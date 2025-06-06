8 PC games Humble Choice members get to download and play for free this month

Humble Bundle just dropped eight free games for its Humble Choice subscribers this month. The Humble Choice games list offers a nice selection of indie games across various genres.

This month, Humble Choice subscribers get the sim Havendock, the FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and the action-adventure RPG, Dungeons of Hinterberg, all for free, just to name a few.

Join Humble Choice for just $11.99 a month to get new free PC games each month that you can keep forever and other member perks. There's no risk, and you may cancel at any time.

Besides free games, Humble Choice subscribers get 20% off at the Humble Bundle game store, even new releases, plus access to the Humble app for Windows.

What's more, 5% of your Humble Choice membership supports charity.

If you're not a Humble Choice member yet, what are you waiting for? Join now to claim this month's free games.

Free Humble Bundle games this month

Havendock : was $20 at Humble Bundle, Inc. Get Havendock for free when you join Humble Choice for $11.99 per month. Launched on April 22, 2025, Havendock is a colony simulater set in the heart of the ocean. Build and manage your own settlement in this peaceful island-building simulator.

Nobody Wants to Die: was $25 at Humble Bundle, Inc. Your Humble Choice membership lets you play Nobody Wants to Die for free. Released on July 17, 2024, Nobody Wants to Die is a detective thriller set in a dystopian New York, where immortality comes at a cost.

Dungeons of Hinterberg: was $23 at Humble Bundle, Inc. Dungeons of Hinterberg is free with your Humble Choice subscription. Launched on July 18, 2024, in this RPG, a modern dungeon crawler meets alpine adventure in a vibrant setting.

Tchia : was $30 at Humble Bundle, Inc. Humble Choice subscribers get Tchia for free this month. Launched on March 21, 2024 Tchia is a tropical open-world adventure inspired by New Caledonia, with soul-jumping mechanics.

Sker Ritual: was $25 now $1.50 at Humble Bundle, Inc. Sker Ritual is free with Humble Choice. Membership holders who opt to buy this game save up $7.50 at checkout. Launched on April 18, 2024, Sker Ritual is a co-op survival horror FPS, a spiritual successor to Maid of Sker.