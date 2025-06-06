8 PC games Humble Choice members get to download and play for free this month
This month's Humble Choice list includes a variety of free indie games.
Humble Bundle just dropped eight free games for its Humble Choice subscribers this month. The Humble Choice games list offers a nice selection of indie games across various genres.
This month, Humble Choice subscribers get the sim Havendock, the FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and the action-adventure RPG, Dungeons of Hinterberg, all for free, just to name a few.
Free Humble Bundle games this month
- Havendock: was $20 now FREE w/ Humble Choice
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun: was $22 now FREE w/ Humble Choice
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered: was $30 now FREE w/ Humble Choice
- Nobody Wants to Die: was $25 now FREE w/ Humble Choice
- Dungeons of Hinterberg: was $23 now FREE w/ Humble Choice
- Tchia: was $30 now FREE w/ Humble Choice
- Sker Ritual: was $25 now FREE w/ Humble Choice
- Biped: was $15 now FREE w/ Humble Choice
Get Havendock for free when you join Humble Choice for $11.99 per month. Launched on April 22, 2025, Havendock is a colony simulater set in the heart of the ocean. Build and manage your own settlement in this peaceful island-building simulator.
Play Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered for free with Humble Choice. Released on December 10, 2024, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered lets you experience the classic gothic action-adventure saga with all-new graphics.
Your Humble Choice membership lets you play Nobody Wants to Die for free. Released on July 17, 2024, Nobody Wants to Die is a detective thriller set in a dystopian New York, where immortality comes at a cost.
Dungeons of Hinterberg is free with your Humble Choice subscription. Launched on July 18, 2024, in this RPG, a modern dungeon crawler meets alpine adventure in a vibrant setting.
Humble Choice subscribers get Tchia for free this month. Launched on March 21, 2024 Tchia is a tropical open-world adventure inspired by New Caledonia, with soul-jumping mechanics.
Sker Ritual is free with Humble Choice. Membership holders who opt to buy this game save up $7.50 at checkout. Launched on April 18, 2024, Sker Ritual is a co-op survival horror FPS, a spiritual successor to Maid of Sker.
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is free with your Humble Choice membership. Released on ay 23, 2023, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a Brutal retro FPS in the iconic Warhammer 40,000 universe.
Humble Choice subscribers get Biped for free. Released on May 26, 2020, Biped is a physics-based co-op adventure where two little robots embark on a fun journey.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
