to the franchise that spawned it. Live through the iconic Future War, only teased at in the earlier movies, as you do your part for the resistance against SkyNet and its legion of relentless, deadly machines. If nothing else, it'll make for a good training sim for the impending AI takeover.

Save 60% No Man's Sky: was $59.99 now $23.99 at Steam Gaming's greatest comeback story saw Hello Games reverse course from No Man's Sky's disastrous launch and slowly transform it into what it was originally envisioned to be (and then some) with over 35 major updates reshaping the game entirely. It's now one of the better space-sims available, and 73% off during Steam's Summer Sale.

Save 65% Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition: was $39.99 now $13.99 at Steam It's an open secret that for the majority of my life all I wanted to be was a pirate (thanks, Guybrush), so there's nothing I enjoy more than getting drunk on grog, dancing around the deck of a ship while I play an accordion, getting into a sword fight, and then coming home to enjoy a few quests for buried treasure on Sea of Thieves. From its genuinely stunning water physics to its impressive Steam Deck compatibility, Sea of Thieves is a blast and a must-play for all of us high-seas has-beens.

