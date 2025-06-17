I'm not buying anything for Prime Day, but I'm getting these 6 games for free – here's how

Whether you need a new game to play so you stop doom-scrolling your social media feeds or you want to build out your Steam Library to flex on your friends, we've got a solid lead on some new free games.

And these aren't just free to play for a limited time.

No, you get to keep them.

Ahead of Amazon's first-ever 96-hour Prime Day sale, gamers can take home six additional games for free thanks to Prime Gaming. That is, six games in addition to the current June free games library.

The six new games are available on Prime from June 17 through July 7, so you have some time to make sure you collect them all.

To take advantage, you need only a current Amazon Prime subscription. You don't even need to buy anything for Prime Day.

Which games are free

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Image credit: Deep Silver)

The six additional games include some old-time classics and indie favorites.

While it's not just a group of nostalgia picks, a couple of games in this free bundle scream "Only '90s kids." From the old school Tomb Raider games with tank controls to 1998's PC gaming classic Star Wars: Rebellion, there are plenty of reasons to ensure you snag all six additional free Prime games.

The full list of additional Prime Day games includes:

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Saints Row 2 Star Wars: Rebellion TOEM Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

You get to keep them forever

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft (Image credit: Aspyr)

All six games became available at 9 a.m. Pacific on June 17 at 9 a.m. Pacific, though redemption platforms do differ a bit between the games:

Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition will be available through the Amazon Games App.

Tomb Raider I-III, Saints Row 2, TOEM, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, and Star Wars: Rebellion can be redeemed as GOG codes to add to your GOG Galaxy library. So you can play DRM-free, forever.

Prime Gaming also offers free games on Amazon Luna, the Epic Games Store, the Amazon Games App, and GOG.

In addition to the six Prime Day 2025 games, Prime Gaming's June library comes with 31 free titles, so if you already have an Amazon Prime membership, it's worth checking out.

And hey, unlike the rest of Prime Day, it's free.