It's not just you: Steam's Summer Sale disrupted by Store issues

Just as Steam was ready to open the floodgates on thousands of deals during its annual Summer Sale, proceedings have been thrown into turmoil after users reports spiked on outage tracker DownDetector suggesting some substantial issues with Valve's servers.

At the time of writing, users are facing connection time outs when attempting to view Wishlists or purchase items through the Steam Store, greatly disrupting both your and my plans to spend money we don't have on games we'll likely never get around to playing.

This is clearly a massive inconvenience to us all, so follow along as we chase down the cause and connection status to the world's most popular gaming platform.