Recommended reading

8 PC games Humble Choice members get to download and play for free this month

Deals
By published

This month's Humble Choice list includes a variety of free indie games.

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun game cover art.
(Image credit: Humble Bundle)

Humble Bundle just dropped eight free games for its Humble Choice subscribers this month. The Humble Choice games list offers a nice selection of indie games across various genres.

This month, Humble Choice subscribers get the sim Havendock, the FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and the action-adventure RPG, Dungeons of Hinterberg, all for free, just to name a few.

Browse: Humble Bundle Store deals

Join Humble Choice for just $11.99 a month to get new free PC games each month that you can keep forever and other member perks. There's no risk, and you may cancel at any time.

Besides free games, Humble Choice subscribers get 20% off at the Humble Bundle game store, even new releases, plus access to the Humble app for Windows.

What's more, 5% of your Humble Choice membership supports charity.

If you're not a Humble Choice member yet, what are you waiting for? Join now to claim this month's free games.

Free Humble Bundle games this month

Havendock :
Havendock : was $20 at Humble Bundle, Inc.

Get Havendock for free when you join Humble Choice for $11.99 per month. Launched on April 22, 2025, Havendock is a colony simulater set in the heart of the ocean. Build and manage your own settlement in this peaceful island-building simulator.

View Deal
Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered: was $30 at Humble Bundle, Inc.

Play Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered for free with Humble Choice. Released on December 10, 2024, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered lets you experience the classic gothic action-adventure saga with all-new graphics.

View Deal
Nobody Wants to Die
Nobody Wants to Die: was $25 at Humble Bundle, Inc.

Your Humble Choice membership lets you play Nobody Wants to Die for free. Released on July 17, 2024, Nobody Wants to Die is a detective thriller set in a dystopian New York, where immortality comes at a cost.

View Deal
Dungeons of Hinterberg
Dungeons of Hinterberg: was $23 at Humble Bundle, Inc.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is free with your Humble Choice subscription. Launched on July 18, 2024, in this RPG, a modern dungeon crawler meets alpine adventure in a vibrant setting.

View Deal
Tchia :
Tchia : was $30 at Humble Bundle, Inc.

Humble Choice subscribers get Tchia for free this month. Launched on March 21, 2024 Tchia is a tropical open-world adventure inspired by New Caledonia, with soul-jumping mechanics.

View Deal
Sker Ritual
Sker Ritual: was $25 now $1.50 at Humble Bundle, Inc.

Sker Ritual is free with Humble Choice. Membership holders who opt to buy this game save up $7.50 at checkout. Launched on April 18, 2024, Sker Ritual is a co-op survival horror FPS, a spiritual successor to Maid of Sker.

View Deal
Warhammer 40,000 : Boltgun
Warhammer 40,000 : Boltgun: was $22 at Humble Bundle, Inc.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is free with your Humble Choice membership. Released on ay 23, 2023, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a Brutal retro FPS in the iconic Warhammer 40,000 universe.

View Deal
Biped :
Biped : was $15 at Humble Bundle, Inc.

Humble Choice subscribers get Biped for free. Released on May 26, 2020, Biped is a physics-based co-op adventure where two little robots embark on a fun journey.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.