AAA games don't require a $2,000 gaming laptop, just a browser and $29

In the world of gaming, very few machines are capable of pulling off what a gaming PC can.

While console owners will deny it until their final breath, the high-spec gaming PC is the pinnacle of performance and the ultimate final boss when it comes to cutting-edge hardware.

Those desktop-level GPUs make short work of their mobile counterparts, leaving gaming laptops feeling a little short-changed. And, even further down the ladder, Chromebooks can do little but weep with envy over them both.

There's just one small problem: their price — which can often skyrocket to thousands of dollars for a rig touting the latest tech, with even the best gaming laptops ready to set you back a few thousand dollars.

However, modern problems require modern solutions, and there's a way you can gain all of the performance of a high-spec PC in moments, without needing to buy a new device or upgrade your aging hardware.

For a limited time, Nvidia is bringing desktop-grade gaming performance to just about every device that can run a browser — including laptops, Chromebooks, smartphones, tablets, TVs, VR headsets, and handheld gaming PCs — for the modest sum of $29 per month.

If you've not heard of it before, Nvidia's GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that lets you stream all of your favorite games from platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store, with Nvidia's powerful servers doing all of the computing on your behalf.

This means you don't have to have the latest and greatest hardware to enjoy today's most advanced graphics and demanding titles in all of their glory.

In fact, GeForce Now can make almost any device you own feel like a powerful gaming rig, even if they're starting to show their age in terms of hardware.

Suppose your device no longer meets the minimum specs of modern games and you still want to enjoy them to their fullest, without forking out hundreds or thousands of dollars on an expensive hardware upgrade, GeForce NOW is one of the easiest ways to enjoy your game library for less.

Making things all the sweeter, right now, GeForce NOW's performance membership tier — granting 1440p resolutions, GeForce RTX-level graphics, ray tracing, priority server access, and extended game sessions of up to six hours — is now 40% off, bringing its monthly price down from $49.99 to just $29.99 for the first six months.

Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service lets you play thousands of titles from your game library on almost every internet-ready device you own, including TVs and smartphones. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Speed is the only spec you need

While Nvidia's servers can handle all of your GPU and CPU needs, you'll still need to make sure you're running on a decent enough internet connection to make the experience enjoyable.

If you want to avoid input lag, streaming artifacts, and stuttering, you'll need to make sure your internet adheres to GeForce NOW's own minimum specs.

15 Mbps for HD reoslutions at up to 60 FPS.

25 Mbps for FHD resolutions at up to 60 FPS.

35 Mbps for UW QHD & QHD resolutions at up to 120 FPS.

45 Mbps for 4K resolutions at up to 120 FPS.

If your internet is up to par, you can dive straight into the action by visiting play.geforcenow.com through a supported browser, including:

Chrome browser 77.x or later.

Opera GX browser 117.x or later.

Edge browser 91.xx or later.

Safari browser 16.4 or later.

If you prefer to run GeForce NOW through native apps on Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, or iOS, then you'll need your device to measure up to the service's hardware requirements.