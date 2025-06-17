62% of gamers are open to cloud gaming in the future — here are 3 services worth testing right now

Graphics cards are getting so expensive that gamers are starting to seriously consider cloud gaming instead, and you might want to give it a try, too.

A recent survey revealed the impact rising GPU prices are having on the PC gaming community. It's even leading a significant number of gamers to take a closer look at cloud gaming as a potential solution.

The issue of latency remains a barrier, though. Gamers also have to ask themselves: Is a cloud gaming subscription actually cheaper than buying a better GPU or gaming laptop?

Here's a look at what the data shows and which cloud gaming services you should try first if GPU prices have risen beyond your reach.

Survey shows GPU prices are pushing gamers toward cloud gaming

A survey conducted by Liquid Web found that 62% of gamers would "switch to cloud gaming full-time if latency were eliminated."

That's nearly 2 in 3 PC gamers. For many, the reason for this rising interest in cloud gaming is all about budget. The survey showed that 57% of gamers said they were unable to buy a new GPU due to scalping or price hikes, and nearly half (43%) said they "delayed or canceled [GPU] purchases due to other life expenses like rent and bills."

The vast majority of respondents (81%) said they prefer to keep their GPU for 3-5 years before upgrading and view Nvidia GPUs as being better value, yet most (69%) could only afford a GPU under $700.

For context, at the time of writing, you can get Nvidia's latest RTX 5060 graphics cards for less than $400, but the RTX 5070, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 are all difficult or impossible to find for less than $700, with some cards costing thousands.

AMD graphics cards are generally more affordable, but that doesn't seem to be making a difference since 65% of the survey respondents said Nvidia GPUs hold their value the best.

Considering all this, it's not surprising that more and more gamers are starting to look to cloud gaming as hardware upgrades become unaffordable. If you're in the same camp, there are a few cloud gaming services you should try out first.

Top 3 cloud gaming services to try first

Depending on your needs, budget, and subscription tier, cloud gaming can be less expensive than buying a new GPU or even a budget gaming laptop. For instance, at $200 per year, the Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate Plan is significantly cheaper than, say, a $1,200 gaming laptop or an even pricier desktop GPU.

Unless you're only considering sub-$1,000 budget GPUs like the RTX 5060, cloud gaming is usually more economical.

Unfortunately, latency is still a concern. Since you're streaming games from a server that could be dozens or hundreds of miles away, you're going to have higher latency compared with gaming on your own device.

I've never noticed significant latency issues or lag, but it depends heavily on what you're playing, where you're located, and what kind of internet service you have.

So, I highly recommend trying a day pass or a single-month trial to test out how well a cloud gaming service works for you, as performance can vary from one user to another.

Here's how a few of the top cloud gaming services compare to get you started:

Nvidia GeForce Now : Arguably the best starting point for cloud gaming thanks to day passes that are currently less than $3. You can connect third-party accounts to play compatible games you already own on Steam, Epic, GOG, Xbox, and others. I've had nothing but good experiences on GeForce now so far. I've seen pretty impressive performance, too, like running Cyberpunk 2077 at 76 fps on a Chromebook.



Arguably the best starting point for cloud gaming thanks to day passes that are currently less than $3. You can connect third-party accounts to play compatible games you already own on Steam, Epic, GOG, Xbox, and others. I've had nothing but good experiences on GeForce now so far. I've seen pretty impressive performance, too, like running Cyberpunk 2077 at 76 fps on a Chromebook. Xbox Cloud Gaming : Has some pros and cons, but definitely the best choice for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. However, you can't play games from Steam through this service, which could be a deal-breaker. I've had a pretty good experience on Xbox Cloud Gaming, but noticed a bit more lag than Nvidia GeForce Now.



Has some pros and cons, but definitely the best choice for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. However, you can't play games from Steam through this service, which could be a deal-breaker. I've had a pretty good experience on Xbox Cloud Gaming, but noticed a bit more lag than Nvidia GeForce Now. Boosteroid: Best for users in Europe, although also available in the US. Like GeForce Now, Boosteroid allows you to connect third-party accounts, like Steam or Epic, to play games you already own. One advantage it has, though, is that Boosteroid's Ultra plan doesn't have a session limit, unlike GeForce Now, which has a cap of 8 hours even on its most expensive plan.

If you're new to cloud gaming, it's probably worth giving all three services a spin. Nvidia GeForce Now is generally the best option for most users in the U.S. right now, although there's definitely a case for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Boosteroid, too. Plus, all three are cheaper than a new GPU.